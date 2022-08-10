Read full article on original website
Related
Greenville Advocate
JD Davison visits children, helps RMC kick off summer reading program
Boston Celtics rookie point guard JD Davison stopped by the Regional Medical Clinic in Greenville on Tuesday to help kick off the summer reading program, Reach Out and Read-Alabama. Davison, a Letohatchee native, graduated from The Calhoun School in 2021. The 6-foot-3, five-star recruit went on to play one season...
WSFA
Spice up your weekend with a BBQ cook off
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend is here and what better way to spend it than eating barbecue?. It’s that time of year again for the 3rd annual Midtown YMCA Tailgate BBQ Cook Off. There will be family fun, music and more. We can not forget, there will be several teams making barbecue for you to try. Barbecue chicken, ribs, sides and desserts will be served during the cook off. This event is Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
Andalusia Star News
Two awarded inaugural MJB Scholarship
The Maggie J. Bryant (MJB) Scholarship Fund has announced the inaugural recipients of the 2022 MJB Scholarship Awards. Sheonte’ Barginere of Brantley High School and Anna McKinney of Andalusia High School were recently presented the scholarship awards. Barginere resides in Luverne and is the 2022 Valedictorian of Brantley High...
Andalusia Star News
LBW seeks children for attendance at Little Saints Preschool
Little Saints Preschool at LBW Community College in Andalusia is holding an open house for children, parents, and guardians Monday, August 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. The preschool, located within LBWCC’s Child Development Center near the Dream Park in Andalusia, is under the direction of Danita Day. “This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Andalusia Star News
Southside Baptist holding fundraiser for Douglas family
Southside Baptist Church will hold a benefit for Jonathan Douglas and raise funds for his family Saturday, August 20, from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Douglas, 49, has been denied eight times by his insurance company for a life-saving barostim implant. He had two brain surgeries for Pseudotumor cerebri in 1999 and 2000. He was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia and had a bone marrow transplant in July 2000. As a result, he spent 19 months in the hospital at UAB with complications.
Andalusia Star News
‘Pickers’ Pick in Andalusia: Local antique collector to be featured on Saturday’s episode of ‘American Pickers’
A lifelong passion for collecting things has landed a local a spot on the television show, “American Pickers.”. John Tisdale’s collection of vehicles, motorcyles, train memorablia and all sorts of antiques will be featured on the History Channel’s longrunning show this Saturday at 8 p.m. Tisdale grew...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake closing for two years
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake, one of Alabama’s first state public fishing lakes, soon will be closing for two years to receive renovations and will be restocked with various sport fish species. Lee Simmons, City of Luverne Parks and Recreation Director, said the lake is an asset to the...
Andalusia Star News
Three county teams represented in ASWA preseason football poll
The 2022 high school football season is drawing ever closer, and three Covington County teams are in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s preseason poll Sunday, August 7. Andalusia checked in at the number three slot in Class 4A and received two first-place votes in the initial poll. Opp was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brewton Standard
Nurses pinned in ceremony at CACC
Often called the toughest course of study, nursing students at Brewton’s campus of Coastal Alabama Community College are finished with classwork. Their work was honored during traditional pinning ceremonies held at the college on Thursday, Aug. 4. With 28 graduating students, the latest graduates make up one of the...
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
wdhn.com
Concerns over planned four-lane into Hartford
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this year, groundbreaking is expected for the Highway 52 four-laning from Malvern to Hartford…. Tonight, some Hartford residents are concerned that the work may damage, or even destroy the make-up of the city’s downtown square. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan reports:. Hartford’s downtown square is considered...
Northwest Florida commissioners speak out against Mobile Bay I-10 toll bridge
Some Northwest Florida elected officials are speaking out against the proposed toll bridge over Mobile Bay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Andalusia Star News
County Commission to hold public hearing for proposed night club
The Covington County Commission approved setting an upcoming public hearing for Slinks Nighttown Bar and Grill, formerly Soggy Bottom, at a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, August 9. Locals are invited to attend the first September meeting and share their concerns or opinions of the Slinks Nighttown Bar and Grill before...
wtvy.com
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
Troy Messenger
Troy City Council approves the removal of another dilapidated building
At the Aug. 9 Troy City Council Meeting, the council approved a resolution to remove another dilapidated building in the city. The building in question resides at 505 E. Academy Street and City Building Official Chuck Ingram said that the city has been in contact with the owner about the potential removal of the property since spring of 2020. City Councilman Greg Meeks acknowledged that years prior the owner had also been given an extension from having the building removed before, as well. The council approved the resolution to remove the dilapidated building and the owner will have 30 days from Aug. 10 to respond to the city’s decision.
Greenville Advocate
Juvenile dies in crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Opp Police request help finding missing person
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating a missing person. Gary Richard Thien (68) was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the area of West Paulk Ave, in Opp, AL. The 68-year-old man may be living with a condition that impairs his...
alreporter.com
Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job
Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
Alabama man arrested after 9-hour stand-off with police
A man was arrested after shots were fired into an Enterprise home.
WSFA
Preliminary report on Andalusia medical helicopter crash released
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the medical helicopter crash in Andalusia in July. The aircraft crashed on July 29 across from Dean’s Cake House on Snowden Drive, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman. This is Packer Field, according to the city of Andalusia.
Comments / 0