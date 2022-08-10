Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Ford Announces Important News About Bronco Sport, Maverick, Edge, Explorer, and Ranger's Availability
If you have been hoping to buy one of Ford’s most popular models. There is good news coming. Like all manufacturers, Ford has been struggling to keep up with the demand for its vehicles. Shortages of many key components, most notably semiconductors and microelectronics, have put the company far behind the demand curve in the American market.
Autoblog
Used-car prices post relatively smaller increase in July 2022
The prices of some used cars continue to rise across the nation as factors like the ongoing chip shortage create inventory constraints, according to a recent study. While the industry average price increase was 10.9% in July, EVs and hybrids posted a significantly higher increase. Website. analyzed over 1.8 million...
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
IFLScience
New Flying Car On Sale Requires No License To Operate
A new flying car touted as the “future of air travel” can travel at 63 miles per hour (101.4 kilometers per hour) and stay airborne for up to 20 minutes thanks to a Tesla battery pack – but thanks to US regulations needs no license to fly. That’s right: you could zip around in a one-person flying car without a pilot’s license or even a driver’s license.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
electrek.co
This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
The first time I saw the Fantic ISSIMO electric bike on a trip to Milan last year, I instantly fell in love with the design. And now that the company is offering a 45 km/h (28 mph) version that maxes out the legally allowable speed, I’m even more head over heels for this eye-catching electric bike.
Steel Wheels on Tractors Help the Amish and Mennonites Avoid Temptation
Getty ImagesIn communities where automobiles are forbidden, farm equipment must not be used as a substitute for a car.
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in August 2022
Here at Electrek, we have spent endless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Which car selling site will pay you the most for your used car?
PLENTY of drivers want to sell their cars online to avoid dealerships — but they aren’t sure where they’ll get the most money. Luckily there’s recently published information that shows who’s paying top dollar. Recent FinanceBuzz data compared offers on over 100 vehicles across popular...
Uber is sending befuddled passengers step-by-step instructions for opening the doors on a Tesla
Tesla doors are unlike any others on the market and have been known to cause confusion or at times frustration for drivers and passengers.
Autoweek.com
Arrival Gets Ready for UPS Van Production
Arrival plans to begin producing the van model this quarter, with a small number slated to be delivered to customers later in the year. The Arrival Bus and Car appear to have been shelved pending the receipt of more capital for their development and production start. Arrival is one of...
MotorTrend Magazine
2025 Rivian Adventure Van: The Electric Off-Road Camper of Your Dreams
WHAT IT IS: Despite #vanlife completely dominating our Instagram algorithms for a spell, no automaker has yet delivered a factory-ready overlanding camper van. That'll change with the release of the Rivian Adventure Van, which our artist's illustration brings to life. Basically conceived as the progeny of a Rivian R1T and a Sportsmobile Ford Econoline, the Rivian Adventure Van (the name may change; R1V has a nice ring to it, no?) aims to live up to Rivian's philosophy of "keeping the world adventurous forever." The Adventure Van will be an R1-based electric off-roader, with clever features like Rivian's camp kitchen, and likely the ability to convert its seats into beds—allowing for days of off-the-grid living.
MotorTrend Magazine
See the Rugged 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport Coming from a Mile Away
Honda had promised it would expand its Trailsport off-road treatment beyond the midsize Passport to the rest of its truck and SUV lineup, and here we are. The larger three-row Pilot is set to gain a Trailsport variant, and Honda is dangling its rugged new family hauler in front of us. Well, sort of.
Why The 2023 Tesla Cybertruck Might Appeal to Big Families
The Tesla Cybertruck is perhaps the most highly-anticipated vehicle of all time. When it was first announced, its revolutionary design and cutting-edge technology made it closely watched. Design delays and production setbacks have stalled the debut of the Cybertruck, and there’s one group that may be more eager than any other for the Tesla Cybertruck’s official release – large families. Here’s why the Tesla Cybertruck just may be the best electric pickup truck for big families.
electrek.co
Tern Quick Haul first ride: Testing out Tern’s most affordable high quality cargo e-bike yet
At Eurobike 2022, I had the chance to test out a number of fun and innovative new electric bikes; one of the models I was most looking forward to was the Tern Quick Haul. Having covered the bike’s unveiling earlier this year, I knew that I was going to want to test out this new lower-cost model to see if it could maintain the high quality reputation that Tern is known for.
This All-Electric RV Packs Luxury, Solar, And Starlink For Off-Grid Glamping
Bowlus recently unveiled its newest Volterra RV, the world's first production all-electric camper. It features 100% more battery capacity than the Bowlus Terra Firma, and it comes with ingenious perks and luxurious features that allow for indefinite, off-the-grid camping. Moreover, the Volterra has enough power to emergency charge your EV while basking in the sights and sounds of nature.
The "Stag" is an Electric Utility Terrain Vehicle To Reckon With!
I was recently in upstate Michigan visiting family, and the amount of UTVs (Utility Terrain Vehicles) and ATVs (All Terrain Vehicles) I saw traveling North was astounding. It is not unlike the winter when those same owners transport their snowmobiles to traverse the same paths. I always marvel at the amount of money spent on these favorite pastimes, which brings me to the latest innovation from VOLCON EPOWERSPORTS and their “STAG.”
Comments / 0