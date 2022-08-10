ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
themarketperiodical.com

XTZ Price Analysis: Will Tezos be able to recover from the setback?

•XTZ/USD is currently priced at $1.76 and has decreased by 7.29% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 5.90% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Bears posing a giant hurdle for Tezos bulls to overcome.
themarketperiodical.com

SOL Price Analysis: Solana bulls’ efforts come to a grinding halt

•SOL/USD is currently priced at $39.33 and has decreased by 7.05% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 33.08% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Solana Price takes a beating as bears make merry. The...
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
zycrypto.com

BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Rises but Ether Outpaces as Merge Nears

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2% in Thursday morning trading and held those gains throughout the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains above $24,000. Ether’s (ETH) price climbed 4%. ETH’s push higher occurred on higher than average trading volume when compared to its 20-day moving average.
CoinTelegraph

Here are Bitcoin price levels to watch as BTC dips 5% from highs

Bitcoin (BTC) headed lower on Aug. 12 as a broadly expected comedown from two-month highs began to take shape. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to $23,615 on Bitstamp prior to the day's Wall Street open, marking 24-hour losses of around 5.2%. The pair had seen...
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) on Its Way to $2,100, Top Trader Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TheStreet

Bitcoin Breakout or Breakdown? Here's the Trade.

Bitcoin prices were hammered and cryptocurrencies broadly have taken a massive dive this year. Specifically, Bitcoin saw a peak-to-trough decline of nearly 75% and is down 47% so far in 2022. The moves clearly answered the question of whether bitcoin, ethereum and others would act as a hedge against inflation.
