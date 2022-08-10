ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Rogers Cycling Festival celebrates biking in NWA

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAHMT_0hBhynaT00

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Cycling Festival occurred in April and saw riders circle the town in a 15-mile loop all benefiting NWA cycling nonprofits.

In October, another form of cycling will take over Rogers with the annual Bikes, Blues, and Barbeque event.

Watch as Crystal talks with Sofia Reyes, co-founder of Latinas En Bici to learn about their mission and some events they have coming up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rogers, AR
Sports
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
5newsonline.com

Women take to Fayetteville trail for viral 'Hot Girl Walk' trend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend "Hot Girl Walk" started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together in groups. The organizer for Wednesday's walk in Fayetteville got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to the area. “I just wanted to get a strong community...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Springdale Chamber holds Teacher Appreciation event to kickoff school year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than two thousand Springdale teachers will be stepping into the new school year on Monday, August 15. Arkansas’ longest running teacher appreciation event kicked off with the Springdale Chamber of Commerce bringing in more than 90 vendors to the Har-Ber High School gymnasium. Teachers walked through the gym getting goody bags […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy