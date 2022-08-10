ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Children in London to be offered polio vaccine in bid to stop outbreak

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPq7R_0hBhuvpZ00

Almost a million children aged one to nine across London are to be offered a polio vaccine to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

Health officials warned there has been “some transmission” of the virus in the capital after detecting poliovirus in sewage samples.

Polio , which was officially eradicated in the UK in 2003, can cause paralysis in rare cases and can be life-threatening.

While there have been no confirmed cases, officials sounded the alarm over the rising number of samples found in sewage in London.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), working with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, found poliovirus in sewage samples in London boroughs including Barnet, Brent, Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest.

Officials said levels of the virus found in sewage and their “genetic diversity” suggests “some virus transmission in these boroughs”.

As a result officials are to launch a rapid vaccination programme among youngsters in London, where there are lower levels of uptake of the vaccine.

Vaccination rates in the capital are well below recommended levels and there is a risk that “under-vaccinated” children can pass the infection to others.

Children in London aged one to nine who are not yet fully vaccinated will be offered a catch-up dose, while those who have already been fully vaccinated will be offered a booster.

Youngsters will be offered a dose within the next four weeks, with officials hoping to vaccinate all those invited within six weeks.

Officials hope a rapid vaccination campaign will boost antibodies to a high degree, which should interrupt transmission of the virus.

It is also hoped the campaign will help prevent any potential cases of paralysis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eAMX_0hBhuvpZ00

In total 116 samples have been found since February, the UKHSA said, although officials stressed this does not equate to 116 cases as they may have found samples from the same person on multiple occasions.

A recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for the targeted vaccine campaign in the capital was accepted by Health Secretary Steve Barclay .

The programme will start in the areas where the virus has been detected in sewage and then be extended across all London boroughs.

Other countries, including the USA and Belgium, already offer an additional dose of the polio vaccine.

The virus has not yet been found outside London but officials are stepping up surveillance across the rest of the country.

The UKHSA said that nationally, the overall risk of paralytic polio is considered “low”.

We know the areas in London where the poliovirus is being transmitted have some of the lowest vaccination rates

Dr Vanessa Saliba

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “No cases of polio have been reported and for the majority of the population, who are fully vaccinated, the risk is low.

“But we know the areas in London where the poliovirus is being transmitted have some of the lowest vaccination rates.

“This is why the virus is spreading in these communities and puts those residents not fully vaccinated at greater risk.

“Polio is a serious infection that can cause paralysis, but nationally the overall risk is considered low because most people are protected by vaccination.

“The last case of polio in the UK was in 1984, but decades ago before we introduced the polio vaccination programme around 8,000 people would develop paralysis every year.

“It is vital parents ensure their children are fully vaccinated for their age.

“Following JCVI advice, all children aged one to nine years in London need to have a dose of polio vaccine now – whether it’s an extra booster dose or just to catch up with their routine vaccinations.

“It will ensure a high level of protection from paralysis. This may also help stop the virus spreading further.”

Jane Clegg, chief nurse for the NHS in London, added: “While the majority of Londoners are protected from polio, the NHS will shortly be contacting parents of eligible children aged one to nine years old to offer them a top-up dose to ensure they have maximum protection from the virus.

“We are already reaching out to parents and carers of children who aren’t up to date with their routine vaccinations, who can book a catch-up appointment with their GP surgery now and for anyone not sure of their child’s vaccination status, they can check their Red Book.”

On the advice of the independent JCVI, the NHS will now offer all children aged one to nine across the capital a polio vaccine booster dose, starting with the most impacted boroughs

Health Secretary Steve Barclay

Mr Barclay said: “I recognise parents and guardians will be concerned about the detection of polio in London, however I want to reassure people that nobody has been diagnosed with the virus and the risk to the wider population is low.

“On the advice of the independent JCVI, the NHS will now offer all children aged one to nine across the capital a polio vaccine booster dose, starting with the most impacted boroughs, so we can ensure they have the best possible protection and we reduce the chances of transmission.

“We know many countries, including Belgium and Portugal, offer an additional dose as part of their childhood vaccination programme, and the JCVI has considered international data on safety and effectiveness in forming their recommendation, which I have accepted.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
BBC

US doctor issues warning of many undiagnosed polio cases

A health official in New York State has told the BBC there could be hundreds or even thousands of undiagnosed cases of polio there. It follows an announcement last month that an unvaccinated man had been paralysed by the virus in Rockland County, New York. His case has been linked...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio Vaccine#Greater London#London Boroughs#Uk#Barnet Brent#Enfield#Waltham Forest
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine

A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

‘A nightmare’: Desperate mother pulls her own teeth out three times after failing to get dentist appointment

A desperate mother-of-two has pulled her own teeth out three times after failing to get a dentist appointment on the NHS.Despite contacting every NHS dentist within 70 miles of her home, Layla Waters, 52, has been unable to secure a face-to-face appoint at any time in the past two years.After her first infected tooth caused her pain in March 2020, she resorted to desperate measures when it grew loose and the pain became unbearable.Layla wrapped a piece of kitchen towel around the affected tooth, then yanked it out herself.But just two months later, she was forced to do the same...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Polio booster vaccines to be rolled out to 1million children in London: Paralysis-causing virus is detected 116 times in eight different boroughs in capital in first outbreak in 40 years

Nearly one million children under 10 in London will be offered an urgent polio booster vaccine after health chiefs confirmed the paralysis-causing virus is spreading in the capital. In the first outbreak of polio in the UK in more than 40 years, the virus has been detected more than 100...
WORLD
The Independent

Drought persists in south of UK while thunderstorms hit the north

More extreme heat and drought conditions are expected in the southern half of the UK this weekend, while the northern half is set to be struck by thunderstorms and floods.The Met Office has issued an amber heat warning covering most of England and Wales, where temperatures of up to 34C are predicted for Saturday and Sunday.This means heat-related illnesses including sunburn and heat exhaustion are “likely” among the general population, and delays to public transport are “possible”.Meanwhile, a lower-level yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place from noon on Sunday until 6am on Monday for most of Scotland and Northern...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Simon Calder answers 13 travel questions including when to arrive at the airport and when to book flights

When to book flights for 2023?Q: Looking to go to Colombia in February 2023, travelling independently. When would you advise to book flights? Also any recommendations?“Coopon”A: Delighted to hear you are heading for the big, friendly nation of Colombia – which encapsulates many of the wonders of South America better than any other.In terms of flights: the excellent nonstop link from London Heathrow to Bogota, the Colombian capital, is likely to be much more expensive than connecting alternatives. Also, I advise you not to start in Bogota, and so an “open jaw” itinerary will be preferable anyway: out to Cartagena,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Bowel cancer checks at record high ‘thanks to Dame Deborah James’

Record numbers of people are having bowel cancer checks after the death of campaigner Dame Deborah James, health bosses have said.Dame Deborah, also known by her social media handle Bowel Babe, had been raising awareness about the disease until her death on June 28 at the age of 40.According to the NHS, between the months of May and July, 170,500 people referred for checks for suspected lower gastro-intestinal cancers.It is up over 30,000 compared to the same period in 2021, and nearly 80,000 higher than the same period two years ago.Figures also showed referrals for bowel cancer hit an all-time...
CANCER
The Independent

Wales boss Robert Page close to signing ‘exciting’ long-term contract

Wales manager Robert Page is close to signing a new “long-term” contract, according to FAW president Steve Williams.Page has been in charge of the national team since stepping in for Ryan Giggs – initially on a temporary basis – when the former Manchester United winger was placed on leave in November 2020.Giggs eventually stood down as Wales boss in June of this year ahead of a domestic violence trial which is ongoing. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.After taking Wales to the last 16 of Euro 2020, Page – who previously served as Giggs’ assistant – led the...
SPORTS
The Independent

The assault on Salman Rushdie is a cruel reminder that the past still casts a long shadow

For the past several years, it seemed as if the threat had finally abandoned him. Before he was attacked, Salman Rushdie was mounting a stage in New York state to speak of how America had given him, and many writers and artists before him, a sanctuary.Ever since he left Britain in 2000, he was able to resume the life that had been denied to him ever since that moment, on Valentine’s Day in 1989, when Ayatollah Khomeini pronounced a fatwa calling for his death. He was a fixture at literary festivals, appeared on television, published political essays, churned out novels...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Rotavirus Childhood Vaccine Shortage Hits Four African Countries

LONDON (Reuters) - Supplies of a vaccine to prevent the deadly rotavirus infection in children have either run out in Kenya, Tanzania, Senegal and Cameroon or are close to doing so, officials close to the roll-out told Reuters, after disruptions at drugmaker GSK. The World Health Organization estimates that up...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

788K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy