Route 64 Diner strives for affordable and delicious in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking your family out to dinner these days can quickly add up. Despite the high price of food, one local diner is striving to keep its prices low. A family runs Route 64 Diner in Asheboro. Tara and Jon Snow have four kids and know how expensive it is for families to go […]
Best restaurant for a date? Three in North Carolina rank among the nation’s favorites
Here’s what to know if you’re seeking a romantic night out.
WBTV
Popular Rowan Co. restaurant’s dining room reopening after two-year pandemic closure
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For a lot of folks in Rowan and Cabarrus counties, the closing of the dining room at the Stag & Doe was one of the real heartaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. The iconic restaurant on Highway 29 near China Grove is known for attracting large...
macaronikid.com
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro business owners put on shoe drive for kids
Supplies aren't the only items kids need heading back to school. A group of Greensboro business owners are helping students put their best foot forward.
News Argus
1805 Oliver's Crossing Circle
3 Bedroom Townhome in Oliver's Crossing! - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome! Freshly painted throughout. New carpet in living room and new vinyl in kitchen. Lots of storage. Washer and dryer connections. Central AC and electric heat. Tenant pays water and electricity. Alarm system installed and can be set up by tenant.
fox5ny.com
North Carolina man wins lottery while celebrating wedding anniversary
A man in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery while he and his wife were celebrating their anniversary at the beach. Kenneth Smith, 33, of Greensboro, North Carolina, bought a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in Calabash, according to the NC Education Lottery.
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Surry County woman finds silver lining at Tiny Tigers Rescue
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Amber Arnder is naturally drawn to a cat in need. “I can’t turn away. I won’t turn away,” she said. Seven years ago, she fostered and adopted a cat named Josiah through Tiny Tigers Rescue who is believed to have been attacked by a coyote. “Once I came to pick […]
Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
More North Carolina stores are showing the wrong prices
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
kiss951.com
The North Carolina Aquarium Needs Your Help Naming Baby Otters
North Carolina your help is needed! It’s easy and for a great cause. Is there any better procrastination for the day they looking at cute baby animals? I think not. And the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has three adorable baby otters that they need help naming. The pups are Asian small-clawed otters and are all females. The aquarium gave some information about each pup on their website to help voters get to know them before choosing a name.
My Fox 8
Winston-Salem men help communities affected by Kentucky floods
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Winston Salem natives are taking the phrase “helping thy neighbor” to new heights. Paul Simos and Shannon Henson have packed up a trailer and pick-up truck full of equipment, personal supplies and food and traveled nearly four hours to Mayking Kentucky to help communities that have been affected by the massive flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem motorcycle part manufacturer, DME Racing will move to Mocksville
The owner's family has worked out of the building since 1932. They'll move to a new location to expand the operation.
News Argus
3401 Tinley Park Drive
Recently Renovated!!Beautiful 3BR home. - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. One level home in Tinley Park! Brand new laminate flooring throughout and brand new paint throughout! Vaulted ceilings in the living room, large laundry room, fenced backyard with storage shed.Conveniently located between Kernersville and Winston Salem.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Residents of Chapel Hill greeted Sunday with message of hate
Chapel Hill. It’s a neighborhood where in one house you’ll find the conductor of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra; in another a Springfield school board member; or across the street the former police chief of Juneau, Alaska; or a retired family-law judge around the corner. They were in for...
News Argus
1554 Ever Spring Drive
Everridge- New Construction, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with loft - This is the Meriweather floorplan- One full bedroom on main level. has a full bath-It could also be used as an office. Main level has 9-foot ceilings. A large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances, overlooks huge den with door to patio and private back yard. 2 car attached garage. Second level you will find master bedroom with large double vanities, large shower with glass doors, separate water closet. Large linen and a huge master bedroom closet. Laundry room is located on second level. 2 other bedrooms with one other full bath are also on second level., Large loft located on second level. Please call today.
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
