TOMS RIVER – Like the cast of a sports movie, the 10-U Little League Softball team were the scrappy underdogs that made it to the top. They weren’t underdogs because of any lack of talent. Far from it. They had the talent to head to the North East Regional despite only having played together for two years, Manager Bob D’Ambrosio said.
BARNSTABLE — Over the past several decades, the Barnstable High volleyball teams of coach Tom Turco have compiled some very impressive streaks. Turco’s squads have qualified for the postseason tournament for the past 33 consecutive seasons, have captured the South Sectional championship 25 times – including a one-time run of 10 in a row – and have won an unprecedented 18 state championships.
Madi has played on 1 girls soccer team covered by MaxPreps. The accumulated varsity totals are in the last row of each table.
Despite playing up in 3A, the 1A Barr-Reeve volleyball team is in line for another big season. The Lady Vikings return all but one starter from last years regional team. They also bring in a freshman class that never loss in middle school.
BRICK – After a long six-day tournament, the Brick Little League 10-Year-Old All Stars earned second place in the NJ Section 3 Championship Tournament. On July 6, the Brick 10-Year-Old All Stars were crowned NJ District 18 Champions after defeating Toms River Little League 3-1. They entered into the Championship Tournament with high energy and ready to succeed.
URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana football won’t field a varsity team this fall. The school district released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing it will only play a JV schedule in 2022, electing to cancel all its varsity games. “After evaluating the roster numbers during this week’s practices, the decision was made that there are not enough […]
During his first three years as a basketball player at old Sistersville High School (now part of Tyler Consolidated), Richard Summers continued to improve from one season to the next. As a junior, he had averaged 26.1 points per game for the late Ray Barnhart’s Tigers.
Kinsley Rayne's 7th inning RBI single gave Delmar a 2-1 victory over Connecticut to remain undefeated at the 2022 Little League Softball World Series. The Maryland state champions with Delaware representation fell behind in the 3rd inning due to an unearned run, only to have Macy Rickards hit an RBI double to tie game.
Despite a change in careers, there won’t be a change at the helm of the Emporia High girls basketball team. Carolyn Dorsey confirmed with KVOE Sports that she intends to coach the Lady Spartans this coming winter. Dorsey resigned from her teaching position at EHS for a position as...
