ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL to reportedly have Black Friday game in 2023

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ORUJ_0hBhv2qQ00

The National Football League partnered with Amazon to expand its reach through streaming services, leading to a multi-billion deal for the annual rights to Thursday Night Football . Now one of the league’s most important partnerships could result in football on Black Friday.

Nationally-broadcasted games on Thanksgiving have been a staple of the league’s holiday broadcast schedule for decades. In many cases, it would set up Americans to watch football all day on Thanksgiving and then spend the next morning shopping for Black Friday deals in stores.

The NFL now wants to take things a step further. After exploring opportunities to have a primetime game on the Friday after Thanksgiving for several years, it could soon become a reality.

Related: NFL games today

According to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal , the NFL is expanding its schedule to include a Black Friday game and the addition is likely to happen during the 2023 season. Unsurprisingly, the partnership would be with Amazon. However, neither side provided comment on the SBJ’s report.

Thanksgiving has already become associated with pro football thanks to the three-game slate that has increased the sport’s popularity in recent. However, team owners want to take things a step further by gaining further control of the expansive holiday weekend.

Also Read:
Richest NFL owners in 2022: Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft trail new Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton

Amazon’s push to become a more valued NFL partner is likely to continue. The company already hired Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit to be its primary broadcasters for TNF. In addition, one of the largest companies in the world brought on Richard Sherman and Tony Gonzalez to be part of a secondary TNF team.

While there aren’t any specific details on what an NFL Black Friday broadcast would look like on Amazon, it’s fair to assume there would be significant advertising with fans pushed to buy discounted stuff on the site.

Also Read:
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Previewing all 32 teams entering preseason

Whenever the move officially happens, it’s going to be a win-win for both parties. The league strengthens its ties to Amazon, resulting in an even steeper price tag for the broadcasting rights to games in the future. Meanwhile, Amazon itself becomes a long-term partner in America’s most popular sport with its revenue still skyrocketing every year.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Al Michaels
Person
Jerry Jones
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice. George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022 […] The post Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present

HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Black Friday#American Football#Americans
Larry Brown Sports

XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player

Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Media Rights: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick comments on reported NBC deal

Big Ten media rights are expected to conclude in the coming days. According to recent reports, NBC and CBS are frontrunners to land the deal with the B1G alongside FOX Sports. As a part of that deal, CBS is expected to air B1G games in the 3:30 pm ET time slot while NBC is targeting primetime games to pair with the network’s existing Notre Dame broadcasts. ESPN is also reportedly pulling out of the negotiations.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Drew Lock earning first-team reps at Broncos practice

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has started practicing with the first-team offense. Geno Smith had been working exclusively with the Seahawks' first-stringers and he will start the first preseason game, but Lock seems to be gaining some ground. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Lock was "clearly the better quarterback" during a recent scrimmage at training camp. Lock and Smith will both likely make starts for the Seahawks this season, but neither option is promising for D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett's respective fantasy outlooks.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Wednesday Afternoon

Malcolm Brown's stint with the New Orleans Saints was short-lived. On Wednesday, the team officially released the veteran running back. Brown signed with the Saints in late July. He was brought in to compete for the No. 3 spot on the team's depth chart. Considering the Saints just released Brown,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Preseason power rankings Week 1: Cowboys outpace NFC East rivals, miss top 10

Opinions about how the 2022 season will unfold for the Dallas Cowboys come in all shapes and sizes. After a 12-5 finish in the 2021 regular season, the club was the lone home team to play wild-card weekend and have their season end there. Signs were obvious that things weren’t right with the offense, though a couple of 50-point explosions down the stretch negated several lackluster efforts and allowed Dallas to still finish with the No. 1 yardage and points offense.
DALLAS, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy