Lakeland, FL

VIDEO: Vehicle ends up in Lakeland swimming pool

By Athina Morris
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A vehicle ended up in a swimming pool in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.

Authorities tell News Channel 8 the driver was okay, and did not go to the hospital.

There is still no word on what led to the incident.

Further information was not immediately available.

