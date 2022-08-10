Read full article on original website
If You Loved ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ You Need to Watch Netflix’s New Show ‘Partner Track’
Until the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer premieres on Netflix (yes, another season is coming), you’re probably looking for another show to help fill the empty void. Enter the new drama series, Partner Track. Last week, Netflix released the first official trailer for the new show. The teaser...
Prey Targets Hulu Premiere Record — Did You Watch the Predator Prequel?
Click here to read the full article. Prey slays. Hulu’s Predator prequel, which premiered on Aug. 5, has emerged as the 15-year-old streamer’s “No. 1 premiere to date,” and that includes all film and TV series debuts. Prey also stands as the most watched film premiere on Star+ (in Latin America) and Disney+ (under the Star Banner in all other territories). All superlatives are based on hours watched in the first three days of its release, though no detailed tallies were provided by producer 20th Century Studios. Sign up for Hulu to watch Prey Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago (specifically, the...
ComicBook
When and Where to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022
The new series Tales of the Walking Dead is among the Walking Dead spinoff shows AMC will highlight during The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022. A live episode of the after-show Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special will preview the upcoming first season of Tales of TWD, the episodic anthology series premiering August 14 on AMC. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple will tease the future of TWDU, revealing exclusive intel on Norman Reedus' still-untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon; Isle of the Dead, the Maggie and Negan spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and the as-yet-untitled spinoff series reuniting Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.
‘The Vampire Diaries’ Is Leaving Netflix: Where to Watch Online
What are you doing, Netflix?! First, you took 30 Rock from us (thankfully the series is streaming on Hulu and Peacock) and now The Vampire Diaries is leaving Netflix?! To put this news in vampire nomenclature: it sucks. A few days ago the dreaded “last day to watch” notification was...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's She-Hulk star joins new thriller series with Game of Thrones actor
She Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany is going back to AMC for upcoming psychological thriller series Invitation to a Bonfire. The actress rose to fame for her portrayal of multiple characters on sci-fi series Orphan Black. Maslany will star opposite Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk and Industry's Freya...
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?
HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
ComicBook
AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event
AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
Collider
Tatiana Maslany Joins 'Invitation to a Bonfire' Series Adaptation at AMC+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany joined AMC’s Invitation to a Bonfire as star and executive producer. The psychological thriller series is based on the book of the same name by Adrienne Celt and explores the disturbing real-life relationship of Russian author Vladimir Nabokov and Vera Nabokov. Nabokov...
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
'Mike' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
"Mike" is the upcoming drama series streaming on Hulu and Disney+ about boxing champion Mike Tyson.
TODAY.com
‘Simpsons’ to finally reveal how the show predicts the future
After decades of creepy coincidences, “The Simpsons” executive producer Matt Selman says it will finally be revealed how the show accurately predicts the future. The reveal will come in the show’s 34th season.Aug. 11, 2022.
What the 'Yellowjackets' Casting News Reveals About Next Season
The twisty, turny, cult series has kept viewers guessing every step of the way, so it was surprising when Thursday's casting news spoiled a major plot point.
Marlon Wayans Comedy ‘Book Of Marlon’ Moves From HBO Max To Starz For Development
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans’ new comedy inspired by his life and career is on the move. Starz has taken in for development Book of Marlon, with Wayans set to star, co-write and executive produce. The project, which was previously in development at HBO Max, hails from Sherman’s Showcase and South Side creators Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, Wayans’ longtime producing partner Rick Alvarez (Marlon), Michael Rotenberg and Warner Bros. TV. Book of Marlon was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020. There was chatter that the project at some point had been unofficially greenlighted to...
The Ringer
What Is Going on at HBO Max? Plus, ‘Reservation Dogs’ Is Back and Mickey Down and Konrad Kay on ‘Industry’ Season 2.
Chris and Andy talk about all of the drama going on with Warner Bros. Discovery, including the choice to not release Batgirl and the quiet removal of movies and shows from HBO Max (1:00). Then they talk about the return of Reservation Dogs for its second season (24:43), before they are joined by Industry creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay to talk about the making of the second season (32:04).
First 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Go to ‘Arcane,’ ‘Annie Live!’ and Others
And the Emmys go to … the animated show “Arcane,” the costumes and makeup for “We’re Here,” the hairstyling for “Annie Live!” and a number of other achievements that were announced on Thursday by the Television Academy. The winners were announced in...
‘The Rings of Power’ Producers Aren’t Concerned About That Other Fantasy Drama On HBO — TCA
The showrunners of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power promise their fantasy drama for Prime Video will feature all new stories and is not “a reboot or a retread” of what J.R.R. Tolkien fans saw in the movies. “This is a new story for most who are going to be watching it. We weren’t interested in a nostalgia play,” showrunner Patrick McKay said Friday at the TCA summer press tour. “We felt that this show had to earn its place on the start, rise or fall on its own merits. There are different stories that you’ve seen before.” “This is...
‘Locke & Key’ Season 3: Every New Key Revealed in the Final Season
The Locke family uncovered five new magical keys in 'Locke & Key' Season 3. Find out which keys were revealed and what powers they hold.
AMC Networks’ Sundance Now Expands 2023 Slate With Two New Series
Click here to read the full article. AMC Networks’ streaming platform Sundance Now is expanding its 2023 slate with orders for two new series, dark comedy Totally Completely Fine and fantasy mystery series Sanctuary, based on V.V. James novel. They join the recently announced upcoming series Clean Sweep, The Lovers, SisterS, Black Snow, and Far North, all for premiere in 2023. Inspired by true events, six-part dark comedy Totally Completely Fine, a Sundance Now Original series, stars Thomasin McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit) and explores the complexities of grief, the power of friendship, and the ways our sadness can unite us. Per the...
Aubrey Plaza Spills Key Details on Her 'White Lotus' Season 2 Character
There is perhaps no more closely guarded secret than the plot of "White Lotus" Season 2, but Aubrey Plaza told Newsweek what she could about her character arc.
