Rock Springs, WY

Rally in the Alley going on this Saturday

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Ponderosa Bar and Embassy Tavern are proud to host the 20th annual The Rally in the Alley, going on this Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Green River, Wyoming on bar row (77 E Railroad Ave.). This event starts at 9 a.m. and lasts all day. All money and proceeds will go to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Sweetwater County.
RS Chamber Meet and Greet has high turnout

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Chamber Park was buzzing last night with tents and tables displaying an impressive array of campaign signs. From 5-7 p.m. the Candidate Meet and Greet hosted nearly 80 candidates running for offices at both the local and state level. Local food trucks parked in the parking lot in front of the Chamber building to accommodate attendees as they mingled amongst booths.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 8/12/2022 —...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Sweetwater County extended forecast for August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for most of Sweetwater County today through Sunday due to possible areas of excessive rain. This includes Rock Springs, Green River, the Flaming Gorge area, and eastern Sweetwater County.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Lynda Abrahamson (June 19, 1949 – July 19, 2022)

Lynda Abrahamson, 73, passed away July 19, 2022, at her home in Longview, Texas. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 348 Sweeney Ranch Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 p.m. (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 p.m.!) LIVE MUSIC w/ Micah Paisley @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-10p, 21+. SAT,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Green River Wolves teed it up in Afton on Wednesday

August 11, 2022 — The fall high school sports season began Wednesday for the Green River High School golf teams. The boys and girls teams competed on the first day of the two-day Snake River Shootout in Afton. In the girl’s tournament, Green River’s Isabell Salas posted a score...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Public can become involved with a new art event on August 27

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Community Fine Arts Center and the Green River Arts Council are putting the final touches for the inaugural Sweetwater County WY Plein Air Competition highlighting the views of Green River. This one-day event takes place on Saturday, August 27, with artists painting the vistas...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Rock Springs Professional Firefighters Local #1499 endorses Sheriff Grossnickle

The Brothers and Sisters of the Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499 proudly give you our official endorsement for Sweetwater County Sheriff. As a professional association, fellow first responders, and members of this community, we believe it is important to provide an opportunity for each of the candidates for Sheriff to share with our membership their thoughts and plans for the sheriff’s office if elected. We did so this year by sending out a candidate questionnaire to each of the three candidates, and then we voted as a group on who to endorse based on their responses to the questionnaire.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Final day of the Republican debate events to take place tonight

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING – The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting their final Republican candidate debate tonight at the Broadway Theater. Tonight’s event will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature candidates for Sweetwater County State House and Senate Districts along with a Sweetwater County District Forum by local legislators not up for election. Tonight’s debate will be live streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. Last night’s video of the debate featuring candidates for Sweetwater County Commissioners, Sweetwater County Clerk, and Assessor can be viewed on the Wyo4News Facebook page. Wyoming’s primary election will take place next Tuesday.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming

REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
REXBURG, ID
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash on I-80 in Wyoming

One person was killed and another injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 last Tuesday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near milepost 123.4, roughly 20 miles east of Rock Springs. According to a crash summary, 51-year-old Arizona resident Kenneth Streeter was headed west...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Jodie Hart Lowell (January 13, 1969 – August 4, 2022)

Jodie Hart Lowell, 53, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022, in Payson, Utah from a long-term illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1250 West Teton Ave, Green River, WY. Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.
GREEN RIVER, WY
YWCA receives United Way of Southwest Wyoming grant award

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — YWCA of Sweetwater County is pleased to announce a grant award in the amount of $49,600 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming for the 2022-2023 year. Funding will support services for YWCA’s domestic violence and sexual assault prevention services and their financial education classes. All of these services are offered to the County free of charge.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
WyoRadio and Wyo4news are hiring: Media Marketing Specialist

WyoRadio, home of local radio stations, KQSW, KMRZ, KSIT and KRKK has an immediate opening for a Media Marketing Specialist to add to our busy sales staff!. As a Media Marketing Specialist, you will sell advertising air time on all four WyoRadio Stations and our internet pages for Facebook, our webpage and Wyo4News to new and existing clients by contacting potential and existing customers regarding their advertising needs. You will also be required to write scripts for ads, production orders, sales proposals, and contracts as well as collect accounts receivables generated by your client’s advertising orders.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

