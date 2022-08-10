ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin calls FBI’s search of Trump’s home ‘stunning’

By Dean Mirshahi
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOM8t_0hBhwPqr00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called federal authorities’ search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate “a stunning move,” joining other Republicans suggesting it could have been politically motivated.

Youngkin went to Twitter on Tuesday morning to criticize the search and the Department of Justice, repeating a refuted claim about the DOJ’s response to threats against school board members.

The governor, who mentioned Trump by name, also pointed to the Justice Department’s decision not to prosecute demonstrators who protested outside the homes of Supreme Court justices after a leaked draft opinion revealed the court’s intention to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Youngkin leaves door open for 2024 presidential bid, not committing to support Trump

“A stunning move by the DOJ and FBI,” Youngkin tweeted from his personal account . “This same DOJ labeled parents in Loudoun County as terrorists and failed to enforce federal law to protect Justices in their homes. Selective, politically motivated actions have no place in our democracy.”

The claim about Loudoun County parents from Youngkin stems from a letter from the National School Boards Association and a subsequent order from Attorney General Merrick Garland .

The association asked President Joe Biden for federal assistance “to deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation” in a letter that pointed to the arrest of a Loudoun County father at a school board meeting who confronted members over the sexual assault of his daughter in school.

Are abortion protests at Supreme Court Justices’ homes illegal in Virginia?

The letter did say threats against school boards could be “the equivalent of domestic terrorism,” according to reports , but the association later retracted the claim.

An order from Garland directed the FBI to hold meetings across the country to address “threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff” that “open dedicated lines of communication for threat reporting, assessment, and response.” The DOJ order did not refer to parents as “terrorists” or mention Loudoun County.

The search of Trump’s Mara-a-Lago estate on Monday, which the former president labeled a “raid,” is part of an investigation into if he took boxes of White House records that were classified, according to news reports . Trump and his allies denounced the search, many accusing federal authorities of playing politics.

READ MORE: GOP pressures DOJ for answers on Trump raid

Other Virginia Republicans weighed in on the search of Trump’s residence on social media Tuesday, including Reps. Rob Wittman and Bob Good . Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) responded to a tweet from House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, which prompted a reaction from her opponent in the November midterms, state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach).

“There is no way to defend Trump, only to deflect. As a member of the January 6th Committee, I understood that we would be attacked if the Republicans take control of the House,” Rep. Luria wrote on Twitter . “Seems like we will not be alone. Bring it on Kevin.”

“The dangerous precedent the Democrats set yesterday by weaponizing the FBI should anger and frighten every American. All to settle old political scores and silence their political opponents – it’s corrupt and it’s flat out unacceptable,” Sen. Kiggans responded. “Unfortunately, it’s no surprise that Elaine Luria has found a way to justify this blatant and flagrant abuse of power.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rob Wittman
Person
Elaine Luria
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Republicans#Democrats#The Department Of Justice#Doj#The Justice Department#Supreme Court
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels

BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
BALTIMORE, MD
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy