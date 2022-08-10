Effective: 2022-08-09 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 354 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Rocky Point to Farmingville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Riverhead, Centereach, Manorville, Stony Brook, Middle Island, Port Jefferson, Wading River, Mattituck, Coram, Smithtown, Rocky Point, Mount Sinai, Calverton, Brookhaven National Laboratory and Selden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO