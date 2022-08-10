Read full article on original website
Related
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
What Causes Pain In Your Stomach After Drinking Alcohol Or Caffeine?
More than 60% of Americans start their day with a cup of java, says the National Coffee Association. This beloved beverage energizes the mind and body, sharpens the senses, and boosts mental focus, according to Doist. In addition, a 2015 review published in the journal Current Neuropharmacology suggests that over time, it may improve cognition and protect against neurodegenerative ailments, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
marthastewart.com
Eating Bananas, Avocados, and Other Potassium-Rich Foods May Improve Heart Health in Women, New Study Shows
It's no secret that certain foods are better for our hearts than others, but a new study just revealed that eating things with a lot of potassium—think fish, avocados, and bananas—are especially beneficial for women. According to research recently published in European Heart Journal, potassium-rich diets were associated with lower blood pressure, particularly in women with high salt intake.
healio.com
Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty induces, maintains weight loss in mild, moderate obesity
Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty safely induced and maintained weight loss and improved metabolic comorbidities in patients with class 1 and class 2 obesity, according to research published in The Lancet. “Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) is a procedure that is performed through the mouth with an endoscope to reduce the size of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EverydayHealth.com
Drinking Moderate Amounts of Alcohol Linked to Cognitive Decline
Having as few as two alcoholic drinks per week can lead to cognitive decline, according to a study published recently in PLOS Medicine. That’s because drinking seems to increase the amount of iron present in the brain, with higher levels linked to neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
MedicalXpress
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
Drinking green tea can improve blood sugar and gut health, small study suggests
Green tea may benefit both healthy people and people with metabolic syndrome by lowering blood sugar and reducing inflammation, researchers found.
Healthline
How Eating Only Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Can Help With Weight Loss and Blood Pressure
Researchers say a diet plan that restricts eating to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. can help you lose weight. They add that such a time-restricted diet plan can also help improve blood pressure and overall mood. Experts say it’s important to craft a diet plan that works for your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EatingWell
Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid May Help Reverse Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, New Research Suggests—Here Are 4 Foods That Deliver Both
Despite what those Instagram ads or juice companies might lead you to believe, a healthy liver does a beautiful job of "cleansing" and "detoxing" itself. That said, a surprising number—about 25% of U.S. adults, per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases—actually have a condition in which their liver's function is impacted due to excess fat accumulation within it. Speaking of liver function, by the way, the liver aids in everything from breaking down the food we eat to converting extra blood sugar into glycogen (stored energy) we can use later and regulating blood levels of amino acids (protein building blocks) to clearing the blood of drugs and other poisonous things, according to experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine.
physiciansweekly.com
Germline mutations in CIDEB confer protection from liver disease
1. Rare mutations in CIDEB are associated with a decreased risk of developing liver cirrhosis. 2. Further, rare mutations in CIDEB are associated with a decreased risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: For patients with obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, the risk...
Medical News Today
What to know about sugar and cholesterol
Sugar is a type of carbohydrate, which is a source of energy for the body. Research shows that consuming too much dietary sugar can lower levels of “good” cholesterol and increase levels of its “bad” counterpart. Both adults and children may experience health problems in later...
MedicalXpress
Dietary salt substitutes lower risk of heart attack, stroke and death
Dietary salt substitutes lower the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death from all causes and cardiovascular disease, finds a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. The beneficial effects of these substitutes are likely to apply to people all around the world, say...
physiciansweekly.com
Methamphetamine use associated with cardiovascular disease in hospitalized patients
1. Among hospitalized patients, methamphetamine use was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Among individuals using methamphetamines, those with chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Methamphetamine use is growing to be a global health crisis...
physiciansweekly.com
Moderate-intensity statin plus ezetimibe is non-inferior to high-intensity statin monotherapy
1. 3-year composite outcome of stroke and cardiovascular disease was comparable between both groups (9.1% combination vs. 9.9% monotherapy). 2. Combination therapy was non-inferior to statin monotherapy for proportion of patients achieving an LDL <70 mg/dL at 3 years. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Current guidelines suggest aggressive...
physiciansweekly.com
Traumatic Low Lumbar Fractures (L3–L5): Short-Segment Pedicle Fixation
Low lumbar fractures are comparatively rare, and the available information on how to treat these injuries is scant. Prior to now, no studies have specifically examined the surgical management of L3-L5 fractures with only pedicle fixation. A prospective analysis was done on the data of 36 patients who underwent short-segment pedicle fixation for low lumbar fractures at our facility between 1993 and 2018. After surgery, the neurological condition did not get worse, and three patients experienced a recovery of their motor or sphincter function. About 31 patients (86.1%) had successful fusion surgeries. Around 3 patients (8%) needed additional surgery. Surgery complications were experienced by 4 patients (11%) in total. The effectiveness and safety of surgically treating low lumbar fractures with pedicle fixation are covered in detail in this in-depth series. After surgery, some patients saw a recovery in their neurological function; there was no neurological deterioration. Due to its low complication, reoperation, and pain rates at final follow-up rates, short-segment pedicle fixation is a secure and reliable surgical option for treating low lumbar fractures. The in-depth research provides information on the safety and efficacy of pedicle fixation in the surgical treatment of low lumbar fractures. After surgery, some patients saw a recovery in their neurological function; there was no neurological deterioration. Low pain scores at final follow-up demonstrate that short-segment pedicle fixation is a secure and reliable surgical procedure for treating low lumbar fractures.
physiciansweekly.com
Postoperative and nonoperative atrial fibrillation have a similar risk of associated thromboembolism
1. Postoperative atrial fibrillation had a similar risk for associated stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) as compared to nonoperative atrial fibrillation. 2. Those with postoperative atrial fibrillation had a lower risk for subsequent atrial fibrillation. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: New-onset atrial fibrillation can occur sporadically or...
Futurity
How does red meat raise heart disease risk?
New research examines why eating meat—especially red meat and processed meat—raises the risk of cardiovascular disease. Despite intense study, the impact of animal source foods on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is vigorously debated, and the mechanisms underlying potential effects of animal proteins remain unclear. Understanding the impacts of...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?
The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
Medical News Today
Is bergamot beneficial for lowering cholesterol?
Bergamot is a yellow citrus fruit native to the southern region of Italy. The fruit contains many natural substances that may be beneficial for health. While more research is necessary, some evidence suggests bergamot can help lower cholesterol. Also known as Citrus bergamia, bergamot is a yellow citrus fruit that...
physiciansweekly.com
Medications for Puberty Induction and Maintenance in Hypogonadism Adolescents
Inducing puberty in hypogonadal patients allows for the accumulation of healthy bone density, a normal ultimate adult height, and increases reproductive potential. However, access to and reliable supply of medications continue to be an issue worldwide, especially in low-income nations. For a study, researchers sought to highlight the accessibility and availability of drugs used to induce and sustain puberty at facilities throughout the world.
Comments / 0