Hazelwood School District tests for radioactive contamination at elementary school near Coldwater Creek
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a problem brewing for decades. Coldwater Creek and the radioactive waste dumped there have been threatening neighborhoods since the 1940s. The impacts continue today and are now even affecting an elementary school. The Hazelwood School District has notified parents about the potential risks this...
St. Louis County schools, law enforcement roll out security plans for new school year
JENNINGS, Mo. — School districts across the St. Louis region have developed safety plans to protect their students and staff ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Many groups across the nation have begun to take a closer look at protocol in response to recent mass shootings and other crimes where schools have become a target.
Final report on Bridgeton Landfill released, residents say area still not stable
BRIDGETON, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released the final report on the Bridgeton Landfill which is inside the West Lake Landfill Site off St. Charles Rock Road. It was a dumpsite for radioactive material following World War II and in 2010, a fire broke...
Radioactive waste concerns at Jana Elementary School
Coldwater Creek and the radioactive waste dumped there have been threatening neighborhoods since the 1940s. The impacts continue today, even affecting a school.
Parents and educators plead for help as flood damage still has autism center closed
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Parents and educators are pleading for the community's help. It's been exactly two weeks since historic rainfall hit the St. Louis area and one St. Peters school is still closed from the extensive damage. Administrators still aren't sure if they will be able to open their doors to students next week.
St. Louis County Police train annually for school shootings since 2010
Thousands of kids are getting ready to head back to class and school safety is on the minds of many. This is especially true after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and two teachers were murdered in a school shooting.
Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs
It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
School supplies still available at Jefferson County Rescue Mission
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Rescue Mission in Pevely still has school supplies available for those students who need it. Louise Sardo with the Rescue Mission goes over the items they have in stock. Sardo adds any family who is in need of the school supplies for their child going...
Four-day school weeks: Few around St. Louis, but common in Missouri
Four-day school weeks are becoming popular in some parts of Missouri, particularly rural counties, to combat teacher shortages statewide.
Fix in works for Arnold mobile home park left without sewer service
Residents of the Ozark Hills mobile home community in Arnold had sewer service restored Wednesday, Aug. 10, five days after they were forced out of their homes. A sewer line servicing the community broke and fell into nearby Pomme Creek last week, and the broken line was removed and capped, stopping service on Aug. 5.
St. Louis flood resource center not accepting walk-ins Thursday
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Weeks after the record rainfall, people in affected areas are still searching for help. FEMA is on the ground this week surveying damage and resource centers are giving out supplies, but the need is great. In University City, hundreds of people have reached out for...
Salem, Mo. man dies in head-on crash in Iron County
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem is dead after a head-on crash in Iron County, Missouri Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 32, seven miles east of Bixby, Mo. Troopers say 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another...
What residents need to know about the smoke following the Metro East fire
ST. LOUIS — A shelter-in-place order was lifted in the areas around the large fire that consumed a recycling factory in Madison, Illinois, Wednesday. The fire was contained, but hot spots were still flaring up, continuing to create smoke for the area Thursday afternoon. The Madison County Emergency Management...
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
New report details lengthy investigation over Bridgeton Landfill
(AP) – Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation...
East St. Louis city leaders face obstacles with getting FEMA aid for flood victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Along Terrace Drive in East St. Louis, uninhabitable houses, pieces of trash and debris line the street. Kenneth Cook had to rip out the drywall after his living room flooded. "It was like this whole area was like a lake," Cook said. Two weeks...
St. Louis Port Authority approves agreement for $1.2 billion project
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority voted to enter a redevelopment agreement with the Good Development Group on a $1.2 billion dollar redevelopment project south of Downtown. Developers say they’ve secured 50 acres for the Gateway South Project which will be south of the Poplar Street bridge and along the Mississippi River. It’s an area known as Chouteau’s Landing.
People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus
FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
Water main break closes Natural Bridge near McKelvey in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Mo. — A water main break closed Natural Bridge Road near the intersection of McKelvey Road Tuesday, and police say the road may remain closed for a while. According to a post from the Bridgeton Police Department, the road was closed for half of the day Tuesday. The post said the city's streets department put up barricades to prevent people from driving through the area.
Alton will facilitate two Aug. 20 events
Aldermen on Wednesday voted to help facilitate Marquette Catholic High School's annual fall kick-off party. The board voted to close Logan Street, between State and Lincoln streets behind Johnson's Corner 1-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to facilitate the event. Aldermen also voted... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
