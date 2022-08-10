ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Turning 65? Here's What to Know About Medicare Part B

Unlike premium-free Part A, Medicare Part B comes with a monthly premium for all retirees. Like Medicare Part A, Part B also comes with cost-sharing charges like deductibles and coinsurance. Be sure to budget accurately for these out-of-pocket healthcare costs, so they don’t catch you by surprise. You’re reading...
HEALTH INSURANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Medical Insurance#General Health
CNET

Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money

The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Who's Ready for an Extra $175 a Month in Social Security?

Each year, Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). While higher benefits are a help to seniors, it's best to have outside income sources in addition to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
J.R. Heimbigner

Social Security benefits may go down according to senator

photo of empty walletPhoto by Emil Kalibridov (Unsplash) Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview regarding social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Washington state, the overall cost of living is 118% or 18% higher than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.
WASHINGTON STATE
Kiplinger

Answers to Frequently Asked Social Security Disability Questions

In this post-COVID era and period of long COVID health complications, many Americans have become increasingly aware that they could become the victim of a life-threatening illness, injury or disability that makes it impossible for them to work and support their families. This has sparked new attention toward the intricacies of the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) process and its many requirements for approval.
SOCIAL SECURITY
Retirement Daily

7 Steps to Set Up Your Retirement Paycheck

The transition from earning a paycheck from work to living off your nest egg is a big one! For many, they are used to steady paychecks to fund their lifestyle so it can be a bit intimidating when those paychecks stop. The good news is that you can replicate that "paycheck" once you retire. Here's the process we use at Sensible Money to set up retirement "paychecks" for our clients.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy