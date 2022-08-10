North Carolina your help is needed! It’s easy and for a great cause. Is there any better procrastination for the day they looking at cute baby animals? I think not. And the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has three adorable baby otters that they need help naming. The pups are Asian small-clawed otters and are all females. The aquarium gave some information about each pup on their website to help voters get to know them before choosing a name.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO