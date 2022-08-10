California Group, with Bernie Sanders Ties, Sends $50,000 to Aid Tallahassee’s Progressive Candidates

Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Christina Pushaw announces resignation as Governor's Press Secretary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Christina Pushaw, Governor Ron Desantis' Press Secretary for the Executive Office of the Governor for the last 15 months, announced her resignation in a statement released Friday. Following the announcement, Pushaw confirmed her intention to serve as Director of Rapid Response on the governor's re-election campaign...
Ron DeSantis Announces $1.6 Million for Tallahassee Community College
On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded almost $1.6 million to Tallahassee Community College (TCC) through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to enhance workforce education opportunities in the healthcare industry. This investment will allow TCC to expand its surgical technology, dental hygiene, and dental assisting programs by purchasing new equipment...
WCTV
FAMU approves proposal for new student housing system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees accepted a request on Thursday for the administration to begin negotiations to acquire property near campus to expand the availability of student housing. In accordance with the plan, the Board gave President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., permission to request approval...
WCTV
Leon Co. community rallies to save nursing rehab center
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Ernest Ferrell, the former president of the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention, spoke at the rally and said he’s working closely with...
WCTV
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum’s Trial Moved To April
A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its
New business should bring 40+ jobs to Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Development of the Endeavor property in Marianna is finally underway. City and county officials are excited to welcome a new aluminum manufacturing company to the area. “This is hopefully will be the anchor, the starting point for the industrial park development which is in the area where we are constructing the […]
ecbpublishing.com
Bulb-outs and no on-street parking proposed for U.S. 19 North
Addition of bulb-outs and the elimination of parking spaces are among the changes that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is proposing for the portion of U.S. 19 North within the city, as part of its scheduled resurfacing of the highway. City Clerk Emily Anderson in July made the Monticello...
yieldpro.com
Berkadia arranges sale of garden-style apartment community in Tallahassee, Florida
Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale of The Westcott, a 444-unit garden-style apartment community located in Tallahassee, Fla., along the state capital’s main east-west thoroughfare, the Apalachee Parkway. Managing Director David Etchison, Senior Managing Directors Cole Whitaker and Jason Stanton and Managing Director Brett Moss of Berkadia Orlando, and Director Greg Rainey of Jacksonville arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, Lloyd Jones Capital, a private multifamily investment firm based in Miami.
LCS has a surplus of nearly 500 students in enrollment numbers
But with large enrollment numbers comes a larger workload causing enrollment to take longer than normal.
College Football News
North Carolina vs Florida A&M Prediction, Game Preview How To Watch Lines Week 0
North Carolina vs Florida A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27. Record: North Carolina (0-0), Florida A&M (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
mypanhandle.com
Jackson County marking Bicentennial anniversary in a special way
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One Panhandle county is celebrating its 200-year anniversary and they are doing it in a big way!. Jackson County was originally founded in 1822. The county has been in existence longer than Florida has been a state, as it was founded in 1845. This Saturday,...
LCS lessens Covid protocols for new school year
Leon County Schools are starting the school year off with a clean slate and starting off with no mask mandates.
Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball ready for World Series moment
The Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 14 and Under All-Stars head to North Dakota on Thursday, and the goal? To bring home a World Series title.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 8, 2022
Deaundre Holden, 25, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Washington County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ashley Sloan, 34, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ricki Land, 26, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Bay County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 195 inmates lodged...
WCTV
Fentanyl overdose murder case is first of its kind in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now among a growing list of accused drug dealers who are charged with murder in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses. A grand jury indicted Kurstin Hinson last week on first degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Megan Hoffman. Prosecutors call...
WCTV
Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot wound at the intersection of Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd. LCSO tells WCTV they responded to the call just after 8:15 Thursday night. When deputies arrived, they found...
WCTV
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
Grady County Schools experiencing bus driver shortage
School is back in session but the battle for more bus drivers has just begun. With over 4,400 students in Grady County’s school district 50% of them rely on school bus transportation.
WCTV
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
