For a study, researchers sought to investigate the efficacy of 1 to 3 months of DAPT treatment in patients with PCI for ACS. They conducted an exhaustive literature search across 7 different databases. There they found randomized controlled trials that examined the effects of using DAPT for 1 to 3 months against 6 to 12 months after PCI for ACS. The random effects model was used to determine the integrated hazard ratio (HR) and the 95% CI for each prespecified outcome of interest. Meta-regression analyses were carried out to investigate the relationship between the outcomes and certain patient features. In total, 9 randomized controlled trials with a total of 25,907 participants were considered for this analysis. There was no significant difference in the risk of NACE (HR 0.92, 95% CI 0.79-1.07) or MACE (HR 0.96, 95% CI 0.78-1.17) during the first 1 to 3 months of DAPT treatment and the subsequent 6 to 12 months of DAPT treatment. However, using DAPT for 1 to 3 months was linked with a decreased risk of both major (HR 0.47, 95% CI 0.36-0.62) and minor bleeding (HR 0.55, 95% CI: 0.46-0.66). A non-significant but rising trend of both NACE and MACE were found using meta-regression. This trend was linked to a larger proportion of left main and left anterior descending coronary artery lesions and a bigger proportion of STEMI among the analyzed trials. According to the outcomes, taking DAPT for 1 to 3 months had similar efficacy for preventing ischemia events with a reduced risk of bleeding compared to taking DAPT for 6 to 12 months.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO