Greenville, CA

FOX40

Plum Fire burns in Tahoe National Forest

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 4 p.m. on Thursday reports began coming in of a three to five-acre fire, known as the Plum Fire, in the Tahoe National Forest along the Nevada County and Sierra County line, according to the Tahoe National Forest division of U.S. Forest Service (USFS). The fire is located […]
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 11, 1857

The fact that a collision has taken place between the Settlers in Honey Lake Valley and the Washo Indians, is fully established. A committee from the Settlers appeared a day or two since, with a petition quite numerously signed, asking for aid from the Executive of California. But we do not see how the Executive can act in the premises, if Honey Lake, as claimed by some of these same petitioners, not long since, is without the limits of California. California can only interfere to protect her own citizens; those citizens may volunteer to assist their fellow men in distress.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen Public Health Holding Back-to-School Immunization Fair

The Lassen County Public Health Department will be holding a Back-to-School Immunization Fair on Wednesday, August 24th. The Health Fair event, which is open to everyone, will feature popcorn, face painting, balloon animals and fun games. Immunizations will only be available for uninsured and Medi-Cal participants, while supplies last, at...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 firefighters for CAL FIRE Butte Unit receive Medal of Valor award

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two firefighters with the CAL FIRE Butte Unit were awarded the State of California’s Gold Medal of Valor on Wednesday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit Chief Garret Sjolund awarded Battalion Chief Jason Dyer and Division Chief Byron Vance on Wednesday. Dyer received the award for his...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
City
Greenville, CA
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
City
Claremont, CA
Greenville, CA
Government
Lassen County News

Judge seeks investigation into allegations into state actions in CCC case

Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Robert Moody issued a minute order seeking the appointment of a special referee to investigate “whether a party engaged in improper conduct in the legislative process” regarding the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Further the judge wants to investigate if the state has taken other steps to close the California Correctional Center in violation of a preemptory order issued in 2021 by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Susanville’s Railroad Era Part Two

Through ‘fits and starts’ and plenty of stops, 1912 offered an abundance of hope that a railroad was coming to Susanville. By June, thousands of workers were toiling to get the Fernley and Lassen rail line through town on its way to Westwood. Utah Construction Company crews began at Fernley, pushing northward, and another crew, under a subcontract held by James H. Maxey, worked to make the ‘cut’ through the Fred Cain property south of town.
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 1-4: Wildlife and wild people

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 1-4, 2022. August 1. Fishing...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Traetz promoted to deputy sheriff

Correctional Deputy Jesse Traetz was promoted to the position of Deputy Sheriff today. Traetz has been assigned to the Lassen County Jail for the past 11 months and will now have a new opportunity to serve the people of Lassen County. Traetz is currently participating in our Field Training Program and is assigned to train with Deputy/Detective Scott Ducasse.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Pups Confirmed in Two California Wolf Packs

“These furry little tykes are really something to celebrate,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Wolves were absent from California for nearly a century, so having two packs with new pups for two years in a row is a conservation milestone. This confirms what the science has said all along: California is wolf country. Wolves belong here.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Body found in Upper Bidwell Park in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 3:30 p.m., a male body was found and recovered in Big Chico Creek in Upper Bidwell Park, said the Chico Police Department. The body was found by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Chico Fire Department in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole.
CHICO, CA
News Break
Politics
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for August 12, 2022

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts...
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
CHICO, CA
Lassen County News

Suspicious package leads to evacuation, Highway 395 closure

Earlier this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 9, Caltrans workers discovered a “suspicious package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods,” according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. In response, the LCSO and the California Highway Patrol “blocked off” a section of Highway 395 between Johnstonville Road and the Susan River Fire Hall. Traffic was diverted and nearby businesses were evacuated.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Search warrant leads to discovery of DMT clandestine lab, psilocybin mushrooms

CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant leads to the discovery of a dimethyltryptamine (DMT) clandestine lab inside of an apartment in Chico. On Wednesday, agents with the Butte County Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) along with an patrol officer from the Chico Police Department served a search warrant at 194 E. Shasta Ave. Apartment 4B.
CHICO, CA
susanvillestuff.com

CASA Showing ‘Inside Out’ for Movie Night Fundraiser August 27th

Join the Court Appointed Special Advocates program at Lassen Family Services for a special fundraising showing of the Pixar film Inside Out at Lassen Community College. Movie Night will be held Saturday, August 27th at 8:00p.m., and admission and concessions will be by donation only. Don’t forget to bring your...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

US Marshals Arrest PA Murder Suspect in Downtown Susanville

US Marshals staked out a downtown motel Tuesday, arresting a Pennsylvania man facing homicide charges in connection with a May 29th shooting that occurred near Pottstown, PA. Marshals from the agency were set up near the Super 8 Motel, located at 2975 Johnstonville Road, and observed the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Tyshaun Harvey, walking into the Walgreens Parking lot across the intersection.
SUSANVILLE, CA

