Predator prequel Prey has become the No. 1 premiere on Hulu across all film and TV series debuts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The publication is citing a report from Disney, who, like many streamers, does not disclose total hours viewed in these types of announcements. That said, the movie was reportedly the most watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star Banner in all other territories based on the metric of total hours watched in the first three days of its release. The film hit Hulu stateside on August 5, and has apparently enjoyed a strong opening weekend on streaming after the franchise has historically developed a checkered past at the box office.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO