TOMS RIVER – Like the cast of a sports movie, the 10-U Little League Softball team were the scrappy underdogs that made it to the top. They weren’t underdogs because of any lack of talent. Far from it. They had the talent to head to the North East Regional despite only having played together for two years, Manager Bob D’Ambrosio said.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO