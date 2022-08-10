Read full article on original website
Trio of Brookfield teams looks to make strides on the gridiron
BROOKFIELD — It was a pretty solid season for the Brookfield East Spartans in 2021. They finished fourth in the Greater Metro Conference with a 4-3 record. They beat crosstown-rival Brookfield Central 21-7. They qualified for the playoffs once again. They had multiple All-Conference players — including GMC Offensive...
Spartans look to break multiple-year slump
WEST BEND — The elephant in the room when talking about West Bend West football is when will it get a win. The Spartans have not won a game since beating rival West Bend East 21-14 in overtime on Oct. 13, 2017 — the last game of the season that year. Over the last four seasons, the Spartans haven’t won a game and two head coaches walked those sidelines.
Experienced Suns aim to take next steps
WEST BEND — Two years ago, the West Bend East football team had a good amount of starters back, but the whacky COVID season put a little bit of a damper on that season. Last year, a lot of new guys got a chance at varsity football and the Suns finished 2-7 overall.
Fresh, local, plentiful
For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
Rev. Dennis C. Klemme
The Rev. Dennis C. Klemme was born to eternal life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the age of 90. Beloved son of the late Carl and Vanetta (O’Brien) Klemme. Loving brother of the late Margaret (Peg) (Albert) Budlong. Dear uncle (and Godfather) of Elizabeth (Andrew) Kammes, James (Lise) Budlong, Catherine Budlong, Janet (Rolf) Ingersoll, Thomas (Donna) Budlong. Further survived by great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Father Klemme dearly loved his 22 foster brothers and their families.
Milwaukee council approves site for new youth prison
MADISON, Wis. — The Milwaukee Common Council on Friday overwhelmingly approved building a new youth prison in the city to replace a troubled one in northern Wisconsin that has been targeted for closure for years. Officials in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced Tuesday they had picked a site in...
Judy D. Dittman (nee Biedenbender)
Jan. 11, 1946 - Aug. 9, 2022. Judy D. Dittman (nee Biedenbender) of Waukesha joined the angels in heaven on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the age of 76. She was born in Waukesha on January 11, 1946, the daughter of Clarence and Delores (nee Kempter) Biedenbender. Judy worked as a unit clerk for Waukesha County Mental Health for many years. Judy loved dogs, was a huge fan of Elvis, and enjoyed the warmth of the Arizona sun.
A novel solution to bus driver shortage
PEWAUKEE — Last school year was the first year Pewaukee High School felt the impacts of a nationwide problem: bus driver shortages. Superintendent Mike Cady believes that problem is growing. “The bus driver shortage is something that I believe is a nationwide thing,” said Principal Brian Sniff. “But ultimately,...
Schoemann delivers address on challenges facing county
GERMANTOWN — Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann reported that the state of Washington County is strong during his State of the County Address at Fireman’s Park in Germantown on Thursday. He focused on current and future challenges with housing and mental health, substance abuse and crime-related issues, and...
Section of Highway 18 closing Monday
DELAFIELD — A section of Highway 18 will be closed for multiple weeks beginning Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a four-mile stretch of the highway between Highway 67 to Highway 83 will be impacted. That section of the thoroughfare will be closed from Monday until the project’s expected completion date in late October, according to WisDOT.
Dorothy E. Luczak
On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Dorothy Luczak, loving mother of five children, passed away at the age of 84. Dorothy was born on April 3, 1938, to Rudolph and Dorothy Bleck of Menomonee Falls. Dorothy worked in retail and retired from Kmart in Oconomowoc at the age of 63. She...
Waukesha Police Blotter
12:55 a.m. Friday — A caller in the 800 block of Pleasant Street reported he returned home and found that his house was entered and a computer and his vehicle were taken. Subscribe: www.gmtoday.com/subscribe.
