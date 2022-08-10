Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Cardano, Litecoin and Adirize DAO: 3 Cryptocurrencies That Are Set to Explode in 2022
Today, there are more than 19,000 tokens available on CoinMarketCap. A lot of these tokens were performing well and were aiming for new heights, but the recent crypto crash caused drastic performance shifts. Almost every crypto coin is trading in red and has faced losses since the start of 2022....
themarketperiodical.com
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC Coin Approaches the 4-Month High, Buy or Deny?
Ethereum Classic coin is set to hit the 4-month top again this week. The mid-band of the Bollinger Bands indicator acted well as support for the ETC bulls. Trading volume increased by 94% to $2.7 billion in the last 24 hours. Investors continue to push asset prices higher as a...
themarketperiodical.com
XTZ Price Analysis: Will Tezos be able to recover from the setback?
•XTZ/USD is currently priced at $1.76 and has decreased by 7.29% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 5.90% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Bears posing a giant hurdle for Tezos bulls to overcome.
themarketperiodical.com
SOL Price Analysis: Solana bulls’ efforts come to a grinding halt
•SOL/USD is currently priced at $39.33 and has decreased by 7.05% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 33.08% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Solana Price takes a beating as bears make merry. The...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
dailyhodl.com
$5,100,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund CEO Says ‘New Rally’ Incoming, Ethereum and Altcoins Set To Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead thinks the crypto market has passed the bottom of the cycle and is about to start rebounding. In a new interview with Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, the crypto hedge fund executive says his firm was “heavy” on Bitcoin (BTC) in May, June and July because the top crypto asset goes down less in times of market stress.
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
For both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the buy-and-hold approach can lock in long-term gains for your portfolio.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
zycrypto.com
BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
themarketperiodical.com
BCH coin price analysis: BCH coin price is in a strong uptrend after breaking the supply zone, will it sustain above it?
BCH coin price has been on an uptrend after breaking the supply zone and recently it started consolidating. The BCH coin price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of BCH/BTC is trading at the price of 0.005067 with a decrease of -0.91% in...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Rises but Ether Outpaces as Merge Nears
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2% in Thursday morning trading and held those gains throughout the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains above $24,000. Ether’s (ETH) price climbed 4%. ETH’s push higher occurred on higher than average trading volume when compared to its 20-day moving average.
CoinTelegraph
Here are Bitcoin price levels to watch as BTC dips 5% from highs
Bitcoin (BTC) headed lower on Aug. 12 as a broadly expected comedown from two-month highs began to take shape. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dipping to $23,615 on Bitstamp prior to the day's Wall Street open, marking 24-hour losses of around 5.2%. The pair had seen...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) on Its Way to $2,100, Top Trader Says
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Says Ethereum’s Comeback Is Not Over Yet – Here’s His Target
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz says Ethereum (ETH) possesses more upside potential even after surging by over 90% from its 2022 low reached in June. Novogratz says in a Bloomberg interview that Ethereum could rise higher if it manages to break through a key resistance level at $2,200.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Demand on Coinbase Stacked, Flashing March 2020 Bottom Vibes, According to Popular On-Chain Analyst
Widely followed on-chain analyst Will Clemente says Bitcoin (BTC) buy orders on crypto exchange Coinbase are reminiscent of BTC’s bottom in March 2020. Clemente tells his 657,400 Twitter followers that BTC bulls on Coinbase have placed thick buy orders from $17,000 and below. According to the on-chain analyst, the...
Coinbase's Outlook for the Rest of 2022 Is not Looking Good -- Is It Time to Abandon the Stock?
The large crypto exchange just had another rough quarter.
Bitcoin Breakout or Breakdown? Here's the Trade.
Bitcoin prices were hammered and cryptocurrencies broadly have taken a massive dive this year. Specifically, Bitcoin saw a peak-to-trough decline of nearly 75% and is down 47% so far in 2022. The moves clearly answered the question of whether bitcoin, ethereum and others would act as a hedge against inflation.
