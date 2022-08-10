Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life
Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
Phys.org
Study finds parental help with homework has no impact on student achievement
Parental help with homework has no significant impact on children's academic achievement in elementary school, according to Penn State College of Education researchers. "There is no statistically significant association between parental help with homework in elementary school and children's achievement, period," said Katerina Bodovski, professor of education (educational theory and policy).
researchgate.net
Promising Findings that the Cultivating Healthy Intentional Mindful Educators’ Program (CHIME) Strengthens Early Childhood Teachers’ Emotional Resources: An Iterative Study
Findings suggest that an eight-week mindfulness compassion-based program, Cultivating Healthy Intentional Mindful Educators (CHIME), is a feasible professional development intervention for early childhood (EC) teachers to support their emotion regulation and psychological and workplace well-being. We offer preliminary evidence that learning about mindfulness, self-compassion, and social-emotional learning supports EC teachers in strengthening their knowledge and application of practices to be more mindful and less emotionally reactive and emotionally exhausted at work. In analyzing both EC teacher feedback and survey data from two pilot studies, there was promising evidence that participating in CHIME enhanced awareness of emotions and the development of strategies to manage emotions. As CHIME is further developed and refined it will be integral to have collaborative engagement and participation from EC teachers and programs to ensure that learning these practices are relevant, helpful, meaningful, and sustainable.
parentherald.com
How Not to Raise Spoiled Children; Teaching Kids to Handle Disappointment and Responsibility
One of the parents' jobs is to raise children to become ultimately kind and responsible citizens who will fulfill their unique potential as they contribute to the betterment of society. Thus, parents must ensure that kids would not grow spoiled as it is an essential component of parenting duties. Raising...
psychologytoday.com
Want a Better Relationship? Try Collaborative Communication
Studies have shown that couples who practiced collaborative communication experienced more overall relationship satisfaction. Collaborative communication encompasses all the intricate ways we communicate through tone, expression, body signals, and more. Techniques to work on include becoming a more attuned listener and separating the past from the present. Many people have...
Parents left divided on high school’s ‘ridiculous and unhygienic’ new uniform policy
PARENTS have labelled a high school's new uniform policy as "ridiculous" and "unhygienic". Students at Ashton on Mersey Academy in Trafford have been told they need to wear plain black tights when they wear a skirt. The new rule says skirts must can't be shorter than 5cm above the knee...
MedicalXpress
Sharing memories with toddlers helps their well-being into adulthood
How mothers share memories with their children during toddlerhood impacts mental health and well-being in early adulthood, a University of Otago study has shown. Researchers found 21-year-olds told more coherent stories about turning points in their lives if their mothers were taught new conversational techniques two decades earlier. These adults...
Phys.org
Four research-backed ways to find moments of connection with loved ones and strangers
A woman and her fiancé joke and laugh together while playing video games after a long day. A college freshman interrupts verbal harassment aimed at a neighbor, who expresses gratitude as they walk home together. A man receives a phone call to confirm an appointment, and stumbles into a...
psychologytoday.com
Fostering Resiliency Throughout Childhood
Resiliency helps promote children’s social and emotional wellbeing. Erikson’s stages of psychosocial development provides a helpful framework to support resiliency in age-appropriate ways. Parents and supporters can foster resiliency in many ways including modelling and communication. Raising resilient children is not a destination, it’s a journey. It is...
psychologytoday.com
Building Empathy in Children
Every parent wants an empathetic child. A child who knows how to understand someone else’s feelings and can have relationships with others that are healthy and nurturing. Depending on your child’s age you may have concerns: Is this vital skill developing, delayed or just not there at all?
Want A Major Business and Life Hack? Learn to Harness the Power of Gratitude. Here's How to Do It.
Decades of research have shown us that gratitude is one of the most powerful emotions we can feel. It can increase our overall well-being, improve our relationships and increase our physical health. Yet, gratitude is often overlooked as a valuable business tool. We focus on the more "practical" aspects of...
healthcareguys.com
How Teens Are Facing & Dealing with Stress
Stress is a normal part of life. It’s a feeling we experience when the body senses it’s in danger or when something threatens to change routine. Sometimes stress can make us anxious, but we may feel angry, frustrated, or impatient in other cases. And as much as we might want to avoid it, stress can be beneficial. It can even be good in small doses.
Love Languages according to Gary Chapman
Gary Chapman initially published The Five Love Languages in 1992. He points out that knowing your partner's love language can help to strengthen a relationship. Chapman, in his book, demonstrates how we can give and receive love, letting both partners feel loved and appreciated. We all have a primary way of receiving and giving love. Unfortunately, many of us love the way we want to receive it instead of figuring out what our partner needs and learning their love language.
