Plum Fire burns in Tahoe National Forest
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 4 p.m. on Thursday reports began coming in of a three to five-acre fire, known as the Plum Fire, in the Tahoe National Forest along the Nevada County and Sierra County line, according to the Tahoe National Forest division of U.S. Forest Service (USFS). The fire is located […]
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 11, 1857
The fact that a collision has taken place between the Settlers in Honey Lake Valley and the Washo Indians, is fully established. A committee from the Settlers appeared a day or two since, with a petition quite numerously signed, asking for aid from the Executive of California. But we do not see how the Executive can act in the premises, if Honey Lake, as claimed by some of these same petitioners, not long since, is without the limits of California. California can only interfere to protect her own citizens; those citizens may volunteer to assist their fellow men in distress.
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen Public Health Holding Back-to-School Immunization Fair
The Lassen County Public Health Department will be holding a Back-to-School Immunization Fair on Wednesday, August 24th. The Health Fair event, which is open to everyone, will feature popcorn, face painting, balloon animals and fun games. Immunizations will only be available for uninsured and Medi-Cal participants, while supplies last, at...
actionnewsnow.com
2 firefighters for CAL FIRE Butte Unit receive Medal of Valor award
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two firefighters with the CAL FIRE Butte Unit were awarded the State of California’s Gold Medal of Valor on Wednesday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit Chief Garret Sjolund awarded Battalion Chief Jason Dyer and Division Chief Byron Vance on Wednesday. Dyer received the award for his...
actionnewsnow.com
Problem at the post office: People sleeping in Chico post office lobby
CHICO, Calif. - Some people say when they come to a post office in Chico, they expect to just pick up their mail from their PO box. Instead, they're sometimes met with something else, people sleeping in the lobby. "It's pretty sad they have to resort to this to have...
Lassen County News
Judge seeks investigation into allegations into state actions in CCC case
Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Robert Moody issued a minute order seeking the appointment of a special referee to investigate “whether a party engaged in improper conduct in the legislative process” regarding the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Further the judge wants to investigate if the state has taken other steps to close the California Correctional Center in violation of a preemptory order issued in 2021 by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau.
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Susanville’s Railroad Era Part Two
Through ‘fits and starts’ and plenty of stops, 1912 offered an abundance of hope that a railroad was coming to Susanville. By June, thousands of workers were toiling to get the Fernley and Lassen rail line through town on its way to Westwood. Utah Construction Company crews began at Fernley, pushing northward, and another crew, under a subcontract held by James H. Maxey, worked to make the ‘cut’ through the Fred Cain property south of town.
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 1-4: Wildlife and wild people
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 1-4, 2022. August 1. Fishing...
Lassen County News
Traetz promoted to deputy sheriff
Correctional Deputy Jesse Traetz was promoted to the position of Deputy Sheriff today. Traetz has been assigned to the Lassen County Jail for the past 11 months and will now have a new opportunity to serve the people of Lassen County. Traetz is currently participating in our Field Training Program and is assigned to train with Deputy/Detective Scott Ducasse.
indybay.org
Pups Confirmed in Two California Wolf Packs
“These furry little tykes are really something to celebrate,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Wolves were absent from California for nearly a century, so having two packs with new pups for two years in a row is a conservation milestone. This confirms what the science has said all along: California is wolf country. Wolves belong here.”
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 3:30 p.m., a male body was found and recovered in Big Chico Creek in Upper Bidwell Park, said the Chico Police Department. The body was found by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Chico Fire Department in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole.
2news.com
Washoe County Bomb Squad disarm, safely remove homemade bomb in Lassen County
The Washoe County Consolidated Bomb Squad safely disarmed and removed a homemade bomb in Lassen County Tuesday afternoon. On August 9, 2022, at approximately 09:33 a.m. while a Cal Trans road crew was working along Highway 395 East near Johnstonville Quality Foods, they found a suspicious package in a ditch.
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for August 12, 2022
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts...
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Suspicious package in Lassen County was a Improvised Explosive Device
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 3:22 P.M. UPDATE - The bomb squad was called to Lassen County to investigate a suspicious package found by Caltrans workers on Tuesday morning, according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Caltrans crews found the package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods. The Washoe County...
Lassen County News
Suspicious package leads to evacuation, Highway 395 closure
Earlier this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 9, Caltrans workers discovered a “suspicious package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods,” according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. In response, the LCSO and the California Highway Patrol “blocked off” a section of Highway 395 between Johnstonville Road and the Susan River Fire Hall. Traffic was diverted and nearby businesses were evacuated.
actionnewsnow.com
Search warrant leads to discovery of DMT clandestine lab, psilocybin mushrooms
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant leads to the discovery of a dimethyltryptamine (DMT) clandestine lab inside of an apartment in Chico. On Wednesday, agents with the Butte County Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) along with an patrol officer from the Chico Police Department served a search warrant at 194 E. Shasta Ave. Apartment 4B.
susanvillestuff.com
CASA Showing ‘Inside Out’ for Movie Night Fundraiser August 27th
Join the Court Appointed Special Advocates program at Lassen Family Services for a special fundraising showing of the Pixar film Inside Out at Lassen Community College. Movie Night will be held Saturday, August 27th at 8:00p.m., and admission and concessions will be by donation only. Don’t forget to bring your...
susanvillestuff.com
US Marshals Arrest PA Murder Suspect in Downtown Susanville
US Marshals staked out a downtown motel Tuesday, arresting a Pennsylvania man facing homicide charges in connection with a May 29th shooting that occurred near Pottstown, PA. Marshals from the agency were set up near the Super 8 Motel, located at 2975 Johnstonville Road, and observed the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Tyshaun Harvey, walking into the Walgreens Parking lot across the intersection.
