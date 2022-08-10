ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Commissioners Play Santa, Approve Incentives for 4 Developments

The Jefferson County Commission continued celebrating a summertime yuletide Thursday as it adopted resolutions that usher in development to the county. After commissioners sent four development items to the agenda, Commissioner Joe Knight said the experience was “Christmas in August.”. But Commission President Jimmie Stephens made it clear the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: Mason Music Fest, Woodlawn Street Market + more

Happy (almost) weekend, Birmingham! As always, we have a fun-filled weekend ahead in the Magic City. Tag along for four events you don’t want to miss. Get your karaoke on at the Full Moon Reverse Happy Hour this Friday at The Lumbar. Then, keep the fun going on Saturday at Avondale Brewing while you jam out to awesome tunes at Mason Music Fest.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

'Our faith is still strong': Hueytown church in need of $800K to rebuild after devastating fire

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — A Hueytown pastor is asking the public for donations after hischurch was completely destroyed in a fire last Friday. According to the GoFundMe account created by Rev. Dr. Charles Winston Jr., New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church is in need of $800,000 to replace the building and its contents. Winston said he is reaching out to the public for help after building engineers said the church has "insufficient insurance to rebuild."
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

City Walk BHAM is open and continuing to grow

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham is seeing City Walk BHAM in full effect after many received a sneak peek at The World games. Chairman of economic development and tourism, Hunter Williams, says the park provides a quality space for enjoying the outdoors while giving an economic boost to the city. After the world games, various […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

3rd Graders at Risk of Being Held Back for Poor Reading Skills; Local Schools Where That’s More and Less Likely

More than one-fifth of Alabama’s third graders last spring failed to pass a standardized reading test. In more than 50 schools across the state, 50% or more of the students ended third grade without necessary reading skills needed by that age, according to the test results released recently by the state.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Obituary: Ann McGrath (December 13, 1926 ~ August 10, 2022)

Ann McGrath, 95, of Trussville, passed away on August 10, 2022. She was a member of the Holy Infant of Prague Catholic Church. She is survived by her loving husband, John McGrath; her daughter, Anne Buckner; her son, John McGrath (Holly); her grandchildren, Allison Buckner, Kelly Patterson (Hodge), Caylee Irving (Kellen), Brandon McGrath; and great-grandchildren, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville & Odenville could vote on new ad valorem tax

By Hannah Curran, Editor SPRINGVILLE — Springville and Odenville could vote on a new ad valorem tax in November after St. Clair County Board of Education members approved two separate resolutions. Superintendent Justin Burns said that the Springville community brought a petition for a resolution that asks for a 15-millage vote, this would go strictly […]
ODENVILLE, AL
280living.com

ExpectCare looking for volunteers

ExpectCare is care that is focused on the physical, emotional, and spiritual support for patients who are faced with life limiting illnesses. The program serves six counties throughout the state and has a majority of their patients in Shelby and Jefferson counties. In addition to all the services provided by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
kiiky.com

27 Letter From Birmingham Jail Quotes

On April 16, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested in Birmingham, Alabama for protesting segregation. He was placed in solitary confinement in the city jail and began to write a letter to local clergymen who had criticized his methods. The letter, “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” was published in The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Water Works’ solution to customer billing problems? Bring back the old boss

The Birmingham Water Works Board has hired its former general manager as a consultant to fix persistent customer billing issues. On Tuesday, the Birmingham Water Works board approved a plan to bring in Macaroy Underwood of Underwood Financial Consultants, LLC, to conduct a detailed review and analysis of customer billing and collections from Jan. 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

