ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
County
Jefferson County, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Traffic
State
Missouri State
Jefferson County, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Traffic
myleaderpaper.com

Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs

It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
FESTUS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Transportation#Bus Service#Bus Routes#Bus Driver#Fox Superintendent
myleaderpaper.com

Fix in works for Arnold mobile home park left without sewer service

Residents of the Ozark Hills mobile home community in Arnold had sewer service restored Wednesday, Aug. 10, five days after they were forced out of their homes. A sewer line servicing the community broke and fell into nearby Pomme Creek last week, and the broken line was removed and capped, stopping service on Aug. 5.
ARNOLD, MO
KYTV

Salem, Mo. man dies in head-on crash in Iron County

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem is dead after a head-on crash in Iron County, Missouri Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 32, seven miles east of Bixby, Mo. Troopers say 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another...
SALEM, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
FOX2Now

New report details lengthy investigation over Bridgeton Landfill

(AP) – Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation...
BRIDGETON, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Port Authority approves agreement for $1.2 billion project

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority voted to enter a redevelopment agreement with the Good Development Group on a $1.2 billion dollar redevelopment project south of Downtown. Developers say they’ve secured 50 acres for the Gateway South Project which will be south of the Poplar Street bridge and along the Mississippi River. It’s an area known as Chouteau’s Landing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

Water main break closes Natural Bridge near McKelvey in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A water main break closed Natural Bridge Road near the intersection of McKelvey Road Tuesday, and police say the road may remain closed for a while. According to a post from the Bridgeton Police Department, the road was closed for half of the day Tuesday. The post said the city's streets department put up barricades to prevent people from driving through the area.
BRIDGETON, MO
spotonillinois.com

Alton will facilitate two Aug. 20 events

Aldermen on Wednesday voted to help facilitate Marquette Catholic High School's annual fall kick-off party. The board voted to close Logan Street, between State and Lincoln streets behind Johnson's Corner 1-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to facilitate the event. Aldermen also voted... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy