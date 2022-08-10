Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
Enfield police continue to investigate homicide on town green
ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield police continue to investigate a homicide that happened just feet away from the town hall. 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy was found dead inside the gazebo on the town green. "Mr. Kennedy was a regular here he was at the soup kitchen almost every night for dinner....
Restaurant owner fatally shoots man during fight: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A restaurant owner is accused of shooting and killing a man after a fight at the establishment overnight Saturday, according to Waterbury police. Police were called to Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on 736 East Main Street at 1:40 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. Upon...
5 Apprehended After Hartford Shooting, Lengthy Police Chase
Five people were arrested following a lengthy police chase, including on I-84, after police saw shots coming from the vehicle. The incident started just before 6 p.m. in Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 11 when detectives in an unmarked police vehicle in the Broad Street area when the officers saw shots being fired from a white Honda Passport.
East Hartford Man Sentenced For Operating Manchester Drug Mill
A Connecticut man will spend more than a decade in federal prison after he admitted to running a drug mill out of his apartment. Hartford County resident Luis Ciuro, age 37, of East Hartford, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars Wednesday, Aug. 10, in federal court in Bridgeport. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
Car hits wall, leaving 1 killed and another in critical condition: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after the car they were in crashed into a wall in Waterbury Saturday morning. Waterbury police reported to the 900 block of East Main Street on a report of a one-car collision. Officers found a...
Man evades capture after police pursuit in Wethersfield: Police
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A man who is suspected to have shoplifted a CVS on Thursday in Wethersfield has evaded a police pursuit after it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant. Police said at 2:18 p.m., the Wethersfield Police Department responded to a report of a shoplifting incident at...
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for woman killed in Hartford last week
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family seeking answers tonight after their loved one, 29 year old Adelaida Latorres-Toro, was killed in Hartford last week. Adelaida Latorres-Toro was the youngest in her family and known as the family princess and favorite aunt. Her life was cut short Saturday after she was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence
PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
Register Citizen
Wounded by gunfire, man calls police to deadly double shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD — One man is dead and a second is critically injured after a shooting Thursday night that was called in by one of the victims, police said. Police said they got a call about 9 p.m. from a man in an apartment in the 200-block of Laurel Street in the Frog Hollow neighborhood. The man said he was one of two people in who had been shot, and that the second person had died.
Hartford police arrest 5 people after police pursuit ending in Manchester
HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people have been arrested after a police pursuit that began in Hartford and ended in Manchester Thursday evening. Hartford police said at 5:55 pm., Hartford police detectives in the area of Broad Street heard shots fired. The detectives saw the shots were coming from a white Honda Passport which was later found to be stolen out of Meriden. The detectives followed the Passport and it went onto I-84 West.
Register Citizen
Man was stabbed to death on Enfield town green, medical examiner says
ENFIELD — A man who was found dead in a gazebo on the town green early Wednesday was stabbed to death, according to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Christopher Kennedy, 56, died of stab wounds to his torso. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police searching for man who escaped custody in Wethersfield: police
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple police agencies are searching for a shoplifting suspect who escaped from police custody in Wethersfield Thursday afternoon. At 2:18 p.m. Wethersfield police responded to a reported shoplifting incident at CVS on Silas Deane Highway. Officers arrived at the scene and located the suspect. During the investigation, the suspect was found […]
One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
Plainfield Police investigate injuries to infant
PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A five-month-old infant is at Connecticut Children's Medical Centers suffering from severe injuries. On Wednesday night, around 11:00 p.m. the Plainfield Police Department received a report from the State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families that an infant was admitted to Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford.
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
Teen 'accidentally shot' while dad was showing him gun: Meriden police
MERIDEN, Conn. — A teen in Meriden was airlifted to a hospital after being "accidentally shot" with a handgun Friday afternoon, according to police. Meriden police were called to a home on Forest Avenue just after 3 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot one time...
Family of Hartford's 25th homicide victim says violence is getting worse: EXCLUSIVE
HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of Hartford’s most recent homicide victim is speaking out about his life and his death. Hartford has logged over two dozen homicides so far this year, but there have been more than 90 shooting incidents in the city. Simon Griffin, 33, was killed...
State police respond to overturned car, fluid leak on I-95
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 northbound in Westbrook Friday morning. According to police, the crash occurred in the area of Exit 64 where a car was reported to be on fire just before 12 p.m. EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene. DEEP […]
Arrest made in South Windsor garage burglary
SOUTH WINDSOR — A Hartford man was charged Wednesday in connection with a garage burglary in April. Anthony Murphy, 18, turned himself in and was charged with first-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 2