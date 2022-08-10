ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch is home to some incredible games, but they don't seem to go on sale as often as their peers on Xbox and PlayStation. Whether you're hunting down a popular Pokemon game or looking for a classic title that launched years ago, it's not uncommon to pay full price. Thankfully, that's not the case with everything. Right now, a bunch of different retailers are currently offering discounts on more than a dozen highly reviewed Switch games. Even better--tons of accessories (such as controllers and carrying cases) are also on sale.
SlashGear

The Nintendo Wii Supreme Is The Most Expensive Game Console Ever Created

The title for the most expensive game console ever made belongs to the limited-edition Nintendo Wii Supreme, but is it truly worth its weight in gold? When the Nintendo Wii officially debuted in 2006, it came with a $249 price tag. It easily became among the company's most successful home consoles, selling about 100 million units in the process. Unbeknownst to Nintendo, however, were the various unofficial luxury variants of its popular console.
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: AO, John Lewis, PS Direct and Game have consoles in stock – how to buy

Update 11 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Very, Hughes, The Game Collection, ShopTo, John Lewis, AO and Scan. In-store stock is available at some branches of Smyths Toys. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at...
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Announced August Game Catalog For PS Plus

The latest games to be added into August's Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium have been announced, beefing up that enviable Yakuza lineup with a few... stranger choices. We were already aware that Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 were on their way to the subscription...
