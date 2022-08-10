ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
State
Idaho State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Louisiana Health
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
Local
Louisiana Government
topdogtips.com

10 Smartest Mixed Dog Breeds

Are you planning on adopting a mixed dog breed but not quite sure what to pick? Are you looking for an intelligent and easy-to-train pup?. Well, don't worry, because we've got you covered! Today, let's tackle the smartest mixed dog breeds. Recent studies suggest that mixed breed dogs are healthier...
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Inflation Forces Pet Owners to Return Adopted Animals to Shelters

In the Big Apple, many pet owners are relocating to neighborhoods that either forbid pets or aren't pet-friendly, giving up their pets and returning adopted animals to shelters. The animal welfare organization's director of marketing and communications, Katy Hansen, cited housing as the main factor. She also mentioned the lack...
AKRON, OH
topdogtips.com

30 Healthiest Dog Breeds with Long Lifespans

This healthy breed has found its way into the hearts of many. A traditional hunting dog, many people prize the Beagle just for its friendliness. The Beagle can be found in homes with kids all over the world. These pups love to bark and howl and will need training to...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Health#Flea#Dog Day#Pet Owner#Tiktok
dogsbestlife.com

Meet the 9 most popular large dog breeds that make great pets

When it comes to large dog breeds, there are many great options to consider. But which one is right for you?. Many people think small dogs are easier to care for, but that’s not always the case. Large dog breeds can be just as easy to take care of...
PETS
topdogtips.com

Most Expensive Mixed Breed Dogs

While only purebreds can be part of the American Kennel Club Registry, the world is beginning to welcome mixed breed dogs in dog history. These wonderful mixes are now rejoicing in their growing popularity. Although they have no national parent clubs, that has not stopped enthusiasts to promote awareness of these adorable designer dog breeds.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Rescue Kitten Adopted By 5 Ferrets Thinks It’s A Ferret Too

This abandoned kitten was found when it was just five months old. Komari was adopted by a family that already had five pet ferrets, and through their love and care, she was nursed back to health. The five male ferrets took to Komari immediately, and Komari has begun to act...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

These are the five dog breeds a TikTok vet says she would never own

A veterinarian has gone viral on TikTok after naming the five dog breeds she would never own due to the cost of their maintenance or temperaments.Dr Whitney Terrell, who is based in Alabama, sparked controversy on the video sharing app for choosing fan favourite breeds as ones she would not pick for herself.In a video that has been viewed more than 8.4m times, she named Chinese Crested, chihuahuas, any flat-faced breeds such as pugs or Shih Tzus, German Shepherds and Goldendoodle, as dogs she would never own.Explaining why she would not own a Chinese Crested or other hairless breed types,...
PETS
Axios Richmond

Meet the Virginia pet-tracking pro who can find your lost dog (or turtle)

Carmen Brothers knows how to find your lost dog. And your lost cat. She can find your turtle, your ferret, and exactly once she successfully found someone's missing pet capybara, the world's largest living rodent. What's happening: Brothers is a professional pet tracker and the owner of Virginia-based Professional Pet Trackers. She uses a combination of human tracking methods, animal psychology and classic finding-lost-pet techniques to bring home missing furry (or hard-shelled) friends. She's based in Winchester but travels all over the country, including a recent trip to Richmond, to find lost pets. Why it matters: An estimated 10...
RICHMOND, VA
pethelpful.com

The Cost of Dog Grooming for Anxious Pets

For over four years, I have been the lucky pet parent to a 17-pound Maltipoo. If you are preparing to get a dog, consider the cost of grooming before choosing a breed with a thick coat. A short-haired breed may be preferable if you don't want to deal with the costs and hassles of taking a dog to a groomer.
PETS
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Websites for Dog Lovers With Pet Care Questions

If you own a dog, you'll likely have dozens of questions regarding pet care. From shedding to weird behavior, several things concern pet parents. While thousands of websites share pet care advice, you can’t rely on every one of them. So, here we take a look at the ten...
PETS
petpress.net

5 Best Types of Pitbulls for Every Dog Owner

Pitbulls are a type of dog that is often misunderstood. Pitbulls are not a specific breed of dog, but rather a term used to describe several similar breeds. There are many types of Pitbulls that make amazing pets. These dogs are often bred for fighting or other aggressive behaviors, which...
PETS
dailyphew.com

Rescued Dog Who Lost Her Puppies Adopts Three Orphaned Kittens

In Rocky Point, a dog they named “Georgia” was discovered residing at a petrol station. She was discovered and sent to the shelter by the Sunshine Dog Rescue crew from Phoenix. They discovered Georgia was expecting, but regrettably, none of the puppies made it. They were all born...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy