DULUTH, MN – The La Crosse Loggers fell a run short last night in their contest against the Duluth Huskies, extending their losing streak to three games. Making his final start of the summer for the Loggers was Drew Christo (Nebraska), who was able to keep his team in the ballgame through 5.0 innings of work. The stout right-hander surrendered 4 runs on 4 hits and 6 strikeouts.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO