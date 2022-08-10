Read full article on original website
insidethehall.com
Video: Class of 2025 forward Trent Sisley summer highlights
Class of 2025 Heritage Hills and Spiece Indy Heat forward Trent Sisley already has scholarship offers from Indiana and Purdue and recently completed unofficial visits to both schools. Here’s some of what Sisley had to say about his visit to Bloomington:. What were your main takeaways from the visit?...
thedailyhoosier.com
Allocating the minutes: An estimate of IU basketball playing time in 2022-23
“Things will be more competitive this season.”. That’s how IU coach Mike Woodson answered a question about the allocation of playing time at an alumni event in late May. More competitive because Indiana has returned nearly 80 percent of its minutes played from a year ago while bringing in four freshmen who, to varying degrees, appear to be ready to play a role in November.
insidethehall.com
Video: Class of 2025 guard Jalen Haralson summer highlights
Class of 2025 Fishers and Spiece Indy Heat guard Jalen Haralson earned a scholarship offer from Indiana prior to his freshman season and is one of the top players in his class nationally. Haralson, who recently took an unofficial visit to Bloomington, is the No. 13 player in the country...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hoosiers' 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. For a program looking to rebound, Indiana is hoping to put together a bowl-caliber year in 2022. Last season, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 2-10 for the year with injuries and underwhelming performances across the board. It also led to some roster turnover coming out of 2021.
rejournals.com
Gallelli Real Estate sells Indianapolis-area auto store for $29 million
Gallelli Real Estate’s The Osborne Group has completed the sale of a single-tenant, triple-net ground lease of a CarMax Auto Superstore for $29 million. The two-building retail property totals about 55,536 square feet and is located within the Indianapolis submarket of Keystone Crossing in the city of Carmel, Indiana.
