Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Better Call Saul Creator On Ending The Show And Why He Won't Return To Breaking Bad
AMC's Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul is one of TV's most beloved shows right now, but the end is near. The series finale airs Monday, August 15, wrapping up six seasons of drama. The showrunners, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, recently spoke about why the story is ending now, while Gilligan discussed why his next project will not be set in the Breaking Bad universe.
Gamespot
Mobile Game Based On Nickelodeon's Avatar Soft Launching This Month
Square Enix and Navigator Games have announced that its new mobile game, Avatar: Generations, will launch in selected territories this month. Avatar: Generations will be a free-to-play RPG game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender show and will be available for Android and iOS devices. The upcoming game will...
Digital Trends
With Stranger Things and Squid Game, Netflix proves it’s better at making great TV shows than movies
Netflix received a whopping 105 nominations at this year’s Emmys, driven by hits like Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Ozark. While it’s a decline from last year’s 129, Netflix still secured the second-most nominations out of any network or streamer, with only HBO beating it thanks to juggernauts like Succession and The White Lotus.
Gamespot
The Best Anime Of 2022 (So Far) That You Can Stream Right Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. This has been a great year for anime fans. Not only did we get solid seasons from some of the most popular shows, we also got new titles with exciting premises. There are romantic comedies, action-packed Shōnen series, the first serialized adaptation of a hit manga and more. Essentially, anime fans are eating well, and the year isn't even over yet--the upcoming Chainsaw Man show sounds awesome.
RELATED PEOPLE
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming
Click here to read the full article. The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score). Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu Series About America’s First Serial Killer
An adaptation of the best-selling non-fiction book 'Devil in the White City' is coming to Hulu, with Keanu Reeves in a starring role.
Keanu Reeves To Star In ‘Devil In The White City;’ Hulu Gives Limited Series Order To Adaptation Of Erik Larson Bestseller
Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Keanu Reeves will star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu. The streamer today announced a limited series order for the drama, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This marks Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. He will also serve as an executive...
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release
If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August
Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
Gamespot
The Batman 2 Hasn't Actually Been Greenlit Yet - Report
It seems that a sequel to this year's The Batman might not actually be greenlit, with the only new DC film that has been post-Warner Bros. Discovery merger being Joker: Folie a Deux. As reported by Variety, the state of the DCEU is a bit up in the air following...
Amazon Prime Video’s U.K. Rap and Drill-Inspired Original Drama Series ‘Jungle’ Teases First-Look, Trailer
Amazon Prime Video have given fans a first look at their upcoming U.K. original drama series “Jungle” with new images and a teaser trailer. Produced by Nothing Lost, “Jungle” is a six-part scripted series told with both rap/drill music and dialogue. It follows the lives of several strangers in inner city London, each dealing with their own unique struggles. “Frequently misunderstood, it’s a world where one law governs everything: only the strongest will survive,” reads the logline. “As the strangers’ worlds begin to unravel around them, they come to the realisation that every action, no matter how small, has a consequence.” Some of...
Gamespot
Predator Prequel Prey's Debut Prowls To Become Hulu's No. 1 Premiere
Predator prequel Prey has become the No. 1 premiere on Hulu across all film and TV series debuts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The publication is citing a report from Disney, who, like many streamers, does not disclose total hours viewed in these types of announcements. That said, the movie was reportedly the most watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star Banner in all other territories based on the metric of total hours watched in the first three days of its release. The film hit Hulu stateside on August 5, and has apparently enjoyed a strong opening weekend on streaming after the franchise has historically developed a checkered past at the box office.
Gamespot
Friday 'Nite: After Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z Event, Only One Crossover Could Be Bigger
Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which GameSpot editor Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. In case you missed it, the often-rumored Fortnite Dragon Ball Z crossover has...
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#418) - August 11, 2022
It's time for yet another Wordle guide, and we have an interesting one today on Aug. 11. This past week hasn't featured many difficult Wordles, and today might not be too challenging if players have heard of the answer before. It's not a word that's too commonly used in everyday life, but some people certainly might use it more often than others.
Gamespot
Avengers & Moon Girl #1
Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur. And now she has a wonky DD clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it - from Wakanda to the moon!
Gamespot
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Delayed Until Early 2023, Switch Version To Come Later
The official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account has announced that Hogwarts Legacy will no longer be releasing this holiday season. Originally scheduled to hit shelves in 2021, the latest release date for the open-world RPG is now February 10, 2023. However, this is only for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions of the game. For those looking to pick up the game for Nintendo Switch, it looks like your wait will be even longer.
Comments / 0