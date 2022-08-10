ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NC

macaronikid.com

3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
City
Jamestown, NC
News Argus

1805 Oliver's Crossing Circle

3 Bedroom Townhome in Oliver's Crossing! - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome! Freshly painted throughout. New carpet in living room and new vinyl in kitchen. Lots of storage. Washer and dryer connections. Central AC and electric heat. Tenant pays water and electricity. Alarm system installed and can be set up by tenant.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
fox5ny.com

North Carolina man wins lottery while celebrating wedding anniversary

A man in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery while he and his wife were celebrating their anniversary at the beach. Kenneth Smith, 33, of Greensboro, North Carolina, bought a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in Calabash, according to the NC Education Lottery.
GREENSBORO, NC
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
kiss951.com

The North Carolina Aquarium Needs Your Help Naming Baby Otters

North Carolina your help is needed! It’s easy and for a great cause. Is there any better procrastination for the day they looking at cute baby animals? I think not. And the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has three adorable baby otters that they need help naming. The pups are Asian small-clawed otters and are all females. The aquarium gave some information about each pup on their website to help voters get to know them before choosing a name.
CHARLOTTE, NC
My Fox 8

Winston-Salem men help communities affected by Kentucky floods

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Winston Salem natives are taking the phrase “helping thy neighbor” to new heights. Paul Simos and Shannon Henson have packed up a trailer and pick-up truck full of equipment, personal supplies and food and traveled nearly four hours to Mayking Kentucky to help communities that have been affected by the massive flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
News Argus

3401 Tinley Park Drive

Recently Renovated!!Beautiful 3BR home. - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. One level home in Tinley Park! Brand new laminate flooring throughout and brand new paint throughout! Vaulted ceilings in the living room, large laundry room, fenced backyard with storage shed.Conveniently located between Kernersville and Winston Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1554 Ever Spring Drive

Everridge- New Construction, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with loft - This is the Meriweather floorplan- One full bedroom on main level. has a full bath-It could also be used as an office. Main level has 9-foot ceilings. A large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances, overlooks huge den with door to patio and private back yard. 2 car attached garage. Second level you will find master bedroom with large double vanities, large shower with glass doors, separate water closet. Large linen and a huge master bedroom closet. Laundry room is located on second level. 2 other bedrooms with one other full bath are also on second level., Large loft located on second level. Please call today.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

