Grand Junction, CO

95 Rock KKNN

CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction

For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

This Star Trek Actor Is Now a Dentist In Colorado

Are you in need of a dental checkup? There's a dentist in Colorado who once helped Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock foil the bad guys in an episode of Star Trek. Make your appointment today!. Seriously, a dentist practicing in Colorado was once a child actor who appeared on a...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Band To Perform At Huge Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

A Grand Junction band will be performing at one of the biggest events in the country this month. Peach Street Revival Joins Big-Name Bands At Sturgis. The Grand Junction-based band Peach Street Revival will join some of the biggest and most well-known artists in the music industry at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this week. They'll be performing at the Sturgis Rally on Friday and Saturday.
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Residents are Experts in These Fields

Everybody's got certain things that they have an incredible amount of knowledge about. Some of these things are hobbies that we have fully immersed ourselves in, while some of these topics that we're knowledgeable about came out of necessity due to things like our careers. Of course, not just anyone...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Ten Lowest Gas Prices in Grand Junction Right Now

A friend just called, bursting at the seams, notifying me that a gas station in Grand Junction, Colorado, is selling regular gas for just $3.79. Relief may be in sight. Here's a look at the ten least expensive gas prices around Grand Junction for the date of August 10, 2022, according to Gas Buddy.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Low Water Levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir Force the Boat Ramp to Close

As Western Colorado moves through the dog days of summer, many are noticing the low water levels in our rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. In Grand Junction, many have noticed the low water level of the Colorado River at Las Colonias River Park. Earlier in the year, Highline Lake had to delay the opening of its boat ramp due to low water levels. Here in August, we have word that low water at Rifle Gap Reservoir has forced an early closure of that access point.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old

These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
95 Rock KKNN

Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

