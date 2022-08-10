Dolphins trade TE Adam Shaheen to Texans

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins traded tight end Adam Shaheen to the Houston Texans, the teams announced.

The Dolphins and Texans completed the trade Tuesday night. The Dolphins acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in exchange for Shaheen and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Shaheen, 27, entered the league as a second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-7, 257-pound tight end hauled in 12 catches for 110 yards in 12 games last season.

The Bears traded Shaheen to the Dolphins in 2020 in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The five-year veteran hauled in 50 catches for 509 yards and seven scores over his first 55 NFL appearances.

The Texans released their first depth chart fo the season Tuesday, with Pharaoh Brown and Brevin Jordan listed as their top tight ends.

Shaheen was listed behind fellow tight ends Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter on the Dolphins depth chart.

The Texans will host the New Orleans Saints in their first preseason game at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday in Houston. The Dolphins will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason opener at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Tampa, Fla.