ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Arkansas medical marijuana sales increase to $23.3 million in July

By C.C. McCandless
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7JzI_0hBi1eD300

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical marijuana patients spent $23.3 million in July at Arkansas’ 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,171 pounds.

According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the largest month with 392 pounds sold while The Releaf Center in Bentonville followed with 308 pounds. The Arkansas Department of Health reports that there are 88,893 active patient cards.

“Medical marijuana purchases increased by more than $1 million from June to July,” said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “An average of $751,720 was spent daily on medical marijuana purchases in July. Since January 1, 2022, patients have spent a total of $157.9 million to obtain 27,782 pounds from the state’s 38 dispensaries.”

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission will meet on Thursday, August 11 at 4:30 p.m. An agenda for that meeting can be viewed here. The meeting may be viewed via an Arkansas PBS livestream at https://www.myarkansaspbs.org/arcan/home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thv11.com

Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
BEEBE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House and Senate adjourned a special session Thursday, Aug. 11, after giving final approval to a $500 million tax cut package that had been proposed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state's surplus reached $1.6 billion. The legislature...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
Bentonville, AR
Government
Bentonville, AR
Health
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Bentonville, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Health
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WREG

$500 million tax cut passes in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion. Hutchinson planned to […]
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,463 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,463 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 8,064 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 923 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Arkansas Pbs#Marijuana Dispensaries#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sherwood#The Releaf Center#Pbs
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas’ planted acreage plummets compared to March projections

Higher diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have reduced the number of real row crop acres planted in Arkansas in 2022, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drought conditions in the northern and eastern parts of the state will likely add to the input costs and force some farmers to abandon even more fields meaning harvested acres will plummet further.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

New drought monitor shows little change across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows very little change following recent rainfall across Arkansas. This drought monitor covers all data through August 8th at 8 a.m. Therefore rainfall collected much of Tuesday and Wednesday is not accounted for in this update. One area...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy