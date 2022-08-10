CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two of the three groups airing political advertisements on TV9 are Social Welfare Organizations, also known as a 501(c)(4). These groups don’t have to disclose their donors to the public, which makes it difficult to track the people or groups behind political messaging. According to Open Secrets, which is a nonprofit tracking campaign spending, these groups must spend less than half of their resources on political activities.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO