Sandwich, NH

WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire

If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
MANCHESTER, NH
City
Sandwich, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Q97.9

Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine

This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Blair Miller, Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller release statement on loss of adopted son's biological sister Harmony Montgomery

"It is nearly impossible and unjust to use words to describe how our family feels on this very sad day. Harmony should be enjoying the fun that kids experience each summer. Instead, we're all left with a depth of sadness that we struggle to accept or understand. Our son, Jamison, will forever be challenged with trying to understand the brutal and senseless loss of his sister. Since the day we were matched to eventually adopt Jamison, we knew of his strong bond with Harmony. We just recently learned of just how special that relationship was and how Harmony was Jamison's protector while the two were in and out of foster care. We now can't help but wonder who was protecting Harmony.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire

This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
NEWINGTON, NH
Seacoast Current

The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail

The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
NHPR

Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center

Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
ROCHESTER, NH
nhmagazine.com

Best Outdoor Dining in NH

While we ask our readers to pick the best of the best each year in more than 100 Best of New Hampshire categories, there are many other worthy and outstanding favorites for each category, ranging from pizza to cupcakes and garden centers to home decor shops. New Hampshire Magazine wants to make sure these reader favorites get their own moment in the spotlight and we encourage you to check them out!
LONDONDERRY, NH

Comments / 0

