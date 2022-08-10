ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas medical marijuana sales increase to $23.3 million in July

By C.C. McCandless
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical marijuana patients spent $23.3 million in July at Arkansas’ 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,171 pounds.

According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the largest month with 392 pounds sold while The Releaf Center in Bentonville followed with 308 pounds. The Arkansas Department of Health reports that there are 88,893 active patient cards.

“Medical marijuana purchases increased by more than $1 million from June to July,” said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “An average of $751,720 was spent daily on medical marijuana purchases in July. Since January 1, 2022, patients have spent a total of $157.9 million to obtain 27,782 pounds from the state’s 38 dispensaries.”

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission will meet on Thursday, August 11 at 4:30 p.m. An agenda for that meeting can be viewed here. The meeting may be viewed via an Arkansas PBS livestream at https://www.myarkansaspbs.org/arcan/home .

