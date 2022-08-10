Deputies search for man accused of breaking into Rutherford Co. animal rescue

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man who they said broke into an animal rescue on July 31.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown man broke into Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue, located at 380 US 221N Hwy. at 1:45 a.m.

Deputies need help identifying his man. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said it appeared the man was riding a moped.

Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify the man is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office or call CRIMESTOPPERS at (828) 286-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.