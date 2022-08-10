ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK heatwave: Forecast in your area as sweltering temperatures could reach 36C

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The UK is facing another scorchingheatwave this week as temperatures could hit 36C during a four day warning for extreme heat.

The Met Office expects conditions to peak on Saturday and Sunday, just weeks after the country saw a record-breaking 40C heatwave in July. A heat health alert is in place from the UK Health Security Agency, with experts advising people to look out for those who are older or with existing health conditions, as well as young children.

It comes as months of low rainfall and hot spells have left parts of the UK facing drought, prompting hosepipe bans and warnings on the impact on agriculture, rivers and wildlife.

While the new hot spell is not expected to match this level, it is still expected to be sweltering and to last even longer .

Below we look at what different parts of the UK can expect from the August heatwave:

Where is affected by the extreme heat weather warning?

The Met Office has issued an amber alert over extreme heat from Thursday through to Sunday.

This covers most of southern and central England, as well as Wales and some northern areas.

It warns those vulnerable to extreme heat are likely to suffer adverse health issues from the hot spell, with the wider population also suspectible to some health effects such as sunburn and heat exhaustion.

There could also be delays to travel and an increased risk of water safety and fire incidents as people spend more time outside.

It runs from up near Manchester, with part of the city covered, as well as Sheffield and Doncaster.

The amber warning spans down to southern England, covering Portsmouth, London and parts of Devon and Cornwall.

Most of eastern England and eastern Wales are also affected by the extreme heat alert.

Northern England

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to high-20Cs for the rest of the week, with pockets tipping over into the early 30Cs - including York and Leeds.

In the North West, the maximum temperature for Thursday is expected to be 31C. It is forecast to remain sunny throughout the week and become increasingly hot into the weekend.

The North East is also expected to see the highest temperatures hit 31C on Thursday and to remain very warm throughout the weekend.

The Midlands

The mercury looks set to be several celcius degrees hotter in the Midlands throughout the week, with temperatures widely in the early 30Cs from Thursday.

In the West Midlands, the Met Office says the weather is set to be “very hot and sunny” on Thursday, before becoming increasingly hotter across the following days.

Birmingham is set to consisently hit 30C over the next four days.

In the East Midlands, there is set to be a noticeable different between hotter inland areas and cooler coastal ones.

East of England

Inland areas look set to fall in the early 30s throughout the rest of the week. Cambridge is expected to hit 31C on Thursday and Friday, rising to 32C at the weekend.

The weather is looking a little cooler - albeit still warm - for places near the coast, where forecast temperatures are in their mid to high 20Cs until the weekend. Again, temperatures are expected to pick up at the weekend, with Norwich tipping into the early 30Cs.

Southern England

Temperatures are also expected to build before peaking at the weekend in southern areas.

South West England is forecast to see dry and hot weather on Thursday before becoming increasingly hotter on a sunny Friday.

The Met Office says the weekend will feel “a little more humid” and see “further hot sunshine”, although a few thundery showers are possible on Sunday.

Bristol is set to hit 32C on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, while Devon and Cornwall will hover between the late 20Cs and early 30Cs.

For the South East, temperatures could be as high as 33C on Thursday with “very high” temperatures remaining for the rest of the week.

London is set to peak at 32C on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Scotland

The country is expected to see a dry, sunny and hot few days.

Scots in southern areas can expect temperatures to increase before hovering around the mid to late 20Cs over the weekend. Elsewhere, temperatures will remain slightly lower, including in the teens in far northern areas.

Thursday is expected to see Edinburgh’s hottest day with 26C before dropping off to a peak of 22C at the weekend.

Wales

The country is expected to have plenty of sunshine on Thursday which will remain on a hotter Friday.

More hot sunshine is forecast over the weekend, with temperatures in the high 20Cs and maybe even 30Cs in some areas.

Sunday could also see some thundery showers.

Northern Ireland

Very warm to hot weather is expected over the next few days, with temperatures hovering around the early and mid 20Cs.

Saturday is expected to be the hottest day, with 26C and 27C forecast inland.

Again, Sunday could also bring some showers following the hot spell.

