Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. See: 10 Reasons You Should Claim...
How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?
When you retire and start collecting Social Security benefits, the amount of monthly income you get from the program depends on a number of factors, from the amount of money you earned during your...
Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Lower in 2023 – Here’s Why
Seniors in the United States haven't had much to cheer about this year, with inflation running well ahead of the 2022 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment and spiraling health-care costs cutting...
Motley Fool
Turning 65? Here's What to Know About Medicare Part B
Unlike premium-free Part A, Medicare Part B comes with a monthly premium for all retirees. Like Medicare Part A, Part B also comes with cost-sharing charges like deductibles and coinsurance. Be sure to budget accurately for these out-of-pocket healthcare costs, so they don’t catch you by surprise. You’re reading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money
The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security
A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Do You Lose SSDI When You Become Eligible for Social Security?
If you receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), you’ve probably worried at some point about losing benefits. After all, the application process is notoriously long and cumbersome. If you’re nearing retirement age, those fears may become more pronounced. So what exactly happens to your SSDI when you reach retirement age?
Motley Fool
Who's Ready for an Extra $175 a Month in Social Security?
Each year, Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). While higher benefits are a help to seniors, it's best to have outside income sources in addition to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Social Security payments 2022: Massive $2,400 increase could be on the way for recipients
Several members of Congress are hoping to pass the Social Security Expansion Act, which would expand benefits by $200 a month for any recipient as senior citizens grapple with roaring inflation.
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for August 2022
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are typically deposited on the first of every month, unless the first falls on a weekend or holiday. According to the SSA’s schedule of Social Security benefits for 2022, August payments are scheduled to go out on Mon, Aug. 1. Social Security Schedule: When...
Social Security COLA Increases Could Cost Seniors Money — Here’s How
This year's soaring inflation rate likely means that the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security beneficiaries will be the highest in decades, with one seniors advocacy group...
What Happens to My Social Security if I Remarry?
Getting remarried brings excitement -- and decisions. That's especially true when it comes to Social Security benefits. Conversely: Financial Benefits of Getting RemarriedMore: The Woman's Guide To...
Are Social Security and SSI the Same Thing?
Social Security benefits replace a portion of your lifetime earnings when you retire, develop a qualifying disability or go to your spouse, children or survivors after you die. Unlike Social Security...
5 Social Security Secrets You Should Know
The 70 million Americans who depend on Social Security know all about the blizzard of conditions, options and often difficult choices that beneficiaries have to navigate when trying to get the most...
Can a Retired Person on Social Security Get a Mortgage?
Every person takes a different life path. You hear of older or retired individuals getting married or enrolling in college all the time. Age doesn't preclude enjoying the perks of home ownership,...
Social Security benefits may go down according to senator
photo of empty walletPhoto by Emil Kalibridov (Unsplash) Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview regarding social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Washington state, the overall cost of living is 118% or 18% higher than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.
Answers to Frequently Asked Social Security Disability Questions
In this post-COVID era and period of long COVID health complications, many Americans have become increasingly aware that they could become the victim of a life-threatening illness, injury or disability that makes it impossible for them to work and support their families. This has sparked new attention toward the intricacies of the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) process and its many requirements for approval.
7 Steps to Set Up Your Retirement Paycheck
The transition from earning a paycheck from work to living off your nest egg is a big one! For many, they are used to steady paychecks to fund their lifestyle so it can be a bit intimidating when those paychecks stop. The good news is that you can replicate that "paycheck" once you retire. Here's the process we use at Sensible Money to set up retirement "paychecks" for our clients.
Comments / 0