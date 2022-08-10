16 best PC games to play in 2022, from Elden Ring to Fortnite
While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X have an impressive library of third-party and exclusive titles, one of the best ways to experience new games is on a PC.
Not only can high-end PCs offer a more impressive experience graphically, it can also be a more flexible gaming solution on a number of different budgets, depending on your setup.
Most games can run on just 16GB of RAM, with only a few exceptions and there are plenty of indie games that don’t even require that much.
Steam, the games distribution service by Valve, is known for its frequent sales on different titles ranging from indie gems to blockbuster masterpieces and many of the games featured on our list can often be found at a discounted price. It’s also worth noting that some of them are also available on Xbox Game Pass , which can be used to play PC games as well as on console.
If you want to find out which are the best games for PC, then keep reading the rest of the article below.
How we tested
Our list of the best PC games are based on games that have come out in the last few years. Each title is a worthy enough entry on our list but we believe that each one represents the best PC gaming has to offer in its particular genre. As such, each one is priced differently based on its scope and how long it will take to complete meaning there should be something for everybody.
The best PC games in 2022 are:
- Best game overall – Elden Ring : £49.99, Steampowered.com
- Best role-playing game – Disco Elysium: The Final Cut : £12.24, Steampowered.com
- Best dungeon crawler – Tunic : £24.99, Steampowered.com
- Best business management sim – Two Point Campus: £34.99, Steampowered.com
- Best stealth game – Sniper Elite 5 : £44.99, Steampowered.com
- Best single-player game – Hades : £19.49, Steampowered.com
- Best card game – Inscryption : £16.79, Steampowered.com
- Best first-person shooter – Doom Eternal : £34.99, Steampowered.com
- Best free-to-play game – Fortnite : Free, Epicgames.com
- Best strategy game – Sid Meier’s Civilisation VI : £7.49, Steampowered.com
- Best co-op game – It Takes Two : £17.49, Steampowered.com
- Best racing game – Forza Horizon 5 : £49.99, Steampowered.com
- Best VR game – Half Life: Alyx : £46.49, Steampowered.com
- Best side-scroller – Hollow Knight : £10.99, Steampowered.com
- Best simulator game – Microsoft Flight Simulator : £59.99, Steampowered.com
- Best puzzle game – Unpacking : £15.49, Steampowered.com
Elden Ring
- Developer: FromSoftware
- Release date: 25 February 2022
- Age rating: 16+
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
- Developer: ZA/UM
- Release date: 15 October 2019
- Age rating: 18+
Tunic
- Publisher: Finji
- Release Date: 16 March 2022
- Age rating: 7+
Two Point Campus
- Developer: Two Point Studios
- Release Date: 9 August 2022
- Age rating: 3+
Sniper Elite 5
- Developer: Rebellion
- Release Date: 26 May 2022
- Age rating: 16+
Hades
- Developer: Supergiant Games
- Release date: 6 December 2018
- Age rating: 12+
Inscryption
- Developer: Daniel Mullins Games
- Release date: :19 October 2021
- Age rating: 16+
Doom Eternal
- Developer: id Software
- Release date: 20 March 2020
- Age rating: 18+
Fortnite
- Developer: Epic Games
- Release date: 21 July 2017
- Age rating: 12+
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Developer: Firaxis Games
- Release date: 21 October 2016
- Age rating: 12+
It Takes Two
- Developer: Hazelight
- Release date: 26 March 2021
- Age rating: 12+
Forza Horizon 5
- Developer: Playground Games
- Release Date: 4 November 2021
- Age rating: 3+
Half Life: Alyx
- Developer: Valve
- Release Date: 23 March 2020
- Age rating: 16+
Hollow Knight
- Developer: Team Cherry
- Release Date: 24 February 2017
- Age rating: 7+
Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Developer: Asobo Studio
- Release Date: 18 April 2020
- Age rating: 3+
Unpacking
- Developer: Witch Beam
- Release Date: 2 November 2021
- Age rating: 3+
