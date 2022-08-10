ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 61

Enfield police continue to investigate homicide on town green

ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield police continue to investigate a homicide that happened just feet away from the town hall. 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy was found dead inside the gazebo on the town green. "Mr. Kennedy was a regular here he was at the soup kitchen almost every night for dinner....
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

5 Apprehended After Hartford Shooting, Lengthy Police Chase

Five people were arrested following a lengthy police chase, including on I-84, after police saw shots coming from the vehicle. The incident started just before 6 p.m. in Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 11 when detectives in an unmarked police vehicle in the Broad Street area when the officers saw shots being fired from a white Honda Passport.
HARTFORD, CT
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Enfield, CT
Crime & Safety
FOX 61

1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for woman killed in Hartford last week

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family seeking answers tonight after their loved one, 29 year old Adelaida Latorres-Toro, was killed in Hartford last week. Adelaida Latorres-Toro was the youngest in her family and known as the family princess and favorite aunt. Her life was cut short Saturday after she was...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence

PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Wounded by gunfire, man calls police to deadly double shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD — One man is dead and a second is critically injured after a shooting Thursday night that was called in by one of the victims, police said. Police said they got a call about 9 p.m. from a man in an apartment in the 200-block of Laurel Street in the Frog Hollow neighborhood. The man said he was one of two people in who had been shot, and that the second person had died.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hartford police arrest 5 people after police pursuit ending in Manchester

HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people have been arrested after a police pursuit that began in Hartford and ended in Manchester Thursday evening. Hartford police said at 5:55 pm., Hartford police detectives in the area of Broad Street heard shots fired. The detectives saw the shots were coming from a white Honda Passport which was later found to be stolen out of Meriden. The detectives followed the Passport and it went onto I-84 West.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police searching for man who escaped custody in Wethersfield: police

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple police agencies are searching for a shoplifting suspect who escaped from police custody in Wethersfield Thursday afternoon. At 2:18 p.m. Wethersfield police responded to a reported shoplifting incident at CVS on Silas Deane Highway. Officers arrived at the scene and located the suspect. During the investigation, the suspect was found […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Plainfield Police investigate injuries to infant

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A five-month-old infant is at Connecticut Children's Medical Centers suffering from severe injuries. On Wednesday night, around 11:00 p.m. the Plainfield Police Department received a report from the State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families that an infant was admitted to Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford.
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
WESTBROOK, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

