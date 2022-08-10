The James Webb Space Telescope has given scientists an unprecedented view of a distant black hole, peering through layers of dust to trace the structure and composition of the material swirling around the massive object. Webb recently trained its near infrared spectrometer, or NIRSpec instrument, on the supermassive black hole found at the heart of the top-most galaxy seen in Webb’s image of Stephan’s Quintet, one of the first five full-colour Webb images released by Nasa and collaborating agencies on 12 July. The image features five galaxies in apparently close proximity, although the fifth is actually much closer to...

ASTRONOMY ・ 21 DAYS AGO