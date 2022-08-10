Read full article on original website
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Some relief from heat, stray storms possible through Thursday
News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says a few showers and storms could bring relief to the heat and humidity.
27east.com
The Giving Pump At Shell In Hampton Bays And Water Mill Will Collect Contributions For The Retreat
If Pump 1 at Canoe Place Shell in Hamptons Bays looks a little different now, that is because on August 1 it was transformed into The Giving Pump. With bright... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 354 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Rocky Point to Farmingville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Riverhead, Centereach, Manorville, Stony Brook, Middle Island, Port Jefferson, Wading River, Mattituck, Coram, Smithtown, Rocky Point, Mount Sinai, Calverton, Brookhaven National Laboratory and Selden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Plan to bring NHL-sized ice rink to Stotzky Park is put on ice
The plan to bring a NHL-sized ice rink to Stotzky Park has been put on ice after Riverhead’s Recreation Advisory Committee yesterday unanimously recommended against building the arena on one of two soccer fields at the flagship park. The town began negotiating with Peconic Hockey Foundation in June to...
27east.com
To Further His Vision, Developer Has Purchased An Array Of Downtown Hampton Bays Parcels
Community members have spoken, for years now, of reports that a developer was buying up property in downtown Hampton Bays. It appears that a dozen parcels, in fact, have been... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug 2022...
longislandadvance.net
Proposed Dunkin’ now developing community features
The Blue Point Civic Association held its monthly meeting on Aug. 1 at the Bayport-Blue Point Library. Legis. Dominick Thorne (R-8th District) was in attendance and spoke of his ongoing efforts to have stop signs installed on the eastern and western sides of the intersection of Corey Avenue and Middle Road.
Enjoy a fun summer spot filled with things to do at Tobay Beach in Massapequa
Four miles east of historic Jones Beach is where you'll find a smaller, but just as fun summer spot filled with things to do.
With Long Island on drought watch, Riverhead Water District is pumping under capacity thanks to conservation efforts, superintendent says￼
Long Island is on a drought watch due to dry weather conditions over the last few weeks, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. But the Riverhead Water District has yet to push the capacity of its system this summer, according to Superintendent Frank Mancini, who credits the water conservation efforts of customers.
Herald Community Newspapers
Could toll lanes fix parkway’s ‘Bloody Alley’?
Anyone driving on the Southern State Parkway knows it’s not an easy highway to travel. There are a lot of accidents, but there’s simply too many vehicles. But one fix offered by the Long Island Contractors Association and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages might not get the happiest reception: They propose adding a toll lane for carpoolers.
27east.com
Neighbors Object To Variance Requests At Butter Lane Farm In Bridgehampton, Claim Greenhouse Is A ‘Trojan Horse’ For Housing
Who will live in the proposed structures — humans or animals? The question arose during a lengthy hearing about farmland on Butter Lane in Bridgehampton before the Southampton Town Zoning... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug...
midislandtimes.com
National Night Out event at Broadway Commons Mall
Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 – an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of...
27east.com
Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues
The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11...
1 Injured, Building Evacuated After Oven Explodes In Calverton
One person suffered injuries when an oven exploded at a Long Island building. The incident happened at Stony Brook University's Food Business Incubator at Calverton on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department. Police were called to the building, located at 4603 Middle Country Road in Calverton,...
27east.com
The Giving Pump At Shell In Hampton Bays and Watermill Gives Back To The Community
If Pump One at Canoe Place Shell in Hamptons Bays looks a little different now, that is because on August 1 it was transformed into The Giving Pump. With bright... more. “Cocktails to Save the Bays,” was held on Friday night in Southampton Village to benefit ... by Staff Writer.
ALERT CENTER: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Cold Spring Harbor
According to police David Kashetta, 40, of Lloyd Harbor, was driving a truck northbound on Shore Road, near Main Street, when he struck a female pedestrian around 6:15 p.m.
longislandadvance.net
Ready to run!
The solar carport now located behind the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, on Oak Street in Patchogue Village, is officially completed, providing shelter and shade for parked vehicles, lighting at night, and soon enough, power to the grid. The village is currently waiting for the PSEG hookup to start generating power but is ready to go, said BID executive director Dennis Smith, who helped forefront the project.
27east.com
Police Identify Body Found In Sag Harbor Cove
The body of Keith Viagas, 63, of Upper Sag Harbor Cove was found on the shore on the south side of Long Beach Road in Sag Harbor on the morning... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
ALERT CENTER: Man reported missing from Island Park
According to detectives, Samuel Harrison, 47, was last seen where he was visiting a friend around 10 a.m.
Person fatally struck by Ronkonkoma-bound LIRR train
A person was fatally struck by a Ronkonkoma-bound Long Island Rail Road train on Wednesday night.
longisland.com
Aerial Mosquito Larvae Treatment Scheduled for August 11th & 12th
The Suffolk County Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat parts of the following marshes by helicopter to control mosquito larvae. Should weather conditions prevent completion of the work, it will be continued on the next suitable day. DPW’s Division of Vector Control is responsible...
