WSPY NEWS
90th District state rep. reflects on nearly ten years in the Illinois House
Dixon 90th District State Representative Tom Demmer isn't seeking reelection to his seat in the Illinois House in November. The Republican Demmer is instead running for Illinois State Treasurer. He's been a state rep. for nearly ten years. Demmer says the highlight of his time as a state rep. was...
wmay.com
Opponents of proposed constitutional amendment warn of increased business costs
(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that some argue contradicts federal law governing labor relations could raise taxes on small businesses, opponents of the amendment say. Amendment 1 is on the November ballot in Illinois. It reads: "Employees shall have the fundamental right to...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Energy costs bring State Rep. Chris Miller and IL Freedom Caucus together for town hall
EFFINGHAM — The cost of living isn’t cheap in Illinois. For many, energy costs are a particular concern this summer with hot weather and high inflation. Some constituents are looking for answers. “I had a disabled veteran call me the other day…and he said his electric bill from...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/12/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinoisans can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting. New this time around, State Board of Elections officials say when residents apply for a mail-in ballot for the November election, they can choose the option to make it a regular thing on an automatic basis every election. It’s recommended that folks go through the state’s election website, at elections.il.gov to request a mail-in ballot for the upcoming and future elections. November 8th election ballots will start going out to voters on September 29th.
Illinois To Make Millions Available To Residents
Illinois had a $1.83 billion relief package go into effect on July 1. The money includes income and property tax rebates. Plus, a temporary cut in several sales taxes. (source)
Illinois might have your money, treasurer says, has over $3.5 billion in unclaimed funds
An Illinois program called “icash,” which helps people and businesses in Illinois find unclaimed money or property, has had another record year. That’s led Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs to encourage more people to check out the program.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy
Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is slamming rival Darren Bailey for comparing the Holocaust to abortion, and feeding reporters like Greg Hinz of Crains Chicago Business to slam Bailey for anti-Muslim comments (Hinz doesn’t care about Muslims and never has), Pritzker and Hinz don’t care that in 1998 Pritzker called Muslims “terrorists” and has refused to apologize for that. Instead of presenting fair information, the media is pandering to kiss up to Pritzker’s billions for advertising revenues. The media will write anything and ignore facts to get cash and Pritzker will throws stones from his glass house because he has so many of them to break.
southernillinoisnow.com
Illinois is Getting More Than $80M in Federal Funds for State Transportation Projects. Here's Where it Will Go
The Department of Transportation Thursday announced a new round of funding that will be delivered to 166 communities across the country as part of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal President Joe Biden signed in November -- and Illinois is getting a big slice of the pie. “This is a...
starvedrock.media
Illinois prisons held in contempt for failing to improve health care for people in custody
(The Center Square) – A federal judge is holding the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to improve health care for inmates. Inmates sued IDOC in 2010 for poor health care, alleging thousands of prisoners were in needless pain. In 2019, a judge ordered IDOC...
Find Out if You’re Eligible for 2 Stimulus Checks in Illinois
If you have found yourself reeling from inflation, there could be some relief coming your way over the coming weeks. There are 2 different types of stimulus money coming in Illinois for taxpayers and it's easy to find out if you're eligible. 24/7 Wall St reported that there are two...
Report: Fraction of Illinois hospitals complying with price transparency law
(The Center Square) – A new report from a patients rights group finds that most Illinois hospitals continue to hide actual prices from consumers 18 months after the Hospital Price Transparency Rule went into effect. Beginning in January 2021, every hospital operating in the U.S. was required to provide...
advantagenews.com
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
IL Stoner Busted With Almost 300 Pounds Of Weed Over Legal Limit
I don't think the amount of pot this Illinois man was busted with could be considered personal use. Recreational Marijuana Is Legal In Illinois But... I'm guessing it's pretty safe to say that the majority of residents in Illinois know the fact that recreational marijuana is legal. This change in state law has generated millions of dollars for the Land of Lincoln.
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over Interco warehouse fire
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a massive fire Wednesday at the Intreco recycling facility in Madison, Illinois.
star967.net
Illinois Sets Record For Unclaimed Property Program
Illinois is coming off a record breaking year for its Unclaimed Property Program. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the program returned a record 280-million-dollars to taxpayers from July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022. The more than 362-thousand claims paid during that time is also a record.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Eligible Residents to Get Income and Property Tax Rebate
If you are a resident of Illinois, then you may be eligible for some stimulus money next month. In April, the state approved two separate tax rebates under which eligible residents can get stimulus checks from Illinois of up to $700. It would be a one-time payment and the state is expected to start sending out the tax rebates next month.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
geneseorepublic.com
Multi-year IDOT construction plan includes Springfield-area projects
A $34.6 billion, six-year program to address aging transit infrastructure that was announced Friday includes several projects in Springfield. Funded in-part by the Rebuild Illinois program and federal investment, the Illinois Department of Transportation plan will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports all over the state. A grand...
