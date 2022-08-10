Low lumbar fractures are comparatively rare, and the available information on how to treat these injuries is scant. Prior to now, no studies have specifically examined the surgical management of L3-L5 fractures with only pedicle fixation. A prospective analysis was done on the data of 36 patients who underwent short-segment pedicle fixation for low lumbar fractures at our facility between 1993 and 2018. After surgery, the neurological condition did not get worse, and three patients experienced a recovery of their motor or sphincter function. About 31 patients (86.1%) had successful fusion surgeries. Around 3 patients (8%) needed additional surgery. Surgery complications were experienced by 4 patients (11%) in total. The effectiveness and safety of surgically treating low lumbar fractures with pedicle fixation are covered in detail in this in-depth series. After surgery, some patients saw a recovery in their neurological function; there was no neurological deterioration. Due to its low complication, reoperation, and pain rates at final follow-up rates, short-segment pedicle fixation is a secure and reliable surgical option for treating low lumbar fractures. The in-depth research provides information on the safety and efficacy of pedicle fixation in the surgical treatment of low lumbar fractures. After surgery, some patients saw a recovery in their neurological function; there was no neurological deterioration. Low pain scores at final follow-up demonstrate that short-segment pedicle fixation is a secure and reliable surgical procedure for treating low lumbar fractures.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO