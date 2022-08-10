Read full article on original website
Nira Barricklow
2d ago
Kansas needs to better our children’s future. With all the anti abortion fanatics out there who don’t give a hoot about the child once she’s born, it’s time to remove ourselves from supporting private businesses, and transfer the attention to child welfare.
Kansas AG slams Governors ‘abysmal’ track record; Where do labor numbers stand?
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two candidates for Kansas Governor are at odds over the status of the state’s economy. Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly has been hitting the campaign trail touting job growth and economic success. However, her Republican opponent Derek Schmidt believes the state is “trailing far behind” in economic recovery. In an interview with […]
49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
CAMPBELL: Moths appearing in southern Kansas
Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Fall armyworm, Spodoptera frugiperda, (Figure 1) is known to feed on over 80 host plants. In Kansas, it can damage several important crops as well as pasture, turf, and home landscaping. This insect does not overwinter in Kansas. Rather, it is native to the tropical regions of the western hemisphere and is active year-round along the gulf coast and southern Florida, migrating in from these locations each year. Two full generations are possible in Kansas with defoliation and grain damage being the biggest concerns.
COVID picture improves in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue dropping in Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows daily new case numbers continuing a downward trend that started in mid-July. However, the rolling average of more than 800 new cases a day does keep most of the state remains in the high incidence rate.
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
Oklahoma governor signs new bill
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday. The bill sets forth new educational requirements to become a trooper. State statute says applicants must have 64 college credit hours. This new bill supposedly allows them to get the majority of those credit hours during the academy through a partnership with OSU-OKC. Applicants now only have to have 24 college credit hours to apply to become a trooper and if they have at least 3 years of law enforcement experience, they can apply with no college hours.
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
U.S. prosecutors seized $700,000 from bank accounts of an IT executive who allegedly defrauded a Kansas foster care provider of more than $10 million. The post FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas veteran found guilty of defrauding VA for disability benefits
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas veteran who schemed to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits and was subsequently charged has been found guilty by a federal jury. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 53-year-old Bruce Hay of was found guilty of six...
Rare cases of midge, sorghum aphid found in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. – While there’s no reason for alarm, a pair of Kansas extension agents are at least urging the state’s sorghum producers to be on the lookout for a couple of pests that have recently shown up in this year’s crop. Anthony Zukoff, the coordinator...
‘You drink, you drive, you lose’ campaign set to start soon in Kansas
HIAWATHA (KSNT) – Law enforcement agencies across Kansas will soon crack down on removing impaired drivers from the road with the start of their “You drink, you drive, you lose” campaign. From Aug. 20 to Sept. 7, officers will work to enhance road safety by “vigorously enforcing” traffic laws and impaired driving, according to the […]
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
Missing Wichita girl was homicide victim in New Mexico
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A homicide victim found 37 years ago in New Mexico has been identified as a missing Wichita teenager. On Tuesday, authorities with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison. It took DNA to finally make the connection. Now that they know her name and have […]
Will Kansas Republicans back abortion restrictions after Primary loss?
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Nearly 60% of Kansans voted to keep abortion rights in the state. But, the question remains whether Republican politicians initially backing the amendment will keep pushing to change that. Politicians in the state have stayed silent since last week’s vote. However, for the first time, in an interview with Kansas Capitol […]
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
Stopping the Spread of Hydrilla in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help as they battle to stop the spread of Hydrilla in Missouri waterways.
New gluten plant could change dynamics of Western Kansas wheat market
By Candace Krebs Contributing Editor Northwest Kansas farmer Mike McClellan has carved out a market niche by selling wheat directly to a gluten plant in Russell, Kansas. His transportation cost is 30 cents a mile but he earns a premium of $1.20 per bushel, plus a minimal cost to bag it and store it in the field.
KDHE amends total number of COVID-19 deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 6,597 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 3 to Wednesday August 10, for a total of 848,139 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported -35 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,935. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
Feds: Man allegedly defrauded millions from Kansas DCF contractor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials allege that a New York man defrauded an organization that provides foster and adoption services to Kansas out of about $10.7 million. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas filed a civil asset forfeiture case on Aug. 1 alleging that William Whymark and his company WMK Research, which is based […]
What legal recreational marijuana could mean for Missouri
If this is passed in the November election, it will remove state restrictions on adults over 21 for personal use and allow those who have committed certain non-violent marijuana-related felonies to ask for their release from prison, parole, or probation and have their records cleaned.
Comments / 2