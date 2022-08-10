ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

16 best PC games to play in 2022, from Elden Ring to Fortnite

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytBmQ_0hBhudBj00

While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X have an impressive library of third-party and exclusive titles, one of the best ways to experience new games is on a PC.

Not only can high-end PCs offer a more impressive experience graphically, it can also be a more flexible gaming solution on a number of different budgets, depending on your setup.

Most games can run on just 16GB of RAM, with only a few exceptions and there are plenty of indie games that don’t even require that much.

Steam, the games distribution service by Valve, is known for its frequent sales on different titles ranging from indie gems to blockbuster masterpieces and many of the games featured on our list can often be found at a discounted price. It’s also worth noting that some of them are also available on Xbox Game Pass , which can be used to play PC games as well as on console.

If you want to find out which are the best games for PC, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

How we tested

Our list of the best PC games are based on games that have come out in the last few years. Each title is a worthy enough entry on our list but we believe that each one represents the best PC gaming has to offer in its particular genre. As such, each one is priced differently based on its scope and how long it will take to complete meaning there should be something for everybody.

The best PC games in 2022 are:

Elden Ring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQuzF_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: FromSoftware
  • Release date: 25 February 2022
  • Age rating: 16+

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTd9K_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: ZA/UM
  • Release date: 15 October 2019
  • Age rating: 18+

Tunic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTpHD_0hBhudBj00
  • Publisher: Finji
  • Release Date: 16 March 2022
  • Age rating: 7+

Two Point Campus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xlTG_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: Two Point Studios
  • Release Date: 9 August 2022
  • Age rating: 3+

Sniper Elite 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17o1vJ_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: Rebellion
  • Release Date: 26 May 2022
  • Age rating: 16+

Hades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302fmM_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: Supergiant Games
  • Release date: 6 December 2018
  • Age rating: 12+

Inscryption

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6rqt_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: Daniel Mullins Games
  • Release date: :19 October 2021
  • Age rating: 16+

Doom Eternal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aLpLn_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: id Software
  • Release date: 20 March 2020
  • Age rating: 18+

Fortnite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Un7nc_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: Epic Games
  • Release date: 21 July 2017
  • Age rating: 12+

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJRvO_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: Firaxis Games
  • Release date: 21 October 2016
  • Age rating: 12+

It Takes Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hjPT_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: Hazelight
  • Release date: 26 March 2021
  • Age rating: 12+

Forza Horizon 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfFxl_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: Playground Games
  • Release Date: 4 November 2021
  • Age rating: 3+

Half Life: Alyx

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQ4nD_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: Valve
  • Release Date: 23 March 2020
  • Age rating: 16+

Hollow Knight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jirU3_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: Team Cherry
  • Release Date: 24 February 2017
  • Age rating: 7+

Microsoft Flight Simulator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3coiuc_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: Asobo Studio
  • Release Date: 18 April 2020
  • Age rating: 3+

Unpacking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzOIe_0hBhudBj00
  • Developer: Witch Beam
  • Release Date: 2 November 2021
  • Age rating: 3+

The verdict: Best PC games

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for August 2022

As we approach August in just a few days, it’s time for a new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox gamers. As always, Xbox has four free games that it’s giving away to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in August. And remember, if you have an active...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Get a year of PlayStation Plus Essential for just $40 for a limited time

If you’re one of the lucky ones who have managed to nab a PlayStation 5, you’ll be pleased to hear that luck is once again working in your favor. Now through August 1st at 9AM ET, Verge readers can buy a year of PlayStation Plus Essential service from Eneba for around $40 instead of $59.99 when they use promo code VERGEssentials at checkout. Note that the price might fluctuate by a few dollars and cents on Eneba’s website, but the final sale price at checkout should be under $40. You can also use this deal to extend an existing PlayStation Plus subscription, however, the added time will be prorated based on the tier.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sid Meier
GAMINGbible

Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love

Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival

When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: PS Direct, Game, Studio and Smyths have consoles in stock – how to buy

Update 9 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes and Scan. Invitations have also been sent out at Amazon. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Best And Worst Meta Quest 2 Games

The Oculus Quest has gone through some major changes. First its parent company rebranded it as the Meta Quest. Then, Meta announced a price increase on every model of the Quest that luckily still lets the console keep its place as the most affordable VR platform on the market. The Quest is really hitting its stride as a console, and it's home to some of the best VR games that have ever existed, as well as some that are well worth ignoring.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Player Games#Epic Games#Playground Games#Supergiant Games#Video Game#Xbox Game Pass#Steampowered Com Best
digg.com

The Saints Are Back In Style On Xbox And PlayStation

It's been a while, but "Saints Row" is back, and they're playable on current-gen and last-gen consoles. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. After a nine year wait since the last mainline release, the fully rebooted "Saints Row" is back and looking pretty darn neat. They've stepped back from the whole "Matrix" and alien invasions wackiness, so we're back to "Saints Row 2/3" levels of silly.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GAMINGbible

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday

When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Causing Developers to Move Their Games

God of War Ragnarok is reportedly such a titan of a game, that other studios are moving out of its way and delaying their titles. God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon and is one of the games expected to be in the awards race at the end of 2022. The game was announced in 2020, just over two years after its predecessor was released, and was marketed as a key title for the then-upcoming PlayStation 5. The game was then expected to arrive in 2021, but was sadly delayed, something very few people were surprised by given how unrealistic that timeline seemed for the developers. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding God of War Ragnarok, but the game's release date was recently revealed and ensured that it would have a prime slot in the holiday season.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Best websites to download old PC games free

PC gaming on Windows 11/10 is very important to Microsoft, and that’s because the Windows operating system has long been the best place to play. Now, gaming is not just about getting involved with modern titles, but older ones as well. Millions of people around the world enjoy playing older PC games for more reasons than one. With that in mind, we have decided to list the best websites where gamers can download old PC games free of charge.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The Steam Deck makes PlayStation’s biggest games portable

Sony may have stopped making portable gaming devices years ago, but Valve’s Steam Deck is quickly becoming an excellent way to play PlayStation games on the go. Big first-party titles like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Days Gone are now available on PC and have been verified for Steam Deck. PlayStation hits like Death Stranding and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade are verified, too. Now Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, out this week, is one of the best examples yet of how the Steam Deck is becoming the new portable PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Nintendo 64 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat

The Nintendo 64 is arguably one of the most influential gaming consoles ever produced. Nintendo's fifth generation gave gamers a wide collection of classic and innovative games such as "Goldeneye 007," "Super Mario 64," and "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," among a plethora of others. But highly influential and genre-defining games wasn't the only staple of the Nintendo 64, as the console is also known for its collection of fairly long games that can take dozens of hours for players to complete.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Independent

788K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy