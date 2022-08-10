Read full article on original website
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings
Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
Raheem Sterling on reasons for leaving Man City and joining Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel's influence and his best role
Raheem Sterling has extensively outlined why he left Manchester City to join Chelsea in a £47.5 million transfer this summer. Sterling, 27, arrived from Man City in June following a £47.5 million agreement, which saw him sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. He has already made his...
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Manchester City target second transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund this summer
Manchester City’s excellent recruitment has geared themselves up to defend their Premier League crown once again this season. The club’s blockbuster signing in Erling Haaland has needed no time to settle into the side, bagging a stunning brace on his league debut against West Ham. While the Norwegian...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
John Murtough to meet in person with Erik ten Hag midfield target on Friday
Manchester United’s long-winded search for at least one central midfielder may finally be coming to an end in the form of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. United have spent a significant portion of this summer hunting the signature of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with the player seen as a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links
Manchester United have agreed a deal with the agent of Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.
Gerard Pique could accept a wage reduction which means he effectively won't receive a wage for the whole season
Gerard Pique could accept a wage reduction which means he effectively won't receive a wage for the whole of the 2022/23 season. That's according to The Athletic who claim Pique has informed Barcelona that he's willing to 'drastically reduce' his salary in order to help register their new summer signings.
Will Manchester City sign another left-back after Sergio Gomez? Pep Guardiola answers
Pep Guardiola hasn’t ruled out Manchester City signing another left-back this summer. The Premier League Champions, who sold Oleksandr Zinchenko and opted out of a move for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella, are on the verge of signing Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. Gomez was directly involved in 22 goals for...
Liverpool 'set to make shock £80 million move' for Man City midfielder
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva this summer, but Liverpool are also surprisingly said to be interested in the Portuguese playmaker. Manchester City have never been a club to stand in the way of players who want to leave and as such they are willing to let Silva depart this summer.
Inside Chelsea's transfer plans for rest of window as Thomas Tuchel avoids panic buys amid Fofana and Aubameyang interest
Thomas Tuchel is hoping to make at least one more addition to his Chelsea squad before the end of the summer transfer window, but will only sign players if they are 100 per cent sure and won’t panic buy. Chelsea have made five signings so far this summer -...
Wesley Fofana talks to 'intensify' as Leicester open to Chelsea sale for £95 million
Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Wesley Fofana, with Leicester City now open to selling the defender for close to €95 million, according to reports in France. The 21-year-old has been the priority target for Thomas Tuchel as he looks to reinforce his backline...
Another Man United transfer target wants to join Liverpool
Manchester United are weighing up a move for South American star Joao Gomes, but the player is said to prefer a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool. Brazilian news outlet Coluna do Fla have reported that the Red Devils are willing to spend £32 million to secure the youngster’s signature, but the player may need some convincing to move to Manchester.
Ballon d'Or nominees revealed including Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo - NO Lionel Messi
The nominees for the 2022 Ballon d'Or awards have been announced by France Football. Lionel Messi is the current holder of the men's award and the record seven-time winner has NOT been nominated this year. Five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo, though, is included as well as his former Real Madrid teammate...
