‘Nunez Has All the Attributes to Be a Top Scorer in the Premier League’ - Former Uruguayan International on Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez made the move to Liverpool this summer from Portuguese outfit Benfica, making an impressive start to life on Merseyside the former Uruguay international and Premier League manager Gus Poyet has his say on his fellow countryman.
Manchester City target second transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund this summer
Manchester City’s excellent recruitment has geared themselves up to defend their Premier League crown once again this season. The club’s blockbuster signing in Erling Haaland has needed no time to settle into the side, bagging a stunning brace on his league debut against West Ham. While the Norwegian...
John Murtough to meet in person with Erik ten Hag midfield target on Friday
Manchester United’s long-winded search for at least one central midfielder may finally be coming to an end in the form of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. United have spent a significant portion of this summer hunting the signature of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with the player seen as a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag.
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Raheem Sterling on reasons for leaving Man City and joining Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel's influence and his best role
Raheem Sterling has extensively outlined why he left Manchester City to join Chelsea in a £47.5 million transfer this summer. Sterling, 27, arrived from Man City in June following a £47.5 million agreement, which saw him sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He has already made his...
Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings
Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Report: Manchester United Agree Terms With The Agent Of Chelsea Target
Chelsea have been pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong since losing out on Raphinha to the same club earlier in the summer, however the latest claims have suggested he could be on his way to Manchester.
Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
"I would" - Jamie Carragher delivers verdict on Liverpool's current crisis
Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on whether Jürgen Klopp’s side should sign a midfielder this transfer window. The Reds are in a mini-crisis with Curtis Jones, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sidelined with injuries and Naby Keita only just returning to full fitness.
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday
Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
Will Manchester City sign another left-back after Sergio Gomez? Pep Guardiola answers
Pep Guardiola hasn’t ruled out Manchester City signing another left-back this summer. The Premier League Champions, who sold Oleksandr Zinchenko and opted out of a move for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, are on the verge of signing Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. Gomez was directly involved in 22 goals for...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker, and Phil Foden close in on landmarks - Stat Preview: Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth (Premier League)
Manchester City began their defence of their Premier League crown in assured fashion last weekend with a comfortable 0-2 away win against West Ham. On his English top-flight debut for his new club, Erling Haaland did not disappoint, as he came up trumps with a clinical brace at the London Stadium.
Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links
Manchester United have agreed a deal with the agent of Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.
Javier Hernandez's fascinating breakdown of why Man Utd need to move on from Sir Alex Ferguson goes viral
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has explained why the club need to move on from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson retired back in 2013 after 26 years at the helm and since then, United haven't won the Premier League title. They've struggled under five different managers since and...
Manchester United release brand new green third kit, fans hate it
Manchester United's new third kit has just dropped and fans are not impressed in the slightest. The strip was leaked in a TikTok posted by streamer @castro10121 last month and there was immediately a negative reaction. The official pictures from launch have been shared by United ahead of the Red...
Anthony Elanga reveals the new finishing techniques he has been working on under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United
Anthony Elanga enjoyed a successful breakout season last season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists. He was in especially fine form under Ralf Rangnick, who vetoed a January loan move for the player after he impressed in training. As every young attacker does, Elanga has revealed he has been...
Thomas Tuchel: Demanding heat will test Chelsea's ability to fight through the pain vs Spurs
Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Chelsea will be tested by the heat as they face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the Premier League. Both teams go into the match off the back of opening day wins, with Chelsea beating Everton at Goodison Park while Tottenham came out 4-1 victors at home to Southampton.
