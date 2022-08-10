Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department personnel freed a driver trapped in an overturned tractor trailer in Emporia early Tuesday morning. An individual called first responders at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday to report a driver of a tractor trailer driving off the road into the woods. After an initial investigation first responders determined the driver of the truck hit a tree, then struck a guardrail before the truck turned over on its side trapping the driver at 134 Courtland Road near East Atlantic St. GVFD personnel extricated the trapped driver from the vehicle.

