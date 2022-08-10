ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings

Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
SPORTbible

Another Man United transfer target wants to join Liverpool

Manchester United are weighing up a move for South American star Joao Gomes, but the player is said to prefer a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. Brazilian news outlet Coluna do Fla have reported that the Red Devils are willing to spend £32 million to secure the youngster’s signature, but the player may need some convincing to move to Manchester.
