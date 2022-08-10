ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 2

Related
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/12/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinoisans can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting. New this time around, State Board of Elections officials say when residents apply for a mail-in ballot for the November election, they can choose the option to make it a regular thing on an automatic basis every election. It’s recommended that folks go through the state’s election website, at elections.il.gov to request a mail-in ballot for the upcoming and future elections. November 8th election ballots will start going out to voters on September 29th.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
suburbanchicagoland.com

Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy

Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is slamming rival Darren Bailey for comparing the Holocaust to abortion, and feeding reporters like Greg Hinz of Crains Chicago Business to slam Bailey for anti-Muslim comments (Hinz doesn’t care about Muslims and never has), Pritzker and Hinz don’t care that in 1998 Pritzker called Muslims “terrorists” and has refused to apologize for that. Instead of presenting fair information, the media is pandering to kiss up to Pritzker’s billions for advertising revenues. The media will write anything and ignore facts to get cash and Pritzker will throws stones from his glass house because he has so many of them to break.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Illinois voters can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting

Illinoisans can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting. New this time around. State Board of Elections spokesperson Matt Dieterich says when you apply for a mail-in ballot for the November election, you can opt to make that a regular thing. “Voters this month are going to be receiving a...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Frerichs
Q985

Find Out if You’re Eligible for 2 Stimulus Checks in Illinois

If you have found yourself reeling from inflation, there could be some relief coming your way over the coming weeks. There are 2 different types of stimulus money coming in Illinois for taxpayers and it's easy to find out if you're eligible. 24/7 Wall St reported that there are two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Taxation#Illinois Treasurer#Politics State#Election State#Republican#House Resolution 753#Illinoisans
advantagenews.com

July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers

Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

IL Stoner Busted With Almost 300 Pounds Of Weed Over Legal Limit

I don't think the amount of pot this Illinois man was busted with could be considered personal use. Recreational Marijuana Is Legal In Illinois But... I'm guessing it's pretty safe to say that the majority of residents in Illinois know the fact that recreational marijuana is legal. This change in state law has generated millions of dollars for the Land of Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE
star967.net

Illinois Sets Record For Unclaimed Property Program

Illinois is coming off a record breaking year for its Unclaimed Property Program. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the program returned a record 280-million-dollars to taxpayers from July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022. The more than 362-thousand claims paid during that time is also a record.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
ILLINOIS STATE
geneseorepublic.com

Multi-year IDOT construction plan includes Springfield-area projects

A $34.6 billion, six-year program to address aging transit infrastructure that was announced Friday includes several projects in Springfield. Funded in-part by the Rebuild Illinois program and federal investment, the Illinois Department of Transportation plan will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports all over the state. A grand...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy