Southold, NY

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 354 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Rocky Point to Farmingville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Riverhead, Centereach, Manorville, Stony Brook, Middle Island, Port Jefferson, Wading River, Mattituck, Coram, Smithtown, Rocky Point, Mount Sinai, Calverton, Brookhaven National Laboratory and Selden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Proposed Dunkin’ now developing community features

The Blue Point Civic Association held its monthly meeting on Aug. 1 at the Bayport-Blue Point Library. Legis. Dominick Thorne (R-8th District) was in attendance and spoke of his ongoing efforts to have stop signs installed on the eastern and western sides of the intersection of Corey Avenue and Middle Road.
BLUE POINT, NY
riverheadlocal

With Long Island on drought watch, Riverhead Water District is pumping under capacity thanks to conservation efforts, superintendent says￼

Long Island is on a drought watch due to dry weather conditions over the last few weeks, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. But the Riverhead Water District has yet to push the capacity of its system this summer, according to Superintendent Frank Mancini, who credits the water conservation efforts of customers.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Could toll lanes fix parkway’s ‘Bloody Alley’?

Anyone driving on the Southern State Parkway knows it’s not an easy highway to travel. There are a lot of accidents, but there’s simply too many vehicles. But one fix offered by the Long Island Contractors Association and Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages might not get the happiest reception: They propose adding a toll lane for carpoolers.
MALVERNE, NY
midislandtimes.com

National Night Out event at Broadway Commons Mall

Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 – an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues

The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

1 Injured, Building Evacuated After Oven Explodes In Calverton

One person suffered injuries when an oven exploded at a Long Island building. The incident happened at Stony Brook University's Food Business Incubator at Calverton on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department. Police were called to the building, located at 4603 Middle Country Road in Calverton,...
CALVERTON, NY
longislandadvance.net

Ready to run!

The solar carport now located behind the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, on Oak Street in Patchogue Village, is officially completed, providing shelter and shade for parked vehicles, lighting at night, and soon enough, power to the grid. The village is currently waiting for the PSEG hookup to start generating power but is ready to go, said BID executive director Dennis Smith, who helped forefront the project.
PATCHOGUE, NY
27east.com

Police Identify Body Found In Sag Harbor Cove

The body of Keith Viagas, 63, of Upper Sag Harbor Cove was found on the shore on the south side of Long Beach Road in Sag Harbor on the morning... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

Aerial Mosquito Larvae Treatment Scheduled for August 11th & 12th

The Suffolk County Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat parts of the following marshes by helicopter to control mosquito larvae. Should weather conditions prevent completion of the work, it will be continued on the next suitable day. DPW’s Division of Vector Control is responsible...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

