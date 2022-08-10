ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Reviresco Coffee Co. brews up new home near the Museum District

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — An up-and-coming Lakeside coffee roaster plans to move into a larger space near the Museum District to give itself room to grow. Reviresco Coffee Co. is working on a move into 710 Lafayette St. The 1,200-square-foot space will be home to the company’s roasting operations (which will occupy about half of the space) as well as a tasting room, retail sales and takeout coffee service. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

