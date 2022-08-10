Read full article on original website
WATCH: News 3 visits the Franklin-Southampton County Fair
See News 3's visit to the fairgrounds in Courtland and experience the unmistakable sights and sounds of the fair - from funnel cakes, to monster truck rides, to animal shows.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preparation for the 60th annual Virginia Peanut Festival in Emporia-Greensville already underway
In fewer than seven weeks, Emporia-Greensville will celebrate the 60th Annual Virginia Peanut Festival. What follows is a list of some things that came about after 1963, the year of the first Annual Virginia Peanut Festival. Regardless of your age, be prepared to be very surprised to learn that the...
Section of U.S. 64 in Martin Co. to close Monday for bridge repair
ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair. NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville Volunteer Fire Department rescues trapped driver
Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department personnel freed a driver trapped in an overturned tractor trailer in Emporia early Tuesday morning. An individual called first responders at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday to report a driver of a tractor trailer driving off the road into the woods. After an initial investigation first responders determined the driver of the truck hit a tree, then struck a guardrail before the truck turned over on its side trapping the driver at 134 Courtland Road near East Atlantic St. GVFD personnel extricated the trapped driver from the vehicle.
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
NC ABC Commission approves 2 new store locations
Youngsville and Benson, who each requested a new store, were both approved new locations for an ABC store during the meeting that also addressed the ratification of 76 hearing cases and more than $91,000 in penalties.
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages IHOP in Chesterfield County
Severe weather has caused power outages and damage to buildings in Chesterfield County. One viewer reported serious wind damage to a local IHOP.
warrenrecord.com
Warrenton businessman follows in family footsteps
When he was just 4 years old, Hillmon Poythress would ride with his grandfather, Dale Poythress, and father, Rick Poythress, on service calls for their refrigeration, heating and cooling business. Those early experiences would shape his career path. Today, Hillmon follows in the family footsteps with his Warrenton-based HVAC business,...
Youngsville manufacturing company on lockdown after receiving threat against employees
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a person threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him." Deputies said they are continuing to search for the person who made the threat.
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
cbs17
Police looking for suspects in string of drive-by shootings in Scotland Neck
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are working to find the suspects in a drive-by shooting Friday morning. They say it’s the latest of several targeted drive-by shootings in the area over the past several weeks. At about 11:40 a.m., police were called to the scene...
Man jailed in hit-and-run death of North Carolina worker picking up debris along highway
One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday.
Suspect arrested who fatally struck NCDOT employee
Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.
WRAL
Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery
Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been almost washed away in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state - in part due to hurricane damage and high water that have plagued the town since its founding.
WRIC TV
Police investigating deadly crash in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –Petersburg Police and Virginia State Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash on Spring Street in the city early Saturday morning. People are asked to avoid Spring Street at West Washington Street and Ferndale Avenue until police finish their investigation at the scene. No information...
21-year-old charged with communicating threats in connection to Youngsville building lockdown
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats towards employees. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him."
Highway Patrol makes arrest in hit-and-run that killed NCDOT worker in Wilson County
Authorities have charged the driver of the car they say hit Anna Bradshaw.
NBC12
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - College move-in for thousands of students at Virginia State University is just days away, but many who applied for on-campus housing are now learning there’s no room for them. “This is crazy that they have nothing in order,” mother Trina Washington said. “No one is...
4 NC school districts cope with 600+ teacher, staff vacancies
If the spots aren’t filled, the learning process for students could be significantly impacted.
rrspin.com
NCSO roundup: SN man charged; Three Bertie men sought
The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Captain Patrick Jacobs:. On Tuesday 19-year-old Tyquan Mitchell of Scotland Neck was located and arrested at a residence in Rich Square. Sergeant W. Killian, Lieutenant A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed and Chief W. Smith made the arrest in which...
