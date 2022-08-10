VIDEO: Vehicle ends up in Lakeland swimming pool
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A vehicle ended up in a swimming pool in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.
Authorities tell News Channel 8 the driver was okay, and did not go to the hospital.
There is still no word on what led to the incident.
