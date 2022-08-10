Read full article on original website
Rally in the Alley going on this Saturday
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Ponderosa Bar and Embassy Tavern are proud to host the 20th annual The Rally in the Alley, going on this Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Green River, Wyoming on bar row (77 E Railroad Ave.). This event starts at 9 a.m. and lasts all day. All money and proceeds will go to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Sweetwater County.
RS Chamber Meet and Greet has high turnout
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Chamber Park was buzzing last night with tents and tables displaying an impressive array of campaign signs. From 5-7 p.m. the Candidate Meet and Greet hosted nearly 80 candidates running for offices at both the local and state level. Local food trucks parked in the parking lot in front of the Chamber building to accommodate attendees as they mingled amongst booths.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 8/12/2022 —...
Sweetwater County extended forecast for August 12, 2022
August 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for most of Sweetwater County today through Sunday due to possible areas of excessive rain. This includes Rock Springs, Green River, the Flaming Gorge area, and eastern Sweetwater County.
Lynda Abrahamson (June 19, 1949 – July 19, 2022)
Lynda Abrahamson, 73, passed away July 19, 2022, at her home in Longview, Texas. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 348 Sweeney Ranch Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez (February 24, 1932 – August 7, 2022)
Betty Joyce Sindle West Maez, 90, of Green River, Wyoming passed away at her home peacefully with her daughters by her side on August 7, 2022. Following cremation; no services will be conducted at her request.
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m. (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 p.m.!) LIVE MUSIC w/ Micah Paisley @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-10p, 21+. SAT,...
Green River Wolves teed it up in Afton on Wednesday
August 11, 2022 — The fall high school sports season began Wednesday for the Green River High School golf teams. The boys and girls teams competed on the first day of the two-day Snake River Shootout in Afton. In the girl’s tournament, Green River’s Isabell Salas posted a score...
Rock Springs Chamber to hold candidate meet and greet today/debate on Friday
August 11, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a political candidate meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. According to a Chamber newsletter, over 70 candidates for various local, county, and state offices will be in attendance. The event will take place at Chamber Park on Dewar Drive.
Public can become involved with a new art event on August 27
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Community Fine Arts Center and the Green River Arts Council are putting the final touches for the inaugural Sweetwater County WY Plein Air Competition highlighting the views of Green River. This one-day event takes place on Saturday, August 27, with artists painting the vistas...
Rock Springs Professional Firefighters Local #1499 endorses Sheriff Grossnickle
The Brothers and Sisters of the Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499 proudly give you our official endorsement for Sweetwater County Sheriff. As a professional association, fellow first responders, and members of this community, we believe it is important to provide an opportunity for each of the candidates for Sheriff to share with our membership their thoughts and plans for the sheriff’s office if elected. We did so this year by sending out a candidate questionnaire to each of the three candidates, and then we voted as a group on who to endorse based on their responses to the questionnaire.
Final day of the Republican debate events to take place tonight
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING – The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting their final Republican candidate debate tonight at the Broadway Theater. Tonight’s event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature candidates for Sweetwater County State House and Senate Districts along with a Sweetwater County District Forum by local legislators not up for election. Tonight’s debate will be live streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. Last night’s video of the debate featuring candidates for Sweetwater County Commissioners, Sweetwater County Clerk, and Assessor can be viewed on the Wyo4News Facebook page. Wyoming’s primary election will take place next Tuesday.
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming
REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
Jodie Hart Lowell (January 13, 1969 – August 4, 2022)
Jodie Hart Lowell, 53, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022, in Payson, Utah from a long-term illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1250 West Teton Ave, Green River, WY. Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.
YWCA receives United Way of Southwest Wyoming grant award
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — YWCA of Sweetwater County is pleased to announce a grant award in the amount of $49,600 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming for the 2022-2023 year. Funding will support services for YWCA’s domestic violence and sexual assault prevention services and their financial education classes. All of these services are offered to the County free of charge.
Tigers golf season kicks off/Local soccer teams to open season Saturday
August 12, 2022 — Rock Springs High School opened their golf season by playing in Thursday’s Snake River shootout in Afton. AJ Fletcher and Peyton Jenkins both shot 85 to lead the Tiger boy’s team. Hanmi Park, the only Lady Tiger golfer to compete, shot a 90.
WHP investigating driver inattention, driver fatigue as cause of fatal I-80 crash
One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Wamsutter last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened over the noon hour near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona...
WyoRadio and Wyo4news are hiring: Media Marketing Specialist
WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK has an immediate opening for a Media Marketing Specialist to add to our busy sales staff!. As a Media Marketing Specialist, you will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio Stations and our internet pages for Facebook, our webpage and Wyo4News to new and existing clients by contacting potential and existing customers regarding their advertising needs. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals, and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables generated by your client’s advertising orders.
GR FFA Chapter named 3 Star Chapter and local FFA member awarded National American FFA Degree
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Local FFA Member Awarded National American FFA Degree. Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. The American...
