ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville Volunteer Fire Department rescues trapped driver

Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department personnel freed a driver trapped in an overturned tractor trailer in Emporia early Tuesday morning. An individual called first responders at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday to report a driver of a tractor trailer driving off the road into the woods. After an initial investigation first responders determined the driver of the truck hit a tree, then struck a guardrail before the truck turned over on its side trapping the driver at 134 Courtland Road near East Atlantic St. GVFD personnel extricated the trapped driver from the vehicle.
EMPORIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaston, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warrenton businessman follows in family footsteps

When he was just 4 years old, Hillmon Poythress would ride with his grandfather, Dale Poythress, and father, Rick Poythress, on service calls for their refrigeration, heating and cooling business. Those early experiences would shape his career path. Today, Hillmon follows in the family footsteps with his Warrenton-based HVAC business,...
WARRENTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The Crossing#Watersview
WRAL News

Youngsville manufacturing company on lockdown after receiving threat against employees

Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a person threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him." Deputies said they are continuing to search for the person who made the threat.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
WRAL News

'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRAL

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been almost washed away in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state - in part due to hurricane damage and high water that have plagued the town since its founding.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
WRIC TV

Police investigating deadly crash in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –Petersburg Police and Virginia State Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash on Spring Street in the city early Saturday morning. People are asked to avoid Spring Street at West Washington Street and Ferndale Avenue until police finish their investigation at the scene. No information...
PETERSBURG, VA
WRAL News

21-year-old charged with communicating threats in connection to Youngsville building lockdown

Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
rrspin.com

NCSO roundup: SN man charged; Three Bertie men sought

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Captain Patrick Jacobs:. On Tuesday 19-year-old Tyquan Mitchell of Scotland Neck was located and arrested at a residence in Rich Square. Sergeant W. Killian, Lieutenant A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed and Chief W. Smith made the arrest in which...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy