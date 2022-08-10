Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Atrial Fibrillation Pattern & Outcomes of Early Rhythm Control (ERC) Therapy
It was unknown if the pattern of atrial fibrillation (AF) or the time of AF treatment affects how well the early rhythm control (ERC) works. For a study, researchers sought to examine patients who presented with various AF patterns and received either conventional treatment or ERC and were compared in terms of clinical features and outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Two-medication strategy offers both benefit and risk after coronary artery bypass surgery
A new analysis shows that a combination of two anti-platelets drugs can benefit patients after the most common type of cardiac surgery—while also increasing the risk of potentially dangerous bleeding. This double-edged finding from Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian investigators suggests physicians should carefully weigh the use of these medications after this procedure.
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
verywellhealth.com
Gout in the Wrist: Symptoms and Treatment
Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It generally affects one joint at a time—often the big toe. People who live with gout experience periods known as flares, times when symptoms worsen, as well as times of remission, during which there are no symptoms. Gout flares are sometimes called gout attacks.
MedPage Today
Aldosterone Linked to Kidney Failure Risk, Irrespective of Diabetes
Higher serum aldosterone levels were linked to a greater risk of kidney failure in chronic kidney disease (CKD), both for those with and without diabetes, a study showed. Every doubling in aldosterone level was associated with 11% (95% CI 1.04-1.18) greater risk of progression of CKD to end-stage kidney disease or halving of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) over a median follow-up of 9.6 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healio.com
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia
Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
Nursing Times
Gout flare-ups ‘linked’ to transient rise in heart attack and stroke risk
The risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily increases during the four months following a gout flare-up, according to UK researchers. They found that gout patients who experienced a heart attack or stroke were twice as likely to have had a flare-up in the 60 days prior to the event.
healio.com
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia
Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
physiciansweekly.com
Methamphetamine use associated with cardiovascular disease in hospitalized patients
1. Among hospitalized patients, methamphetamine use was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Among individuals using methamphetamines, those with chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Methamphetamine use is growing to be a global health crisis...
physiciansweekly.com
Lymph Node Staging: Ex Vivo Intra-arterial Indigo Carmine Injection
For a study, researchers wanted to understand how effectively injecting indigo carmine into the arteries near rectal cancer increases the number of lymph nodes that can be removed. This was a retrospective, nonrandomized study by a team of specialists at a large hospital. Patients who had surgery to remove their rectal cancer between 2013 and 2019 were studied. The lymph nodes from their rectal cancer surgeries were stained with indigo carmine and examined outside the body. The study found stained specimens (with indigo carmine) had more retrieved lymph nodes than unstained specimens. A total of 189 patients were analyzed in the study, of which 108 (57.1%) were stained with indigo carmine. A mean of 19.8±6.1 lymph nodes was identified in stained samples compared to 16.0±4.9 without staining (P<0.001). Multivariable analysis showed that 3.2 additional lymph nodes were found in stained specimens (95% CI: 1.0 to 5.3; P=0.02). In stained specimens, the adequate lymph node count (≥12) was increased in univariable (odds ratio: 3.24, 95% CI: 1.13 to 10.65; P=0.03) but not in multivariable analysis. The study found that chemoradiotherapy reduced the number of lymph nodes by 2.5 (P=0.008). After staining, 95.0% of chemoradiotherapy patients had more than 12 lymph nodes retrieved. The median follow-up of patients was 24.2 months, with a local recurrence rate of 3.3%. The study was limited by its retrospective design and the nonrandomized allocation.
physiciansweekly.com
Ciprofol comparable to propofol for general anesthesia induction for gynecological surgery
1. Ciprofol was just as effective to propofol for general anesthesia induction in patients undergoing gynecological surgery and presents fewer adverse events. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) In anesthesia practice, propofol is traditionally used to induce and maintain general anesthesia. While it does have a strong utility, propofol also may...
NIH Director's Blog
Effect of Stenting Plus Medical Therapy vs Medical Therapy Alone on Risk of Stroke and Death in Patients With Symptomatic Intracranial Stenosis: The CASSISS Randomized Clinical Trial
Importance: Prior randomized trials have generally shown harm or no benefit of stenting added to medical therapy for patients with symptomatic severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis, but it remains uncertain as to whether refined patient selection and more experienced surgeons might result in improved outcomes. Objective: To compare stenting plus medical...
aao.org
Prostaglandin analogs do not increase risk of new uveitis in children with glaucoma
Review of: The risk of uveitis due to prostaglandin analogs in pediatric glaucoma. Bello N, LaMattina K, Minor J, et al. Journal of American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, June 2022. Investigators reviewed retrospective chart data to determine if prostaglandin analog (PGA) treatment in children with glaucoma led to...
consultant360.com
High Insulin Doses in People With Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Cancer Risk
Higher insulin doses in people with type 1 diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of cancer, according to a recent study. The researchers sought to evaluate the risk factors of cancer incidence in people with type 1 diabetes as they noted that no studies have examined this connection.
docwirenews.com
Stroke Risk Factors Despite Anticoagulation in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation
Using data from the GLORIA-AF registry, researchers evaluated the incidence and risk factors for residual adverse events in patients with atrial fibrillation. Lead author Wern Yew Ding and colleagues identified several predictive variables for ischemic stroke and ultimately judged that, despite use of anticoagulation therapy, patients with atrial fibrillation remain at high risk for complications.
physiciansweekly.com
Traumatic Low Lumbar Fractures (L3–L5): Short-Segment Pedicle Fixation
Low lumbar fractures are comparatively rare, and the available information on how to treat these injuries is scant. Prior to now, no studies have specifically examined the surgical management of L3-L5 fractures with only pedicle fixation. A prospective analysis was done on the data of 36 patients who underwent short-segment pedicle fixation for low lumbar fractures at our facility between 1993 and 2018. After surgery, the neurological condition did not get worse, and three patients experienced a recovery of their motor or sphincter function. About 31 patients (86.1%) had successful fusion surgeries. Around 3 patients (8%) needed additional surgery. Surgery complications were experienced by 4 patients (11%) in total. The effectiveness and safety of surgically treating low lumbar fractures with pedicle fixation are covered in detail in this in-depth series. After surgery, some patients saw a recovery in their neurological function; there was no neurological deterioration. Due to its low complication, reoperation, and pain rates at final follow-up rates, short-segment pedicle fixation is a secure and reliable surgical option for treating low lumbar fractures. The in-depth research provides information on the safety and efficacy of pedicle fixation in the surgical treatment of low lumbar fractures. After surgery, some patients saw a recovery in their neurological function; there was no neurological deterioration. Low pain scores at final follow-up demonstrate that short-segment pedicle fixation is a secure and reliable surgical procedure for treating low lumbar fractures.
Comments / 0