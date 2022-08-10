ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

All you need to know about the rapid polio vaccination programme

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBkuY_0hBhuuwq00

Almost a million children in London are to be offered a polio vaccine.

Here are your questions answered about why health officials have launched the urgent vaccination programme.

– What has been announced?

Health officials have recommended that all children aged one to nine in London should be offered the polio vaccine – either as a catch-up dose or a booster – in a bid to stop the spread of the virus and prevent cases of paralysis.

Invitations will go out within four weeks to the parents of almost one million children.

– Why only in London?

The alarm was first sounded in June after poliovirus was discovered in Beckton sewage works. Since then the virus has been found in: Barnet; Brent; Camden; Enfield; Hackney; Haringey; Islington and Waltham Forest.

These areas will be targeted for vaccination first.

No samples have been detected outside of London.

And the vaccination rates are lower in the capital compared to the rest of the country.

Latest figures show that by the age of two in the UK, almost 95% of children have had the correct number of doses. However, this drops to just under 86.6% in London.

When it comes to the pre-school booster, just 71% of children in London have had it by the age of five.

– Which jab will be offered?

The UK stopped using live oral polio vaccine in 2004 and switched to inactivated polio vaccine.

– How can there be no confirmed cases yet poliovirus is being found in sewage works?

In countries dealing with live polio outbreaks, some people are offered the oral polio vaccine – which is safe, but uses a live virus.

As a result, health officials may detect traces of the vaccine-like poliovirus in faeces during routine sewage tests.

This is usually isolated and not detected again.

But there has been cause for concern in the most recent tests in London because the levels of polio found in the sewage and the “genetic diversity” of the samples found suggest that there has been “some virus transmission”, officials said.

However, there has not yet been an official case confirmed, just virus found in sewage.

– What’s concerning about that?

Some of the virus found in recent samples has been classified as vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2).

VDPV is a strain of the weakened poliovirus, that was initially included in the oral polio vaccine, which has changed over time and behaves more like the “wild” or naturally occurring virus.

This means it can be spread more easily to people who are unvaccinated and who come into contact with the faeces or coughs and sneezes of an infected person.

On rare occasions, VDPV2 can lead to cases of paralysis in unvaccinated people.

– So how many people in London have it?

It is unclear, since February there have been 116 samples identified, but some of these could have come from the same person.

– Wasn’t there a case in New York?

The UK Health Security Agency said that it is working with health agencies in New York and Israel to investigate whether there are links between “polio incidents” in these countries.

Officials in New York announced that they had a confirmed case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated person in July.

And global health officials have now confirmed the case is “genetically linked” to the samples from sewage detected both in London and Jerusalem.

– Parents are being asked to check whether their children are up to date with their vaccines – when are children supposed to have the jab outside of the booster/catch-up programme?

The polio vaccine is usually given on the NHS when a child is eight, 12 and 16 weeks old as part of the 6-in-1 vaccine. It is given again at three years and four months old as part of the 4-in-1 (DTaP/IPV) pre-school booster, and at 14 as part of the 3-in-1 (Td/IPV) teenage booster.

– Tell me more about polio

Most people who get polio do not have symptoms but some suffer mild, flu-like issues such as a high temperature, extreme tiredness, headaches, vomiting, a stiff neck and muscle pain.

In one in 100 to one in 1,000 infections, the polio virus attacks the nerves in the spine and base of the brain.

This can cause paralysis, usually in the legs, that develops over hours or days.

If the breathing muscles are affected, polio can be life-threatening.

The last case of natural polio infection acquired in the UK was in 1984.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Polio booster vaccines to be rolled out to 1million children in London: Paralysis-causing virus is detected 116 times in eight different boroughs in capital in first outbreak in 40 years

Nearly one million children under 10 in London will be offered an urgent polio booster vaccine after health chiefs confirmed the paralysis-causing virus is spreading in the capital. In the first outbreak of polio in the UK in more than 40 years, the virus has been detected more than 100...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio Vaccine#Inactivated Vaccine#Jcvi#Nhs#Enfield#Waltham Forest
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
BBC

What is the Marburg virus and how can it be avoided?

Two people in Ghana have died from the Marburg virus - and 98 been quarantined - raising fears of a mass outbreak. The highly infectious disease causes fever, muscle pains, diarrhoea, vomiting and, in some cases, death through extreme blood loss. Hundreds of people have died from the virus in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine

A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham...
PUBLIC SAFETY
outbreaknewstoday.com

Measles: Local transmission case investigated in Hong Kong

Hong Kong health officials (Centre for Health Protection-CHP) report investigating a local case of measles infection. The case involves a 6-year-old girl who has developed fever and sore throat since August 2 and 3, and developed rash and conjunctivitis on August 5 and 6. She was taken to a private pediatrician on August 3 and to Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) on August 5 and 6 for medical attention. She was admitted to HKBH for treatment on August 7. She is in a stable condition and was discharged on August 8.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

US doctor issues warning of many undiagnosed polio cases

A health official in New York State has told the BBC there could be hundreds or even thousands of undiagnosed cases of polio there. It follows an announcement last month that an unvaccinated man had been paralysed by the virus in Rockland County, New York. His case has been linked...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Lower vaccine-acquired immunity in the elderly population following two-dose BNT162b2 vaccination is alleviated by a third vaccine dose

Understanding the impact of age on vaccinations is essential for the design and delivery of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. Here, we present findings from a comprehensive analysis of multiple compartments of the memory immune response in 312 individuals vaccinated with the BNT162b2 SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine. Two vaccine doses induce high antibody and T cell responses in most individuals. However, antibody recognition of the Spike protein of the Delta and Omicron variants is less efficient than that of the ancestral Wuhan strain. Age-stratified analyses identify a group of low antibody responders where individuals â‰¥60"‰years are overrepresented. Waning of the antibody and cellular responses is observed in 30% of the vaccinees after 6"‰months. However, age does not influence the waning of these responses. Taken together, while individuals â‰¥60"‰years old take longer to acquire vaccine-induced immunity, they develop more sustained acquired immunity at 6"‰months post-vaccination. A third dose strongly boosts the low antibody responses in the older individuals against the ancestral Wuhan strain, Delta and Omicron variants.
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

788K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy