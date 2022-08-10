Read full article on original website
New Colorado Taco Bell Hiring – 10 Questions They Will Ask You
The brand new Taco Bell on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado is nearing completion. The banner out front says they are looking to hire. What interview questions will they ask you?. There are a number of questions they are bound to ask. A "leadership and career" blog has shared...
CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction
For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
This Star Trek Actor Is Now a Dentist In Colorado
Are you in need of a dental checkup? There's a dentist in Colorado who once helped Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock foil the bad guys in an episode of Star Trek. Make your appointment today!. Seriously, a dentist practicing in Colorado was once a child actor who appeared on a...
Grand Junction Tries to Recall Grandma’s Funny Old Colorado Sayings
We have all probably heard a few words of wisdom from a parent or grandparent through the years that we wish we would have written down. My grandfather was always saying funny things that often got me in trouble when I repeated them in front of other adults. What Colorado...
Grand Junction Band To Perform At Huge Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A Grand Junction band will be performing at one of the biggest events in the country this month. Peach Street Revival Joins Big-Name Bands At Sturgis. The Grand Junction-based band Peach Street Revival will join some of the biggest and most well-known artists in the music industry at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this week. They'll be performing at the Sturgis Rally on Friday and Saturday.
Grand Junction Residents are Experts in These Fields
Everybody's got certain things that they have an incredible amount of knowledge about. Some of these things are hobbies that we have fully immersed ourselves in, while some of these topics that we're knowledgeable about came out of necessity due to things like our careers. Of course, not just anyone...
Ten Lowest Gas Prices in Grand Junction Right Now
A friend just called, bursting at the seams, notifying me that a gas station in Grand Junction, Colorado, is selling regular gas for just $3.79. Relief may be in sight. Here's a look at the ten least expensive gas prices around Grand Junction for the date of August 10, 2022, according to Gas Buddy.
Low Water Levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir Force the Boat Ramp to Close
As Western Colorado moves through the dog days of summer, many are noticing the low water levels in our rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. In Grand Junction, many have noticed the low water level of the Colorado River at Las Colonias River Park. Earlier in the year, Highline Lake had to delay the opening of its boat ramp due to low water levels. Here in August, we have word that low water at Rifle Gap Reservoir has forced an early closure of that access point.
Fans of HBO’s Westworld Will Love this Airbnb in Gateway, Colorado
Fans enjoying season 4 of the HBO series Westworld are bracing for a big ending to the season over the next couple of weeks. Have you ever watched the show and thought there was something familiar about the scenic backdrops that reminded you of Colorado?. Several of the breathtaking landscapes...
What You Need To Know About Passing A Stopped School Bus In Grand Junction
Are you certain about what the law says about passing a stopped school bus in Colorado?. Another school year is upon us and I want to raise some awareness about the kids who will be getting on and off a school bus every day in Grand Junction. It's up to every driver in the Grand Valley to do their part to keep our kids safe.
30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old
These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
‘Flashes of Fire': Airplane Makes Emergency Landing In Grand Junction Colorado
An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Grand Junction Regional Airport Saturday night. Plane Lands In Grand Junction With Possible Mechanical Issue. A plane traveling from Dallas/Fort Worth to Salt Lake was diverted to Grand Junction for what the airlines called a "possible mechanical issue."...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Shallow Reasons Why Grand Junction Won’t Date Someone
Ask anyone who's played the dating game and they'll tell you it can be an absolute nightmare. I asked Grand Junction, Colorado, "What's a shallow reason you wouldn't date someone?" Here's what you had to say. There's a reason why it's called "dating." We each have our own shallow little...
Grand Junction Recalls the Most Painful Sunburn We’ve Ever Had
If only our crazy Colorado summer sunburn stories came with a selfie. Some of y'all are cracking me up with the stories of falling asleep in your fishing boat up on the Grand Mesa. The sun on the Western Slope can get ya with very little warning. While many of...
