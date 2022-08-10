ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prey Targets Hulu Premiere Record — Did You Watch the Predator Prequel?

Click here to read the full article. Prey slays. Hulu’s Predator prequel, which premiered on Aug. 5, has emerged as the 15-year-old streamer’s “No. 1 premiere to date,” and that includes all film and TV series debuts. Prey also stands as the most watched film premiere on Star+ (in Latin America) and Disney+ (under the Star Banner in all other territories). All superlatives are based on hours watched in the first three days of its release, though no detailed tallies were provided by producer 20th Century Studios. Sign up for Hulu to watch Prey Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago (specifically, the...
ComicBook

When and Where to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022

The new series Tales of the Walking Dead is among the Walking Dead spinoff shows AMC will highlight during The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022. A live episode of the after-show Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special will preview the upcoming first season of Tales of TWD, the episodic anthology series premiering August 14 on AMC. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple will tease the future of TWDU, revealing exclusive intel on Norman Reedus' still-untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon; Isle of the Dead, the Maggie and Negan spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and the as-yet-untitled spinoff series reuniting Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.
digitalspy.com

Marvel's She-Hulk star joins new thriller series with Game of Thrones actor

She Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany is going back to AMC for upcoming psychological thriller series Invitation to a Bonfire. The actress rose to fame for her portrayal of multiple characters on sci-fi series Orphan Black. Maslany will star opposite Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk and Industry's Freya...
TheStreet

Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?

HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
ComicBook

AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event

AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
Collider

Tatiana Maslany Joins 'Invitation to a Bonfire' Series Adaptation at AMC+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany joined AMC’s Invitation to a Bonfire as star and executive producer. The psychological thriller series is based on the book of the same name by Adrienne Celt and explores the disturbing real-life relationship of Russian author Vladimir Nabokov and Vera Nabokov. Nabokov...
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
Deadline

Marlon Wayans Comedy ‘Book Of Marlon’ Moves From HBO Max To Starz For Development

Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans’ new comedy inspired by his life and career is on the move. Starz has taken in for development Book of Marlon, with Wayans set to star, co-write and executive produce. The project, which was previously in development at HBO Max, hails from Sherman’s Showcase and South Side creators Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, Wayans’ longtime producing partner Rick Alvarez (Marlon), Michael Rotenberg and Warner Bros. TV. Book of Marlon was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020. There was chatter that the project at some point had been unofficially greenlighted to...
The Ringer

What Is Going on at HBO Max? Plus, ‘Reservation Dogs’ Is Back and Mickey Down and Konrad Kay on ‘Industry’ Season 2.

Chris and Andy talk about all of the drama going on with Warner Bros. Discovery, including the choice to not release Batgirl and the quiet removal of movies and shows from HBO Max (1:00). Then they talk about the return of Reservation Dogs for its second season (24:43), before they are joined by Industry creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay to talk about the making of the second season (32:04).
Deadline

‘The Rings of Power’ Producers Aren’t Concerned About That Other Fantasy Drama On HBO — TCA

The showrunners of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power promise their fantasy drama for Prime Video will feature all new stories and is not “a reboot or a retread” of what J.R.R. Tolkien fans saw in the movies. “This is a new story for most who are going to be watching it. We weren’t interested in a nostalgia play,” showrunner Patrick McKay said Friday at the TCA summer press tour. “We felt that this show had to earn its place on the start, rise or fall on its own merits. There are different stories that you’ve seen before.” “This is...
Deadline

AMC Networks’ Sundance Now Expands 2023 Slate With Two New Series

Click here to read the full article. AMC Networks’ streaming platform Sundance Now is expanding its 2023 slate with orders for two new series, dark comedy Totally Completely Fine and fantasy mystery series Sanctuary, based on V.V. James novel. They join the recently announced upcoming series Clean Sweep, The Lovers, SisterS, Black Snow, and Far North, all for premiere in 2023. Inspired by true events, six-part dark comedy Totally Completely Fine, a Sundance Now Original series, stars Thomasin McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit) and explores the complexities of grief, the power of friendship, and the ways our sadness can unite us. Per the...
