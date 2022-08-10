ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catonsville, MD

‘Everyone needs encouragement.’ Catonsville parents, students create inspirational paintings at elementary school.

By Tony Roberts, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGK10_0hBhya7200
Sam Riggieri, 14, and rising 10th grader, painted this inspirational message; "You are smart." Katie Harris led a project at Westchester Elementary School this summer for painting positive messages on 10/14 bathrooms at the school. The community donated paint and local students/parents/artists volunteered to come up and paint the bathrooms, with Principal Mr. Byers' blessing. Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The parent-teacher association at Westchester Elementary School in Catonsville led a project that had local elementary and middle school artists painting positive messages on bathrooms at the school.

“The entire Westchester community regularly works together to find ways in which to encourage and motivate our students to do their very best,” said Phillip Byers, principal of Westchester Elementary School.

The idea to provide motivation through art came up during an April PTA meeting, Byers said. Parent Katie Harris enlisted the aid of young artists from the Catonsville area schools to create murals in each student bathroom as a summer project, Byers said.

“I originally saw something on Facebook about a year or so ago of a school down in the South with art teachers painting the stall doors and I loved the idea,” Harris said. “We have all been kids before and know how hard times can be when you are a kid, and more so over the past two years.

“Everyone needs encouragement and daily positive reminders about themselves and I thought this was a good idea for our school as well,” Harris added.

When Harris first asked Byers about this effort, he said it wasn’t the right time, Harris said. Then, she attended the April PTA meeting and again raised the idea, as her daughter was moving up to fifth grade and wanted to try to do this before they were done at Westchester, Harris said.

“It was at that meeting [Byers] gave me the green light,” Harris said. “That week, I posted something on my Facebook account and got a lot of comments on it; and then it was shared to the local Catonsville Facebook group, where it was flooded with support as well.”

Harris set up an online form for people to sign up and get emails regarding the project, Harris said. Volunteers met at the school in early May so they could tour the school and see the bathroom setup, Harris said.

“Collectively we ... talked about what we needed and some ideas we were looking to do in the bathrooms,” Harris said. “After discussion of the stall doors, we decided the [bathroom] walls would be a better area — less prep. With input from the group, we selected 10 positive messages and I got Mr. Byers’ approval.”

The community donated paint, and area students and parents volunteered to paint the messages. Several people from the area dropped paint off to help make this project a success, Harris said.

“It was fun to have others help and it was great to see present and past students coming in to give back to the school,” Harris said. “I truly hope the kids love it as much as we loved doing it for them.”

Some of the students, like Sam Riggieri, 14, who is a10th grader from Catonsville High School and an artist, participated because of opportunity to express their artistic skills while earning learning service hours.

“Sam, along with other high school students, needs service learning hours in order to graduate in a few years,” said Liz Riggieri, Sam’s mother. “We thought this was a perfect opportunity that perfectly balanced her natural talents in interest with the needs of the community.”

Grant Baldwin, a fifth grade student from Our Lady Perpetual Help in Ellicott City, participated because he wanted to give back to the community while doing one of his favorite things — painting, said Trish Baldwin, Grant’s mother.

“Making a difference in how the bathroom looked with an inspirational quote was my way of giving back to the community,” said Grant Baldwin. “I thought it was super fun to paint on a wall.”

Baltimore County Public Schools opening day for the school year is Aug. 29. Westchester has not announced any other projects before the school year, but the school’s community is excited to see how these inspirational messages will impact these students, Byers said.

“We look forward to seeing the reaction on our children’s faces when they return at the end of the month,” Byers said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

We Give Black Fest aims to highlight black-led organizations with 3-day festival

BALTIMORE -- In roughly one week, the We Give Black Fest will host its annual CLLCTIVLY event at West Covington Park in Baltimore. The three-day festival is aimed at highlighting black-led organizations and raising money. WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the event.Ahead of the festival, CLLCTIVGIVE is trying to draw up support from community members for funding. CLLCTIVGIVE is a central platform to donate money to more than 50 black-led organizations."When we launched in 2019, folks said, 'Why are you just focusing on black-led,'" CLLCTIVLY founder Jamye Wooten said. "When the pandemic hit, and the murder of George Floyd...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catonsville, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Ellicott City, MD
Nottingham MD

10 senior residents of Park View at Rosedale graduate from Baltimore County Department of Aging digital literacy education course

ROSEDALE, MD—Ten senior residents, ranging from 62 to 85 years old, of Enterprise Community Development’s Park View at Rosedale in Baltimore County this week received program certificates marking their graduation from a five-week Computer Essentials course organized by the Baltimore County Department of Aging. The course, which covered...
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Board of Education member announces immediate resignation

TOWSON, MD—Lisa Mack, Board Member of the Board of Education of Baltimore County, has announced her resignation, effective immediately due to serious health issues. Mack, who represents District 1, was elected to the Board in 2018. She is Chair of the Board’s Curriculum Committee and serves on the Policy Review Committee and Budget Committee. She frequently attends Board of Education Advisory and Stakeholder Group meetings and routinely volunteers in Baltimore County Public Schools.
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Project A#Murals
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Landscape: Roland Avenue church seeks developer; more restaurants in Lauraville, Locust Point and Mount Vernon; a new role for Somerset

A historic church on Roland Avenue could soon come on the market for redevelopment, if Baltimore’s Planning Commission approves a request to subdivide it from surrounding property. The Planning Commission has received an application to subdivide more than 7.5 acres in north Baltimore so its owner can sell a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Board OKs $180K in additional rent for makeshift morgue in Baltimore parking garage

Without explanation, the Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved extending the lease for a makeshift morgue in a downtown Baltimore parking garage. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner used the space during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic after experiencing a severe backlog of cases, the 11 News I-Team reported in January. The backlog was created by an increase in the number of homicides, drug overdoses hit a new high and COVID-19-related deaths added to the caseload.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder

The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. Video above: Vigil held for teen, family believes shooting was intentional. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
CBS Baltimore

Former teacher & nonprofit exec tapped for Baltimore City school board

BALTIMORE -- Andrew Coy, a nonprofit executive and former city schools teacher, has been appointed to the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday.Coy is a former teacher and technology integration specialist who served as a senior advisor on President Obama's Tech and Innovation Team, the Mayor's Office said. He is set to take over for Commissioner Michelle Bondima, whose term expired last summer."He brings a breadth of experience to this role, and I'm positive he will leverage this knowledge to put our young people in the best position possible to achieve their dreams and achieve...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Investigators are looking for the suspect who killed a Baltimore man in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. Family and friends describe Wolf as a selfless man, a dedicated volunteer counselor at a...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor

Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"Something's going on" Baltimore student gets second falsified report card

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frustrated Baltimore mother is demanding answers from City Schools now that her son has received two report cards with falsified attendance. Qwantay Spearman missed the first 140 days of school for medical reasons. Despite that, the school continues to mark him present for days he was not in class.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Dancer Earns Trainee Spot With Orlando Ballet

Summer is in full swing with days at the shore and languid evening sunsets, but for young dancers, this season is filled with chasing dreams, long hours in the studio and dedication to their art. Sofia Volkov, a 17-year-old native of Severna Park, began her dance training at age 4 and has spent the summer chasing her dream.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy