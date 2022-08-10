Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
New York Giants vs New England Patriots: Main takeaways, analysis, injury updates
The New York Giants wrapped up their preseason opener with the New England Patriots tonight, taking the 23-21 victory. The Giants traveled down to Foxborough to kick off their preseason tonight. In the first game for this brand new regime, Brian Daboll and New York had their ups and downs but seem to have something solid in the making.
FOX Sports
Bill Belichick on Patriots' play-callers: 'We'll figure it out'
The NFL returns in less than a month, and the New England Patriots have yet to name an offensive coordinator for the 2022-23 season. Bill Belichick addressed this at a press conference after the Patriots' preseason opener loss to the New York Giants on Thursday, in which Matt Patricia and Joe Judge split the offensive playcalling duties.
Bill Belichick miffed by Giants' constant blitzing in preseason opener
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t seem too happy with the New York Giants’ surprisingly aggressive approach to Thursday’s preseason opener. The temperature in the pocket was scalding nearly every time Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe dropped back for a pass. In a glorified exhibition game, the hunt was on for the Giants defense throughout the night.
NBC Sports
How James White's ex-Patriots teammates reacted to RB's retirement
One of the New England Patriots' most dependable and well-liked players is hanging up his cleats. Veteran running back James White announced his retirement Thursday on Instagram, ending an eight-year NFL career that included three Super Bowl titles. After playing sparingly as a rookie in 2014, White carved out a role as Tom Brady's top pass-catching threat in the backfield while emerging as a team leader who was named captain multiple times.
Bill Belichick On Patriots Peculiar Play-Calling Strategy: 'We’re Going Through a Process'
The New England Patriots divided offensive play-calling duties between offensive assistant coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in their 2022 preseason opener.
Costly Trade Package Could Land Kevin Durant with Hawks
Bleacher Report suggested a trade package that would help the Atlanta Hawks land Kevin Durant.
Giants' Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams out vs. Patriots
The New York Giants will take on the New England Patriots in their preseason opener on Thursday night, but will do so shorthanded. Among those sitting out for the Giants are wide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Both Toney and Williams appeared to get dinged up earlier...
What to watch for in Patriots' preseason opener vs. Giants
FOXBORO -- After two weeks of training camp and a dozen practices of hitting each other, the Patriots get to set their sights on someone else on Thursday night. Football is back in New England, with the Patriots opening their preseason slate against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.We're still a month away from some real football, but we're getting closer. And Thursday night's preseason opener should give us somewhat of a glimpse of what is ahead.Unfortunately, not much has gone well or looked good in camp for the offense thus far. And we may not get our first look...
ESPN
Sources: Mac Jones, most New England Patriots starters not expected to play in preseason opener
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and most of the team's starters aren't expected to play in Thursday night's preseason game against the New York Giants, sources told ESPN. The Patriots have joint practices next week with the Carolina Panthers followed by a preseason game with them.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Predicts Patriots’ Bill Belichick Will Retire After Season
The NFL has been constantly changing over the last two decades, but one thing that has stayed the same is the leader of the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick is entering his 23rd season as the team’s head coach, overseeing one of the most dominant stretches any team has had in the history of sports.
[Video] As Trade Rumors Persist, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart Hold Offseason Workout Together
Earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Celtics, along with the Raptors and Heat, remain the most significant candidates to acquire Nets star, Kevin Durant. Doing so would require Boston to part with Jaylen Brown. It might also cost them reigning Defensive Player of the Year ...
