Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'With the players we have there is still competition for positions'
Liverpool's midfielders shouldn't have to "step up" because Jurgen Klopp expects them to always be at their best regardless of how many injuries there are. Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita all missed Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham. When asked if now is the time for players...
Conte, Tuchel see red as Kane snatches Spurs draw at Chelsea
Harry Kane snatched a 96th minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Tottenham from a feisty London derby against Chelsea on Sunday. "There is a difference between Chelsea and Tottenham but we are here to reduce this gap," said the Italian.
Comments / 0