ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Much drier weather on tap - after evening showers exit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just one last wave of rain to go – through Thursday late night. From there, it’s cooler temperatures, a clearing sky, and very small threats for rain in the coming days. Get ready for crisp mornings this weekend. For some it is a tiny...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Catch up Quick

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside park buildings, according to the park’s website. A Knoxville family is taking to TikTok to show off their newly-fostered beagles after they made their way into East Tennessee from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. Knoxville residents...
LIFESTYLE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee lawmakers hope to keep better eye on children who have been adopted

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside park buildings, according to the park’s website. Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pastor Chris Battle at Battlefield Farms is giving away produce in neighborhoods every Wednesday. Man indicted in...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Ben Cathey's forecast

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside park buildings, according to the park’s website. Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville. Updated: 2 hours ago. Pastor Chris Battle at Battlefield Farms is giving away produce in neighborhoods every Wednesday. Tennessee lawmakers hope...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Cdc#Travel Guide#Gsmnp
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Highway Patrol troops take supplies to Kentucky flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee crews are continuing to lend a helping hand to victims affected by record-breaking flooding in Kentucky, which destroyed communities and took dozens of lives last week. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was among the latest to spearhead efforts aimed at helping their Kentucky neighbors. On Friday...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Law offers better oversight of adopted Tennessee children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee law was enacted after the bodies of two East Tennessee children were found buried in the backyards of their adoptive family’s homes. State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) said he was determined to make a change for the wellbeing of adopted children after the cases of two children who were adopted by Michael Gray Sr. and his wife Shirley Gray.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Solving Tennessee's Teacher Crisis

‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting. The event was advertised as an opportunity to ask questions about possible events related to ‘social chaos or economic and/or political disruptions.’. Updated: 2 hours ago. Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced they will now...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy