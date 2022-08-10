ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t running for president, yet. However, he did make a notable appearance this week, but not in Maryland. It was in Iowa, which is one of the first places presidential hopefuls go in campaign season. Hogan flipped burgers at...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Some groups airing political ads don’t disclose donors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two of the three groups airing political advertisements on TV9 are Social Welfare Organizations, also known as a 501(c)(4). These groups don’t have to disclose their donors to the public, which makes it difficult to track the people or groups behind political messaging. According to Open Secrets, which is a nonprofit tracking campaign spending, these groups must spend less than half of their resources on political activities.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Company that makes protein shakes, milk alternatives issues recall

Iowa Dept. of Public Safety starts study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair. The Iowa Department of Public Safety started a new study on whether there is a problem with human trafficking at the Iowa State Fair and other large events in the area. Updated: 1 hour ago. Republican...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill

The Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: social security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information. "We were bad in every category," Spencer Petras says Iowa offense working hard to improve. Marengo is part of the...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
KCRG.com

Some riders hurt on Iowa State Fair’s giant slide

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Changes had to be made quickly at a fan favorite ride at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday. Crews shut down the giant slide after several riders were hurt. A KCCI photojournalist captured a video of the moment a child started crying after landing hard...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Fair kicks off with opening ceremony

Iowa State University has confirmed a student died at an apartment complex on Wednesday. A 26-year-old man from Nashua is dead after the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says he crashed his motorcycle. Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Colesburg man has...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa State student found dead

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Iowa Meetings#Better Business Bureau#Animal Care Hospital

Comments / 0

Community Policy