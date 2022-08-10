ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherfordton, NC

Deputies search for man accused of breaking into Rutherford Co. animal rescue

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LB82D_0hBhqpON00

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man who they said broke into an animal rescue on July 31.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown man broke into Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue, located at 380 US 221N Hwy. at 1:45 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wust1_0hBhqpON00
Deputies need help identifying his man. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said it appeared the man was riding a moped.

Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify the man is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office or call CRIMESTOPPERS at (828) 286-8477.

