The Brothers and Sisters of the Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499 proudly give you our official endorsement for Sweetwater County Sheriff. As a professional association, fellow first responders, and members of this community, we believe it is important to provide an opportunity for each of the candidates for Sheriff to share with our membership their thoughts and plans for the sheriff’s office if elected. We did so this year by sending out a candidate questionnaire to each of the three candidates, and then we voted as a group on who to endorse based on their responses to the questionnaire.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO