physiciansweekly.com
Ciprofol comparable to propofol for general anesthesia induction for gynecological surgery
1. Ciprofol was just as effective to propofol for general anesthesia induction in patients undergoing gynecological surgery and presents fewer adverse events. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) In anesthesia practice, propofol is traditionally used to induce and maintain general anesthesia. While it does have a strong utility, propofol also may...
physiciansweekly.com
GERD Management in Esophageal Atresia Patients
For a study, researchers sought to understand that the guidelines on managing gastrointestinal complications in EA patients were published in 2016 by ESPGHAN/NASPGHAN. However, the implementation of these guidelines on gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) management remains poor. To identify any inconsistencies, gaps in current knowledge, and future research directions for GERD management in EA patients, a digital questionnaire was sent to all ESPGHAN EA working group members and members of the International Network of esophageal atresia (INoEA). Of the 40 responses received, 35 clinicians (87.5%) said they routinely prescribed acid suppressive therapy for 1-24 months (median 12). If a patient had GERD symptoms that persisted despite maximal acid suppression therapy, or if there was esophagitis on EGD, 90% of clinicians said they would consider a fundoplication. Half of the clinicians said they referred patients with recurrent strictures or dependence on transpyloric feeds to other specialists. Up to 25% of clinicians also referred all long-gap EA patients for fundoplication, those with the long-term need for acid suppressants, recurrent chest infections, and feeding difficulties. The optimal time for routine acid suppression medication and when to do a fundoplication in patients with EA garnered a wide range of views from survey respondents. To improve evidence-based care for patients with EA, prospective multicenter outcome studies should compare various diagnostic and therapeutic techniques for GERD. Therapeutic complications ought to be one of the trials’ main outcome indicators.
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
MedicalXpress
Consumer health: Living with atrial fibrillation
At least 2.7 million people in the U.S. are living with atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. And because the risk of developing it increases with age and people are living longer, medical researchers predict the frequency will rise dramatically over the next few years. Atrial fibrillation is...
Disabled Individuals Will No Longer Have To Wait For Vocational Rehab Services
While the pandemic has caused a vast slowdown throughout every industry, it has also allowed for the end of long waitlists for vocational rehabilitation. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), for the first time since 1994, L&I will reopen the Order Of Selection (OOS) to Significantly Disabled (SD) and Non-Significantly Disabled (NSD) individuals. Terminating the waitlist for all SD and NSD applicants seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change goes into effect on August 8.
healio.com
Atrial cardiopathy confers elevated risk for dementia
Atrial cardiopathy was associated with increased risk for dementia, according to new data from the ARIC cohort study. There was little mediation of the effect by atrial fibrillation or stroke, according to the researchers. Michelle C. Johansen, MD, PhD, assistant professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine,...
MedPage Today
Aldosterone Linked to Kidney Failure Risk, Irrespective of Diabetes
Higher serum aldosterone levels were linked to a greater risk of kidney failure in chronic kidney disease (CKD), both for those with and without diabetes, a study showed. Every doubling in aldosterone level was associated with 11% (95% CI 1.04-1.18) greater risk of progression of CKD to end-stage kidney disease or halving of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) over a median follow-up of 9.6 years.
Stimulus Money Available To Help Homeless And At-Risk Veterans
States have several inflation relief measures underway. But the focus is on families and tax-paying low-income earners. These requirements exclude other minority groups who face hardship because of rising prices.
healio.com
Coronary endothelial dysfunction appears to be common in patients with INOCA
In a cohort of patients with ischemia and nonobstructive coronary arteries, nearly four of five had coronary endothelial dysfunction, researchers reported in Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions. In addition, nearly two-thirds had coronary artery spasm and nearly one-third had impaired adenosine-mediated vasodilation. “These results indicate the relevance to perform endothelial function testing...
Affected By AFib: Understanding Atrial Fibrillation
Also known as AFib, this most common adult cardiac rhythm disorder is triggered by abnormal electrical activity within the heart’s upper chambers or “atria.” The misfires cause them to quiver, or “fibrillate.”
Medical News Today
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
physiciansweekly.com
Lymph Node Staging: Ex Vivo Intra-arterial Indigo Carmine Injection
For a study, researchers wanted to understand how effectively injecting indigo carmine into the arteries near rectal cancer increases the number of lymph nodes that can be removed. This was a retrospective, nonrandomized study by a team of specialists at a large hospital. Patients who had surgery to remove their rectal cancer between 2013 and 2019 were studied. The lymph nodes from their rectal cancer surgeries were stained with indigo carmine and examined outside the body. The study found stained specimens (with indigo carmine) had more retrieved lymph nodes than unstained specimens. A total of 189 patients were analyzed in the study, of which 108 (57.1%) were stained with indigo carmine. A mean of 19.8±6.1 lymph nodes was identified in stained samples compared to 16.0±4.9 without staining (P<0.001). Multivariable analysis showed that 3.2 additional lymph nodes were found in stained specimens (95% CI: 1.0 to 5.3; P=0.02). In stained specimens, the adequate lymph node count (≥12) was increased in univariable (odds ratio: 3.24, 95% CI: 1.13 to 10.65; P=0.03) but not in multivariable analysis. The study found that chemoradiotherapy reduced the number of lymph nodes by 2.5 (P=0.008). After staining, 95.0% of chemoradiotherapy patients had more than 12 lymph nodes retrieved. The median follow-up of patients was 24.2 months, with a local recurrence rate of 3.3%. The study was limited by its retrospective design and the nonrandomized allocation.
physiciansweekly.com
Germline mutations in CIDEB confer protection from liver disease
1. Rare mutations in CIDEB are associated with a decreased risk of developing liver cirrhosis. 2. Further, rare mutations in CIDEB are associated with a decreased risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: For patients with obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, the risk...
Answers to Frequently Asked Social Security Disability Questions
In this post-COVID era and period of long COVID health complications, many Americans have become increasingly aware that they could become the victim of a life-threatening illness, injury or disability that makes it impossible for them to work and support their families. This has sparked new attention toward the intricacies of the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) process and its many requirements for approval.
scitechdaily.com
Treating Chronic Pain With Sound Plus Electrical Body Stimulation
A new technique could relieve pain for individuals with various chronic and neurological conditions. Researchers have found that electrical stimulation of the body combined with sound activates the brain’s somatosensory or “tactile” cortex, increasing the potential for using the technique to treat chronic pain and other sensory disorders. The non-invasive technique was tested on animals and the team is planning clinical trials on humans in the near future.
physiciansweekly.com
Shortening the Duration of DAPT after PCI for Acute Coronary Syndrome
For a study, researchers sought to investigate the efficacy of 1 to 3 months of DAPT treatment in patients with PCI for ACS. They conducted an exhaustive literature search across 7 different databases. There they found randomized controlled trials that examined the effects of using DAPT for 1 to 3 months against 6 to 12 months after PCI for ACS. The random effects model was used to determine the integrated hazard ratio (HR) and the 95% CI for each prespecified outcome of interest. Meta-regression analyses were carried out to investigate the relationship between the outcomes and certain patient features. In total, 9 randomized controlled trials with a total of 25,907 participants were considered for this analysis. There was no significant difference in the risk of NACE (HR 0.92, 95% CI 0.79-1.07) or MACE (HR 0.96, 95% CI 0.78-1.17) during the first 1 to 3 months of DAPT treatment and the subsequent 6 to 12 months of DAPT treatment. However, using DAPT for 1 to 3 months was linked with a decreased risk of both major (HR 0.47, 95% CI 0.36-0.62) and minor bleeding (HR 0.55, 95% CI: 0.46-0.66). A non-significant but rising trend of both NACE and MACE were found using meta-regression. This trend was linked to a larger proportion of left main and left anterior descending coronary artery lesions and a bigger proportion of STEMI among the analyzed trials. According to the outcomes, taking DAPT for 1 to 3 months had similar efficacy for preventing ischemia events with a reduced risk of bleeding compared to taking DAPT for 6 to 12 months.
physiciansweekly.com
Traumatic Low Lumbar Fractures (L3–L5): Short-Segment Pedicle Fixation
Low lumbar fractures are comparatively rare, and the available information on how to treat these injuries is scant. Prior to now, no studies have specifically examined the surgical management of L3-L5 fractures with only pedicle fixation. A prospective analysis was done on the data of 36 patients who underwent short-segment pedicle fixation for low lumbar fractures at our facility between 1993 and 2018. After surgery, the neurological condition did not get worse, and three patients experienced a recovery of their motor or sphincter function. About 31 patients (86.1%) had successful fusion surgeries. Around 3 patients (8%) needed additional surgery. Surgery complications were experienced by 4 patients (11%) in total. The effectiveness and safety of surgically treating low lumbar fractures with pedicle fixation are covered in detail in this in-depth series. After surgery, some patients saw a recovery in their neurological function; there was no neurological deterioration. Due to its low complication, reoperation, and pain rates at final follow-up rates, short-segment pedicle fixation is a secure and reliable surgical option for treating low lumbar fractures. The in-depth research provides information on the safety and efficacy of pedicle fixation in the surgical treatment of low lumbar fractures. After surgery, some patients saw a recovery in their neurological function; there was no neurological deterioration. Low pain scores at final follow-up demonstrate that short-segment pedicle fixation is a secure and reliable surgical procedure for treating low lumbar fractures.
physiciansweekly.com
Hospitalized Patients: Trends in Adverse Event Rate
For a study, researchers sought to assess the shift in the frequency of unfavorable occurrences among hospitalized patients. The Medicare Patient Safety Monitoring System data from 2010 to 2019 were used in the serial cross-sectional analysis to evaluate patient adverse events while in the hospital. Acute myocardial infarction (17%), heart failure (17%), pneumonia (21%), and major surgical procedures (22%) were the 4 condition groups represented by 244,542 adult patients hospitalized in 3,156 US acute care hospitals from 2010 to 2019. Patients hospitalized from 2012 to 2019 for all other conditions were also included in the study (22%). ABout 21 metrics covering 4 adverse event domains—adverse medication events, hospital-acquired infections, adverse events following surgery, and general adverse events (hospital-acquired pressure ulcers and falls)—were included in the adverse event data (extracted from medical records). The results represented the cumulative change over time for the observed and risk-adjusted adverse event rates in the subpopulations.
healio.com
Hypnotherapy, medical treatment reduces nausea in children with functional dyspepsia
Both hypnotherapy and medical treatment, in combination with psychological support, reduced symptoms of chronic nausea among pediatric patients with functional nausea and functional dyspepsia, according to research. “Treatment of [functional nausea] is challenging and generally based on empiric strategies because of the lack of published treatment trials on chronic nausea....
