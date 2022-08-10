Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northwoodsleague.com
Loggers Hold on to Beat MoonDogs, 5-4.
LA CROSSE, WI – The La Crosse Loggers began their final series of the season with a win over the Mankato MoonDogs, snapping their three-game skid. Both teams scored one run in the first inning. The MoonDogs took an early lead courtesy of an RBI triple from Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon), which scored Easton Fritcher (Minnesota). The Loggers first run came on a sacrifice fly from Reed Stallman (Des Moines Area CC), plating Jordan Donahue who reached on a lead-off single.
northwoodsleague.com
Mankato Picks Up 40th Win Against La Crosse in Season Finale
LA CROSSE, Wis. — After the MoonDogs’ rally came up short Friday night, Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon) refused to let that happen for the second night in a row. Crenshaw’s bases-loaded double in the ninth and cleared the bases to lead the Mankato to an eventual 9-7 victory over the La Crosse Loggers, Saturday night in the season finale at Copeland Park.
northwoodsleague.com
Loggers Swept by Huskies; Lose, 6-5.
DULUTH, MN – The La Crosse Loggers fell a run short last night in their contest against the Duluth Huskies, extending their losing streak to three games. Making his final start of the summer for the Loggers was Drew Christo (Nebraska), who was able to keep his team in the ballgame through 5.0 innings of work. The stout right-hander surrendered 4 runs on 4 hits and 6 strikeouts.
northwoodsleague.com
MoonDogs Late Rally Not Enough as They Fall to La Crosse
Photo captured by Dylan Engel (Mankato MoonDogs) La Crosse, WI- The Mankato MoonDogs lost game one of their final series of the season to the La Crosse Loggers. The final score of the Northwoods league baseball was five to one, in a game that was played in just under three hours.
Comments / 0